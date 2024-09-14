When it comes to Astro Bot, there isn’t a question whether or not the game is fun or not…simply put, it's tons of fun. From the unique display of planets, power-ups, collectibles and even rescuing bots from some of the most well-known PlayStation games, like The Last of Us, Ratchet & Clank, Persona and Horizon: Zero Dawn, there's something for everybody to love. With eighty levels across six different worlds, there's no doubt that there's a lot of ground, or shall I say space, to cover as the tiny but mighty hero.

The levels, or planets, are split across the galaxies with five main story levels and a boss battle per system. The worlds are completed in order, which is starting at Gorilla Nebula and making your way around the circle, ending with Feather Cluster. These rankings are based upon gameplay, artwork, cameos and innovation. With this being said, let's dive into the best worlds in Astro Bot.

6 Feather Cluster

All That It's Quacked Up To Be

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 48 19 2

Feather Cluster does its best by delivering a good amount of variety when it comes to distinct locations, like Cannon Brawl and Djinny Of The Lamp, but all in all, the planets feel lackluster compared to the other galaxies’ planets. In terms of art style, it felt like there are too many of the same colors going on in each of the planets, except Machine Learning.

When it comes to gameplay, the battles are challenging, especially the boss battle with Falcon McFly. Obviously, given that the difficulty increases as the game moves along, it makes sense that it would be hard to tackle levels at times. But it can be said that there is a lot more going on in this boss battle than the other ones. Also, the cameos in this galaxy aren't as reputable as the other ones.

5 Gorilla Nebula

Planet(s) Of The Apes

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 42 16 2

Gorilla Nebula is what gives players a chance to test the waters of the gameplay. It does a great job of establishing the scope of the game's innovation and identity. When it comes to planets, there are cool (literally) ones like Creamy Canyon, which I personally found to be an excellent way of showcasing the game engine's specificity with motion. The colors do, however, feel monotone in certain worlds, like the previously-mentioned one as well as the Apes On The Loose level.

In contrast, the character bots that are in these planets are a great addition and a valuable asset when it comes to luring players into finding more. With franchises like Metal Gear Solid, Crash Bandicoot and Ratchet & Clank, Gorilla Nebula offers a taste of what's to come, but doesn’t showcase all that it has to offer.

4 Lost Galaxy

Found It!

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 55 22 0

Lost Galaxy is composed of worlds that are hidden within a specific planet in each galaxy, which can be opened when you find the disco-ball portal. It’s a thrill when you find one, especially since it’s a whole new planet to explore. These worlds are fun and pack a ton of bots and puzzle pieces for you to collect. Each of the worlds has a distinct theme, which I found to be innovative, given the variety of planets already seen in the other galaxies.

When it comes to negatives, one of them has to be how short they are. Granted, these are more seen as tag-a-longs to the planet you found them on. Other than that, the haptic feedback works its charm, which made me remember playing Astro’s Playroom and how the controller would rumble when crossing over rocky terrain. For cameos, given that each planet has a theme, the characters are perfectly matched, which is always fun.

3 Camo Cosmos

Can't See Any Problems With It...

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 40 16 2

Camo Cosmos finds itself high on the list given its uniqueness within its planets. Ones such as Bubbling Under and Balloon Breeze, both provide players with exciting ways to explore, with one being in the water and the other in the sky. Each planet brings something new and none of them clashed together in terms of similarity. The introduction of the Hamster Suit was fitting, given the planet, and the level didn’t feel too easy to do, unlike how Gorilla Nebula was with its introductory Power-ups.

In terms of art style, Camo Cosmos shines with its bold and unique style, which can be seen in the LocoRoco level. If I’m being honest, this galaxy should have been the last one, since it displayed a great idea of what was showcased with the Power-ups. The cameos were great as well, with Klonoa, Octodad and Tomb Raider making their appearances in the game. When you talk about a distinct galaxy, Camo Cosmo takes the cake.

2 Serpent Starway

I Sss-see Why You Did That

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 42 16 2

Serpent Starway is the third galaxy you’ll go to on your adventure and this one brings down the house. With planets like Slo-Mo Casino and Bathhouse Battle, there's a great display of innovative gameplay. One of my favorite Power-ups is Time-Stop, which was unique, especially in certain moments where it was essential. The introduction of these abilities is done in a way that isn’t too easy but isn’t challenging.

A highlight of Serpent Starway is Dude Raiding, the Uncharted- themed level, which brings the game into a new perspective with the introduction of paintball-like shooting. In terms of paying homage to the franchise, this level did an exceptional job. As for the other levels, all of them are unique and introduce players to new mechanics that push the boundaries as to what could be achieved.

1 Tentacle System

Wrapped Up Nice and Neat

Characters Puzzle Pieces Vortexes 43 16 2

If there is one galaxy that tops all the other ones, it's Tentacle System. This is the second galaxy that you’ll go to, immediately following Gorilla Nebula. The galaxy has fun levels, such as Trunk Of Funk and Downsize Surprise. The innovative aspect of Downsize Surprise is awesome. The Mouse Suit provides a sense of humor and intuitiveness when tackling the obstacles in the level.

One of the best aspects of this galaxy is the God of War-themed level, Bot Of War. The whole planet itself feels like it was taken straight out of the original game and put into Astro Bot. The axe feature brings a fun way of tackling obstacles and the level itself is incredible. Cameos are great as well, with The Last of Us having its debut in Wormy Passage, which feels fitting given the mushrooms all around the level.

All in all, the experience that you have at these levels is unique to you, and you may have a different opinion than I do when it comes to certain galaxies. Something that Astro Bot does is that it gives players a chance to find something that they love, whether it be from a planet or a cameo bot within it. The amount of detail and dedication is incredible and there’s no doubt that the game has and will provide players with a fun and fantastic journey. Now, if you will excuse me, I’m going to replay Downsize Surprise again.