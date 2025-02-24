Sega's Like a Dragon (formerly known in the West as Yakuza) franchise has been wowing gamers for two decades now. With nine mainline games and eight different spinoffs, fans of the franchise have been able to pour hundreds of hours into these equal parts gritty and goofy yakuza tales. Whether you prefer fighting against hundreds of goons or playing through fun minigames, these games have something for you.

With that many games in the franchise, an obvious question arises: which of the Like a Dragon games is the best? With this many amazing games, it can be next to impossible to choose a favorite. However, if one were to judge the games based on their gameplay, stories, and how they affect the franchise as a whole, then it becomes possible to form the following list of the best Like a Dragon games.

9 Yakuza 0

The Place of Oath

Like a Dragon 0: The Place of Oath, also known as Yakuza 0, is the entry which most modern fans of the franchise started with. This has immediately primed fans to be attached to Majima as a character, leading to him starring in his own solo game. No one can blame them either, as Majima and his story in this title have an incredible hook to draw players in at every opportunity.

While the story and characters of Yakuza 0 are fantastic, the game is greatly held back by its combat and leveling system. Kiryu's iconic style has been reworked and all but replaced by multiple other styles which are simply less fun to use. In addition to this, everything in the game is centered around gaining money to invest in these styles to make them stronger.

Many classic minigames such as baseball have been transformed from relaxing experiences to stressful gambles all to accommodate this battle system which, at the end of the day, is nowhere near as fun as the one in previous games. For these reasons, Yakuza 0 ranks at the very bottom of this list.

8 Yakuza 4

Heirs to the Legend

Placing eighth on this list is Like a Dragon 4: Heirs to the Legend (localized in the West as Yakuza 4). This was the first entry in the franchise to feature multiple playable characters. This would be a trend that nearly every mainline game would continue, so the impact this entry had on the franchise in that regard cannot be overstated. The introduction of new protagonists like Akiyama and Saejima allowed the writers to breathe new life into several plots to come.

Unfortunately, Yakuza 4 is held back greatly by its gameplay. Similar to how the developers didn't perfect Kiryu in his first appearance, the new playable characters in Y4 do not feel fully developed yet, an issue that would be corrected in future appearances for some of them. Combine that with Yakuza 4 having the least amount of side content in the series, and you have a recipe for a game that just isn't as fun to revisit as the others.

7 Yakuza

Started it All

Next up on the list is the game that started it all: Yakuza. This story about an ex-Yakuza who went to prison for his friend and gets caught up in a bizarre conspiracy, sets the stage for every game which came after. Not only were players introduced to characters like Kiryu and Majima, but several emotional cores of the series, like Kiryu's relationship with Haruka, all began with this game.

While Yakuza is greatly appreciated for kicking off the franchise, it is also, unfortunately, the worst-aged game in the series even when compared to Yakuza 2 on the same console. While an HD Remaster of the game was released for the Wii U and PlayStation 3, it unfortunately never reached Western shores. For this reason, Yakuza 1 ranks near the bottom of this list.

6 Yakuza 3

A Flawless Transition