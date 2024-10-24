Some enemies in Black Myth: Wukong just seem to always be one step ahead of you. And the only way you can take them down is by having the right weapon in your hands. But there are over twenty weapons in this adventure RPG, which begs the question: which are are truly the best?

If you want to control the elements, there’s a staff for you. If you like a spear that shoot swords with a single thrust, Black Myth: Wukong has got you covered. And don’t forget about those awesome unique effects! Some weapons will help you heal as you fight, while others boost your critical hits, letting you strike fear into any enemy that dares to challenge you.

10 Stormflash Loong Staff

Inflicts One of the Heaviest Damage

The Stormflash Loong Staff doesn’t just hit like a truck; it commands thunder. Imagine you’re just standing there, channeling the energy of a storm, sparks of electricity gathering around the staff as it hums with power. This adds a sense of buildup before you unleash your strikes. When you enter the Shocked State, this staff becomes even more deadly.

With a base damage of 140, the Stormflash Loong Staff is deadly in a straight-up fight. Combine that with a Critical Hit Chance of 9, and you’ve got a decent shot at landing those critical blows that can take out tough enemies or bosses .

9 Jingubang

Deal Some Serious Damage and Enjoy Longer Spell Cooldowns

This isn’t just any ordinary staff -- it’s the stuff of legends. Jingubang Staff is one of those top-tier weapons you’ll want to get your hands on if you want to deal some serious damage. Once you build up to your 4th Focus Point, you don’t have to worry about it ticking away while you’re planning your next move.

This means you can hold onto your power and unleash it exactly when you need it. So if you're like me who loves to strategize and time moves, this staff is a game-changer. And when you land a Critical Hit, your spells take longer to cooldown. This can turn you into a spell-casting machine, as it allows you to keep the pressure on your enemies.

8 Golden Loong Staff

Summon Thunder to Strike Any Enemy That Dares to Come Close

The Golden Loong Staff isn’t just your run-of-the-mill weapon. If you’re the kind of player who enjoys smashing down with big, heavy moves from that stance, this staff cranks up your power even further.

When you’re in the middle of a fight, you can slam down in Pillar Stance, and then -- boom -- a loong bursts out of the sky, raining thunder down on your enemies. That’s the power of the Golden Loong Staff. But before you can get your hands on this thunderous staff, you'll need to take down one of the Cyan Loong or Yellow Loong. These mighty dragon-like creatures are no walk in the park.

7 Dark Iron Staff

Turn Defense into Offense

This weapon is all about turning your defense into offense -- and doing it with style. With a damage of 110, the Dark Iron Staff is not the highest attack in the game, but don’t let that fool you. This staff’s real power comes from its Unique Effect.

The Dark Iron Staff is perfect for defensive players who love to tank hits and then dish out the damage. The more defense you build, the harder you hit. So if you like stacking armor and defensive buffs, this staff will reward you by turning all that protection into raw attack power.

6 Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff

Launch Spines from Your Staff

This staff is as wild as its name sounds and it’s designed to turn you into a walking damage dealer. Imagine being surrounded by enemies, you charge up a massive strike and suddenly your staff is launching spines in all directions, shredding everyone around you. That’s what the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff offers.

At 25%, your odds of landing a critical hit with this staff are much higher than most other weapons. That means you’re going to hit hard and hit big more often. If you love seeing those massive damage numbers pop up in battle, this staff is for you.

5 Visionary Centipede Staff

Recover Your Health

This staff brings a clever mix of poison, healing and serious combat potential. Whenever you land a charged Heavy Attack, every Focus Point you spend gives you back some of your Health. This effect alone is great because it means you can keep yourself alive longer by playing aggressively with your heavy attacks.

It rewards players who are bold and skilled with timing their charged strikes. But here’s the coolest part -- Health regeneration gets a big boost if you attack your enemy in Poisoned State. So not only are you healing with each strike, but you’re healing a lot more when your enemy is poisoned.

4 Tri-Point Double-Edged Spear

Deal Severe Damage by Thrusting This Spear in the Heart of Your Enemies

With an Attack stat of 135, this spear is built to dish out serious damage. You’re not just jabbing at enemies with the Tri-Point Double-Edged Spear -- you’re doing skilled spear maneuvers and giving your heavy attacks.

This spear don’t just pierce, they shoots swords! These swords fly out and strike enemies, making your attack not only brutal, but also visually epic. Imagine thrusting forward, and suddenly a flurry of swords flies out, hitting multiple enemies in one swift, deadly motion. Pretty cool, right?

3 Staff of Blazing Karma

Burn Anyone Who Tries to Get Near You

This is a weapon that’s as hot as its name suggests! In Chapter 5, attack alone cannot get the job done. That’s why the Staff of Blazing Karma gives you 40 Defense. This means you’re not just dishing out damage, but also getting a bit of protection in return.

You'll be spending over 3 Focus Points to perform a charged Heavy Attack with this staff while in Smash Stance. But it’s worth it because a pool of molten lava erupts, dealing massive damage to enemies around you.

2 Chitin Staff

Smack Enemies in the Face and Recover Your Health

The Chitin Staff is not just about hitting things -- it’s about keeping yourself alive while you do it. If you're able to land a hit with charged Heavy Attack, you get a nice little bonus. For every Focus Point you spend pulling off the attack, you’ll get a small amount of Health back.

It’s like the staff is feeding off your attacks and giving you extra life in return. So not only are you smacking enemies around with heavy hits, but you’re also healing yourself at the same time. But you can’t make this staff until you take down the Second Sister .

1 Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff

Play Attack and Defense at the Same Time

Although an Attack stat of 60 is on the lower side compared to the Jingubang, it’s decent for a weapon you can get as early as Chapter 2. And while the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff lacks crit hit chance, it makes up for it with a Defense of 30.

But what I really like about the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff is that when you wind up those heavy attacks in Smash Stance, the staff packs an extra punch. So, while the base attack might not seem super high, the staff’s true power comes through when you fully charge up those big, crushing hits.