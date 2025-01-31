Imagine for a moment: you’re deep in the bayou, the air is thick with tension, and every step you take feels like a gamble with death. Suddenly, a rival hunter pops out of nowhere and it’s fight or flight. In that heart-stopping moment your weapon becomes the star of the show -- your lifeline, your statement, your “don’t mess with me” card. But here’s the thing: not all weapons in Hunt: Showdown 1896 are good, and picking the wrong one? That’s how you end up as a bounty on someone else’s wall.

So what makes a weapon the best in this wild west-meets-horror showdown? It’s not just about firepower -- it’s about reliability, versatility and sometimes just how darn satisfying it feels to pull the trigger. The right weapon doesn’t just match your playstyle: it elevates it. Whether you’re a patient sniper, a shotgun maniac or a jack-of-all-trades, there’s a weapon in Hunt: Showdown 1896 screaming your name.

10 Caldwell Rival 78

Perfect for Tight Spaces and Close Quarters

If you like getting up close and personal, the Caldwell Rival 78 is going to make your hunts wildly satisfying. The Rival 78 is all about that punch-you-in-the-face kind of damage. It’s a double-barrel shotgun that fires so fast and hard, you’ll feel unstoppable. Two quick blasts from this baby and even the toughest hunters won’t know what hit them. And here’s the kicker -- you can fire both barrels back-to-back almost instantly.

With 184 base damage, this shotgun means business. One clean shot is often all you need to drop someone. And if not? Hit them with the second barrel for a guaranteed finish. The Rival 78 is perfect for ambushes, tight spaces and turning the tide when a team fight gets chaotic. It’s all about taking the initiative. You charge in, blast away and let the Rival do the rest.

9 Hunting Bow

For Stealthy Players Who Love to Lay Ambushes

If you’ve been relying on loud guns to make your mark, it might be time to ditch the noise and embrace the Hunting Bow. With this weapon you can creep through the bayou, take out enemies one by one and leave no trace -- no gunshots, no noise, just the soft thud of an arrow finding its mark.

But don’t let the Hunting Bow’s silent nature fool you. This thing packs a punch. A fully-drawn shot can drop a hunter with one hit. And even though it’s not a machine gun, at 51 rpm, the Hunting Bow can deliver fast, accurate follow-up shots. Just keep your aim steady and don’t panic. And while the standard arrows are reliable, you can also use poison, frag and concertina arrows.

8 Crossbow

For Those Who Love Taking Things Slow and Steady

Just like the Hunting Bow, the Crossbow lets you sneak up on enemies without a sound, picking them off one by one. The Crossbow dishes out a hefty 247 damage at close range. Yup, one shot to the torso will take out a hunter. Like all projectiles, however, damage drops with distance, so it’s best to use this beauty up close (or at least mid-range).

When it comes to rate of fire, the Crossbow is not the fastest at 13 rpm, but trust me, that’s not an issue. The Crossbow is all about accuracy and precision, so there’s no need to rush. Slow and steady wins the race. If you need to flush out enemies from cover or stall their healing, poison bolts are perfect for that. Plus they’re retrievable, so you won’t be left high and dry. And if you want to deal with crowds, explosive bolts will come in handy, as they explode on impact.

7 Crown & King Auto-5

Fast, Powerful, and Deadly at Close Range

If you love fast, hard-hitting action and want to dominate at close range, Crown & King Auto-5 is the best option. As a semi-automatic, you don’t need to worry about pumping it between shots. The Auto-5 dishes out 194 damage per shot. That’s a lot of hurt for anyone unwise enough to be within your range. The key here is that it’s great for close combat -- one or two shots will typically drop enemies.

While the standard buckshot ammo is decent for most situations, the flechette is my favorite. It’s perfect for forcing enemies out of cover or dealing consistent damage over time. And I have to admit the recoil of this shotgun is strong, but with a little practice, you can make it work for you. Once you get used to its kick, you’ll be able to fire off those follow-up shots without losing control.

6 Drilling

Rifle and Shotgun Combo

Imagine a gun that combines the power of a rifle with the close-range devastation of a shotgun -- yep, that's the Drilling for you. It comes with two rifle barrels and a shotgun barrel underneath. This means you've got the range to pick off enemies from a distance and the raw stopping power to clear a room when things get too close for comfort.

Whether you’re facing off against monsters or other hunters, the Drilling will have you covered for almost any situation. The Drilling is a master of adaptability. At long range, stick with the rifle barrels and make use of FMJ or Dumdum ammo. Up close? Switch to the shotgun barrel and blow your enemies away with Penny Shot or Flechette rounds. Switching on the fly gives you the upper hand.

5 Springfield M1892 Krag

One of the Highest Rates of Fire for a Bolt-Action Rifle

What makes the Krag so appealing is its fire rate. With a cycle time of 1.4 seconds, you can expect to fire about 43 rpm. That’s a solid rate of fire for a bolt-action rifle, making it great for putting pressure on your opponents without giving them a chance to react. It's fast enough to keep you in the action and slow enough that you won't be firing wildly.

If you're dealing with armored enemies or need to penetrate cover, FMJ ammo does the trick. It's great for cutting through armor and getting to those vulnerable spots. If you want to light things up, incendiary rounds add a fire element to your shots, causing a bit of burn damage over time. It’s great for putting pressure on enemy hunters or dealing with larger mobs.

4 Winfield 1893 Slate

Higher Fire and a Larger Magazine Than Many Other Shotguns

The Winfield 1893 Slate isn't just another shotgun -- it's a pump-action powerhouse with a quick cycle time. The Slate does a solid 207 damage per shot, making it deadly when you land a hit. A good shot can send your target down fast, but its power works best up close (it’s a shotgun, after all!).

The Slate carries five rounds in the internal magazine and one in the chamber, for a total of six shots before needing to reload. That’s solid for a shotgun in this category -- enough to lay down some heavy fire, without constantly needing to stop and reload.

3 Vetterli 71 Karabiner

Decent Damage, Fire Rate, Magazine Size and Range

This bolt-action rifle might not have the flashiest stats, but don’t let that fool you. It's one of those guns that quietly gets the job done and can pack a punch when you need it most. What makes this rifle so attractive is how it combines power with speed. Yes, it’s not quite the king of damage, but it more than makes up for that with its quick reloads and faster follow-up shots.

The Vetterli can fire at a rate of around 40 rpm. While this isn't as fast as some semi-autos, it’s quick enough for a follow-up shot without feeling like you’re reloading forever. All in all, the Vetterli 71 Karabiner is a reliable, fast-shooting rifle with enough punch to knock out an enemy with precision and speed.

2 Lebel 1886 Marksman

One of the Best Rifles for Long Range Combat

If there's one thing the Lebel 1886 Marksman excels at, it's hitting enemies from far away. With a 630 m/s muzzle velocity and range of 311m, you can take out targets that seem miles away without much effort. But don’t just spray and pray -- take your time to line up those shots. Whether it’s a sneaky hunter or a monster, the Lebel is perfect for making the first hit count.

Find a good sniper perch, like a high point or hidden spot, and wait for your target to come into range. Since you’ll be taking that first shot from a distance, make it a game-changer. If your first shot is a headshot, your enemies won’t even know what hit them.

1 Mosin Nagant M1891

Rewards Patience with Precision

Sniping is where the Mosin really shines, but don’t get distracted by the idea that fast firing equals good firing. The Mosin is bolt-action -- you get one shot, then you reload, then you get another. It’s a rifle made for patience, not speed. But when you land that shot? Oof. It’s worth the wait.

The Mosin Nagant M1891 is deadly accurate at long range, so don’t be in a hurry to shoot at the chest or body. Headshots are your friend here. Line it up, be patient and take the shot when you know you’ve got a clean one.