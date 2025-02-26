Sure you could grab whatever rusty sword or basic pistol you find lying around, but why settle for mediocre and make your Avowed journey tougher when you can wield a truly powerful weapon? Avowed is packed with killer weapons, each with its own unique abilities, backstory and combat style. Some let you shred through armor like it’s paper, others stun enemies into submission and a few are so ridiculously overpowered, you’ll feel like you’re cheating.

Whether you prefer swords that channel raw power, pistols with pinpoint accuracy or grimoires that unleash devastating spells, there’s something here for you in Avowed. So if you’re looking for the ultimate blade, firearm, or bow to carry into battle, you’re in the right place.

Related Review: Avowed A traditional RPG with a lot of charm, Obsidian Entertainment continues to impress with Avowed.

10 Fair Play

Unassuming Pistol that Gets the Job Done

While many Avowed players may say The Dissapointer is better than Fair Play pistol, the latter deals more damage. This pistol is perfect for quick, tactical plays, letting you control the battlefield with style. It’s not about overwhelming power -- it’s designed for players who love hitting their target exactly when and how they want, rather than just spraying bullets and hoping for the best.

If you’re the kind of player who thinks three steps ahead and enjoys watching enemies drop dead, this is the gun for you. To get your hands on Fair Play, you’ll need to visit Thirdborn in the Shatterscarp region, where the merchant Kampeki has it for sale.

9 Giant’s Slumber

Perfect for Dealing with Vessels

At first, I thought the Giant’s Slumber was just some fancy stick you poke enemies with. But it’s got the reach, power and sheer brutality to make it one of the best spears in the game. If you want to stop an enemy dead in their tracks, leaving them wide open for more punishment, the Giant’s Slumber comes in handy.

Land a charged attack and watch your foes stagger like they just walked into a brick wall. Against fast, aggressive enemies, this is a game-changer. They can’t hit you if they’re too busy trying to remember where their feet are. But wait -- there’s more. This spear hates undead freaks with a passion. Thanks to its Vessel Slaying enchantment, you deal 20% more damage to Vessels, those creepy skeletal enemies that refuse to stay dead.

8 Ancient Alacrity

Slows Enemies Down and Boosts Your Speed

If there’s any bow you need to get your hands on, it’s Ancient Alacrity. Every time you hit an enemy, they slow down by 15% for five seconds. That means whether you’re fighting fast-moving enemies, rampaging beasts or just some poor fool trying to close the distance, they’re suddenly moving like they’re stuck in knee-deep mud.

You, on the other hand? You’re lightning-fast. Because here’s the kicker -- Ancient Alacrity’s second enchantment, Parting Shot, boosts your movement speed by 20% every time you land a power attack. So while your enemies are dragging their feet, you’re dancing around them, sinking arrows into their chests.

7 Magic Mistol

Precision and Power

Why choose between precision and power when you can have both? The Magic Mistol is designed to ensure your shots find their mark, even if your aim is a bit...off. What makes the Magic Mistol so ridiculous in combat is its Foe-Seeker enchantment. This means your shots curve toward enemies, turning near-misses into direct hits. And if that wasn’t enough, the Infused Shot enchantment stuns enemies with power attacks, leaving them wide open for more punishment. So not only does this gun make sure you hit your target -- it makes them regret getting shot even more.

If you want to pick up this pistol, you’ll need to head to Ekidan Workshop in Galawain’s Tusks, northwest of the Slumbering Fields. Once inside, take a leap of faith down, turn right and you’ll see a breakable wooden wall. Smash through it and you’ll find a hidden room with a chest containing your new favorite pistol.

6 Beothel's Grimoire

Life-Stealing Magic, Arcane Shields and a Blizzard That Freezes Everything in Sight

If you want to drain your enemies dry, shield yourself like an unbreakable arcane fortress and call down devastating storms, the Beothel's Grimoire spellbook is just a merchant away. The spells in this grimoire are lethal. Corrosive Siphon lets you suck the life force right out of your enemies, healing yourself while they wither away. Arcane Veil is like an invisible magic force field that lets you take hits without feeling a thing. And then there’s Blizzard, which is exactly what it sounds like -- a devastating magical storm that slows and shreds everything in its path.

Related 10 Best Armor in Avowed, Ranked The best armors in Avowed offer insane damage reduction, and bonuses that completely change how you fight.

Getting your hands on Beothel’s Grimoire is laughably easy. No big boss fights. No cryptic riddles. No "walk through fire and retrieve it from the depths of a forbidden tomb" nonsense. Just head to the Market District of Paradis City in Dawnshore, find a merchant named Merylin and buy it. That’s it.

5 Whisper of Exiles

All About Frost Damage

If you want to freeze enemies in their tracks while looking effortlessly cool, then Whisper of Exiles is the wand you need in your arsenal. It fires rapid, homing frost projectiles that seek out enemies like they owe you money. No need to worry about pinpoint accuracy -- just aim in the general direction and let the magic do the work.

Whisper of Exiles is perfect for mid-range combat, allowing you to stay mobile, keep your distance and still deal devastating damage. And because it specializes in ice attacks, you’ll be slowing enemies down and controlling the fight. Of course, no weapon is perfect, and the Whisper of Exiles does have a small drawback -- it’s not great for blocking. Like most wands, it’s more about offense than defense.

4 Horsecutter

Stun, Slice and Make Enemies Regret Ever Crossing You