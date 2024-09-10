Even after building strong defenses and scavenging for food, you still need the right set of weapons to survive in the wasteland. Whether you want to defend your base, clear out a building, keep the hordes at bay or need to escape a tight spot, these weapons will never disappoint.

The weapon variety in 7 Days to Die is wild! From ancient bows to powerful shotguns, every weapon brings something unique to the table. Some let you stay sneaky and silent, picking off zombies one by one, while others are designed for when things get out of hand, and you need to spray bullets like there's no tomorrow. But with so many choices -- at least forty different weapons -- how do you know which ones are the absolute best? That’s where this ranked list of the best 7 Days to Die weapons comes in!

10 Compound Crossbow

Silently Kill Zombies With One Headshot

Some of the guns in 7 Days to Die are silent, but if you really want to take out zombies from a distance without making a peep, the Compound Crossbow is your best bet. It gives you this feeling of being a medieval assassin in the apocalypse.

I must say there’s nothing quite like watching an arrow fly through the air and *thwack* right into a zombie’s head. Clean, quiet and efficient. With an effective range of 40, the Compound Crossbow flies almost as far as a machine gun.

9 Dynamite

Destroy Enemies And Break Down Barriers In One Fell Swoop

Watching an entire group of enemies -- or even a wall -- vanish in a massive explosion is an impressive sight indeed! Dynamite is the kind of weapon you pull out when subtlety is out the window, and you need a solution that can wipe out everything in one fell swoop.

When a Dynamite goes off, anything in its blast radius is going down. So, whether you want to break into a vault or create an underground base, a Dynamite can come in handy.

8 Pump Shotgun

Hit Multiple Close Targets At Once

There’s this satisfaction you get pumping this shotgun after each shot, readying it for the next blast. When zombies get too close for comfort, the Pump Shotgun runs to your rescue. You don’t even have to be super precise -- just point in the general direction of the threat and let the shotgun do its work.

With a shotgun slug, the Pump Shotgun dishes out 152 damage per shot. That means it’s deadlier than the Pipe Shotgun and the Double Barrel Shotgun. And with its high damage, you will save ammo because you won’t need to waste multiple shots on the same zombie.

7 SMG-5

Take Out Enemies Within Seconds With High Accuracy, Large Magazine And Quick Reload Speed

Even though the SMG-5 doesn’t deal as much damage as the Magnum and Desert Vulture, it'll be a mistake to underestimate it. Pumping out 480 rounds per minute, the SMG-5 is a zombie-shredding machine.

While it may not exactly be the best at aiming headshots at a distance, it shoots just as far as the Desert Vulture, so you can use it to clear out houses and tight spaces. Plus, you can be on the go, dodging attacks while keeping a steady stream of bullets flying toward the horde.

6 M60 Machine Gun

Best Machine Gun When It Comes To Damage, Range, And Magazine Size

The M60 is for those moments in 7 Days to Die when subtlety just isn’t an option. It’s your go-to machine gun when you need to mow down hordes of zombies or survive the blood moon with sheer, raw force.

This machine gun is not just about delivering powerful shots -- though it does that too; it's about sustained fire. You don’t have to worry about reloading every few seconds or being precise. Just hold down the trigger and the gun will do its thing -- unleashing up to 440 rounds per minute at a range of 58.

5 .44 Magnum

Double Action Revolver Finishes Medium Range Targets With One Shot

The .44 Magnum doesn’t have the finesse of the Auto Shotgun, but it’s your ace in the hole for taking out zombies without breaking a sweat. It’s more effective and damaging for long-distance attacks than a Pistol, so it can be a lifesaver if you're outnumbered.

You can drop most zombies with just one well-aimed shot to the head. Even tougher enemies, like Ferals, feel the effect of the Magnum after a couple of well-placed shots.

4 Lever-Action Rifle

Deals More Damage Than Pipe Rifle And Hunting Rifle

If for some reason you don’t like Sniper Rifle, you can give the Lever-Action Rifle a try. It’s great for both sniping at a long distance and medium-range precision shots. If you don’t want to compromise between damage and range, it’s a fantastic all-round rifle to have.

If you don’t want zombies to stand a chance, the 7.62mm Bullet AP is the best ammo to use for the Lever-Action Rifle. The only issue is that it fires only 82 rounds per minute, which is a far cry from what you get from Sniper Rifle.

3 .44 Desert Vulture

Best Handgun In Terms of Damage And Range

.44 Desert Vulture is a powerful, one-shot wonder that’s perfect for those moments when you need to drop zombies fast and in style. Unlike Auto Shotgun, you don’t need to spray and pray with Desert Vulture -- you aim, fire, and watch zombies drop to the floor.

With a range of 50, this handgun is great for scouting around the wasteland, clearing out small groups or taking down powerful zombies like ferals with just a couple of shots. And if you really want to deal the most damage, use the .44 Magnum Bullet (HP) ammo.

2 Auto Shotgun

Best Shotgun For Close-Quarter Combat With Its High Damage And Big Magazine

If you want to come out unscathed from all the up close and personal chaos in Fallout 76, Auto Shotgun should be your best friend. And if you ever find yourself in a face off with a horde of zombies, you just have to whip out your Auto Shotgun and the zombies will be on the floor in a matter of seconds.

Even though you don’t need to aim that much with an Auto Shotgun, its range is still decent for a shotgun. You get the best range with Shotgun Slug ammo -- 9. This shotgun is loud, powerful and will make you feel unstoppable.

1 Sniper Rifle

No Other Rifle Matches Its Damage Capability, Rounds, And Range

I like to pick off enemies before they even realize I’m coming, which is where Sniper Rifle comes in. It’s all about range, power and accuracy. So whether you are perched on top of your base during a blood moon horde or walking around the wasteland, Sniper Rifle lets you stay safe while dealing devastating damage.

When it comes to entity damage and range, no other rifle is as good as Sniper Rifle. So why risk a face-to-face brawl when you can scope in and pop a headshot before the zombies even know what hit them?