In Atomfall you can’t just rely on luck and quick feet. You need a weapon that won’t let you down when things get messy. Atomfall is packed with all kinds of firepower. You’ve got brutal melee weapons for when you want to get up close, personal, reliable rifles that turn fights into target practice and explosive tools of destruction for when subtlety goes out the window.

Related 10 Best Weapons in The Hunt: Showdown 1896 From the headshot-popping rifles to shotguns that turn enemies into dust, these weapons are the cream of the crop in Hunt: Showdown 1896.

This list isn’t just about firepower -- it’s about what works. Some weapons hit like a rock, while others let you take out threats before they even know you’re there. Whether you like to play it safe with long-range attacks or don’t mind getting up close and personal, there’s a weapon for you in Atomfall.

10 Leamington 12-Gauge

Single-shot Shotgun with Good Damage

The Leamington 12-Gauge is the kind of shotgun that doesn’t mess around. One shot, one problem solved -- assuming you aim properly. Up close, the Leamington wrecks anything in its path, but at longer distances? Yeah, not so much. The spread means that anything too far away will just get a light tickle instead of a proper send-off.

The best situation to use the Leamington is behind a cover so you have to reload. Since it’s a break-action, every time you fire you have to pop it open and load another shell. That’s fine when you’ve got time, but if you’re in the middle of a fight? Not great. So, unless you enjoy panicked reloading while something with too many teeth charges at you, make sure you have an exit strategy.

9 Molotov Cocktail

Perfect for Long-Distance Crowd Control

A glass bottle, some flammable liquid, a rag and a little spark is all it takes to turn a simple container into an explosive. When you toss a Molotov Cocktail, it shatters on impact, creating an instant firestorm. And anything caught in the flames is toast.

The Molotov is especially useful against groups of enemies. One well-placed throw and suddenly they’re running around, flailing as the fire does its work. But don’t get cocky. Fire doesn’t care who started it. If you misjudge your throw, you might end up barbecuing yourself instead. And if you’re in a tight space, you might have just turned your escape route into an inferno.

8 Heavy Survival Knife

Sharper, Longer and Deadlier Than the Regular Knife

When bullets run dry and things get way too close for comfort, the Heavy Survival Knife is the weapon that’ll save your skin. There’s a regular knife in Atomfall, but the Heavy Survival Knife is sharper, longer and deadlier. One good slash can leave enemies staggering. And thanks to its bleeding effect, even the toughest foes will keep losing health after you cut them.

Related Fallout New Vegas Best Melee Weapons The best tools for blunt-force trauma in the Mojave Wasteland

It’s got a nice balance of speed and power. It’s fast enough to get multiple hits in before an enemy can react, but strong enough that you won’t need to swing endlessly. Unlike guns, this knife is always ready for action. That makes it perfect for silent takedowns when you don’t want to attract a horde of trouble.

7 Stengun Mk2

Perfect for Close to Mid-Range Encounters

The Sten Mk2 offers a balance between firepower and control. It has a moderate rate of fire which is decent for crowd control. It delivers a solid punch so you can use it for close to mid-range encounters.

Whether you're clearing a derelict house or fending off a sudden ambush, this submachine gun offers the agility and responsiveness you need.​ While it's tempting to let loose with continuous fire the Sten Mk2 rewards those who exercise control. Firing in short, controlled bursts increases your accuracy and helps you save ammo.

6 Eastleigh Hunting Shotgun

Two Quick Fire Shots from Close Range

The Eastleigh Hunting Shotgun is a double-barreled beast that is all about getting up close and personal. You can fire off both barrels without feeling like you just got kicked by a mule. That makes it perfect for quick follow-up shots -- because sometimes one blast just isn’t enough.

You don’t want to be trying to snipe enemies with this thing; that’s just asking for trouble. Instead, keep it handy for close-quarters fights, tight indoor spaces or when something terrifying comes sprinting at you from the dark. In those moments, there’s no time to line up a perfect shot. Just aim, fire and watch the problem disappear in a cloud of blood.

5 MK. VI Revolver

Favors Accuracy Over Reckless Shooting

Don’t let the simple, small appearance of the MK. VI Revolver fool you. This semi-automatic revolver pistol packs a serious punch, delivering powerful, well-placed shots that can drop an enemy with ease.