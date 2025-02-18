The era of the Wild West is long gone, but before going away for good, it gave us some of the most iconic films that feature the hardiest and grittiest of men facing off against each other at high noon in the deserted streets of a rickety town, a rusty revolver in their hands and a cigar in the corner of their mouth.

It was only natural that this iconic Wild West charm bled into video games as well, and game developers started to pick the West as the setting of their game and a cowboy as the game’s protagonist. Here are a few of the best Western games that are guaranteed to put you in the sweaty boots of a gritty cowboy to truly make you feel the air of the Wild West.

10 Weird West

A Strange, Twisted Take On The Old West

The frontier is already a brutal and lawless place, but Weird West takes it several steps further by throwing in supernatural horrors. Bandits, bounty hunters, and corrupt lawmen still roam the dust-choked trails, but so do werewolves, witches, and ancient evils lurking in the shadows. Developed by WolfEye Studios, this immersive sim blends twin-stick shooter mechanics with RPG elements, allowing players to approach situations in a variety of ways, be it guns blazing, using stealth, or even harnessing dark magic.

Each playthrough follows five different characters, from a cursed bounty hunter seeking vengeance to a pigman struggling to reclaim his past life. Every decision leaves a lasting impact, making the world feel reactive and alive. While its bird’s-eye perspective sets it apart from traditional third-person cowboy games, its commitment to player choice and emergent storytelling cements it as one of the most unique Western-themed video games.

9 Desperados 3

The Art Of The Ambush

Tactical combat in the Wild West is rarely done better than in Desperados III. Set before the events of Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, this real-time tactics game follows John Cooper and his ragtag crew as they cross the frontier, taking down outlaws and corrupt officials in highly strategic showdowns. The game plays like a Western-flavored Commandos, where players must utilize each character’s unique abilities, be it McCoy’s long-range sniping or Kate’s ability to disguise herself, to set up the perfect ambush.

Mimimi Games masterfully crafted a sandbox that rewards patience and planning. Every stage presents multiple solutions, making it one of the best Western games for fans who enjoy methodical gameplay over frantic shootouts. And when things do go sideways, the game’s Showdown Mode allows players to pause the action and rethink their approach before bullets start flying.

8 Hard West

A Western With A Dark Twist

Hard West features a world where the sun sets not just on the frontier, but on humanity itself, blending the classic cowboy trope with supernatural horrors. This turn-based strategy game plays like XCOM but trades aliens for vengeful spirits and cultists. Set across a series of interconnected stories, the game tells tales of outlaws cursed by demons, desperate men making pacts with the devil, and the terrifying consequences of greed.

Combat is unforgiving, requiring careful use of cover and precise shots to survive. Bullets ricochet off metal surfaces, adding an extra layer of tactical depth. While the mechanics are solid, it’s the grim storytelling that sets Hard West apart from other Wild West games. With a brooding atmosphere and a relentless sense of doom hanging over its world, it turns the American frontier into something far more sinister.

7 Evil West

Bloodsuckers And Buckshot