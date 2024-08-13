Key Takeaways Challenge gold-hued leylines for quick Mora, like the one near Dawn Winery.

Complete quests for Mora rewards, such as 31,125 Mora from Master of Stars' Deception.

Use Adventurer's Guild expeditions to earn Mora without effort, like exploring Stormterror's Lair.

Mora in Genshin Impact is one of the most valuable resources in the game. It allows you to upgrade characters, buy new items, ascend weapons, and a lot more. Here's how to get Mora fast in the quickest ways.

You can get Mora from leylines in Genshin Impact.

How to Get Mora in Genshin Impact, Fast

There are a bunch of ways to get Mora in Genshin Impact quickly. One of the best ways is to challenge the leylines of Teyvat. In particular, you'll want to go to the gold-hued ones on the map. There's one nearby the Dawn Winery in Mondstadt, for example. You can get 44,000 Mora from just two minutes of fighting easy waves of enemies. This can add up quickly as the golden ley lines move only a short distance each time.

Another way to earn Mora in Genshin Impact is by completing quests. If you look at your quest list, it tells you what your rewards will be. While it's slower than finishing leylines, you can get some decent rewards in addition to the Mora. For example, if you finish The Master of Stars' Deception quest, you'll get 450 Adventure EXP, 31,125 Mora, four Hero's Wit, and seven Mystic Enhancement Ore. Make sure to finish your daily commissions and report them to the Adventurer's Guild too.

Send characters to fulfill missions and get rewards in Genshin Impact

There's a way to get Mora without you even trying. Head to any Adventurer's Guild in Genshin Impact and select "Dispatch Character on Expedition." From here, you can have characters like Emilie finish missions throughout the world. Each location has separate rewards. What we want to focus on is which ones are giving Mora. In Mondstadt, for example, you can have someone explore Stormterror's Lair for Mora. It can take up to 20 hours for a character to get 5,000 Mora, but it can add up if you do this daily with multiple characters. More areas have Mora as a reward as well. Just look for them.

Other Ways to Get Mora in Genshin Impact

Mora can be retrieved through ways outside the game as well. Promotional codes are often sent out by Genshin Impact's social media channels. In August 2024, you can enter KKFD1J97LTJ2 for 20,000 Mora, two Hero's Witt, one Biryani, one Fruits of the Festival, and five Mystic Enhancement Core. Keep an eye on Genshin Impact's streams and feeds for new codes.

Additionally, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can get exclusive rewards for Genshin Impact from the game's main page on the console menu. It includes a whopping 150,000 Mora, in addition to 160 Primogems, four Fragile Resin, 20 Hero's Wit, and 30 Mystic Enhancement Ore. That can make a huge difference.