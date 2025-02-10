Hoyoverse’s free-to-play RPG Zenless Zone Zero offers a large and diverse cast from humans and oni to even anthropomorphic animals. There is a character for everyone to enjoy and their respective faction to match your vibe. With new characters constantly dropping, each with their own types and abilities, you’ll be able to customize and build many strong teams from your collection.

Naturally, with an ever-growing roster, different team comps become the new meta while others wait for their buff. If you want to stay up to date on the next game-breaking DPS, or wait for that life-changing support, you’ll have to save up those polychromes and pray to the gacha gods for that victorious S rank theme song to celebrate your rare pull. Let's be honest, there is no better feeling than a victory anthem for your favorite character.

10 Astra Yao

A Musical Support On The Battlefield

Astra Yao is a limited-time S rank affiliated with the Stars of Lyra who offers strong ether support with a unique ability that pairs well with any attack or anomaly character.

When in her Idyllic Cadenza state, Astra can remain on the field and offer a buff for assists and chained attacks based on her initial ATK. However, if you’re playing as her, she can deal mass amounts of Ether DMG to enemies which can be used to build up the corruption effect. This makes her an ideal partner for Zhu Yuan, who serves as an Ether DPS or as a flexible support unit for your existing squad.

While waiting for Astra’s rerun banner, you can sub her for Nicole, who is a beginner A rank ether support unit good for building corruption.

9 Zhu Yuan

Officer Is On Duty And Ready To Serve Some Justice

Zhu Yuan is a limited-time S rank affiliated with the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. As an ether attack character, she can deal large amounts of Ether DMG, making her very effective against enemies in the corruptive state.

By activating suppressive mode with her dash attack, Zhu Yuan can use enhanced shotshells to boost her damage and stun enemies, offering an additional increase. By running her alongside supports or other members of her faction, she can gain a Crit Rate increase for 10 seconds after an ultimate, chain attack or EX special. With her fellow teammates Qingyi, Seth and Jane Doe or alongside ether support Astra, she’ll be sure to perform at her best.

8 Burnice White

We All Listen To Burning Desires On Loop

Burnice is a limited-time S rank affiliated with the Sons of Calydon and obsessed with the flames. A fire anomaly unit that can apply a consistent supply of flames with her flamethrowers, she's ideal for burning enemies.

By building heat through her attacks, she can enter the Nitro-Fuel Cocktail state, scorching enemies. When swapping to a separate character to attack scorched enemies, they take bonus Fire DMG based on Burnice’s ATK. By sharing a squad with fellow anomalies or her faction, the fire anomaly build up is increased.

The Sons of the Calydon include Lighter, Lucy, Caesar and Piper.

7 Lighter

More Fuel For The Fire

Lighter is a limited-time S rank affiliated with the Sons of Calydon, capable of dealing Fire DMG to stun enemies.

By consuming energy, Lighter can build up morale. When he reaches 80 Morale, he can launch into battle and perform a quick assist. Afterward, he can enter the Morale Burst state and boost his combos until his Morale is consumed. His Morale Burst can also decrease ice and fire resistance, making him an ideal partner for either type. His passive also offers Ice and Fire DMG buffs for attack units or members of his own faction. Ideal benefits for an ice attack unit like Ellen.

While waiting for Lighter, another fire stun character is the standard S rank Koleda, obtainable through 50/50 losses and the standard banner.

6 Jane Doe

So Many Identities But Her Strength Never Changes

Jane Doe is a limited-time S rank affiliated with the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. She is a physical anomaly unit perfect for building up assault and flinch effects.

As she deals DMG, Jane can build up passion in order to enter her Passion state, which greatly increases the physical anomaly build up rate. Additionally, above 120 anomaly proficiency every point raises her ATK DMG by 2 points, to a max of 600. If you want to increase her build-up rate further, Jane is best run alongside members of her faction or other anomaly characters. Your enemies will only have time to flinch as Jane rains down mass amounts of Physical DMG upon them.

5 Caesar King

Tough On The Outside, Sweet On The Inside

Caesar King is a limited-time S rank affiliated with the Sons of Calydon. As a physical defense unit, Caesar is best for reducing the DMG you receive in combat while able to hold her own ground and apply Physical DMG to enemies.

Using Retaliation, triggered by her ultimate, EX specials or chained attacks, Caesar can provide your team with a shield for the active character for 60 seconds. This shield reduces DMG taken and buffs your ATK by 135. An effect which lasts 5 seconds after the shield vanishes. Her passive ability makes her best alongside fellow faction members or other defense units such as Seth.

4 Ellen Joe

A Shark That Bites Back

Ellen Joe is a limited-time S rank affiliated with Victoria Housekeeping Co. This ice attack unit serves as a strong DPS for any freeze or frostbite teams.

As she performs dash attacks or consumes flash freeze charges for her basic ATK, Ellen can boost her own Crit DMG significantly. By focusing on her Crit Rate in her build, you can take advantage of this buff to unleash powerful ice attacks on enemies to quickly take down their health. When run alongside other ice units or members of her faction, Ellen can deal bonus Ice DMG, making her deadlier than ever.

The members of Victoria Housekeeping also include Rina, Corin and Lycaon, an ice stun unit perfect as her partner.

3 Hoshimi Miyabi

We All Waited A Long Time For Her

Hoshimi Miyabi is a limited-time S rank affiliated with Hollow Special Operations Section 6. She is a frost anomaly unit who pairs well with ice units to stack freeze effects on enemies.

While dealing frost DMG to enemies, Hoshimi applies Icefire, increasing the anomaly build up to 80% of her Crit Rate. When Frostbite is applied to enemies affected by Icefire, they enter Frostburn, greatly increasing her DMG while also increasing the team’s anomaly build up rate. When run alongside her faction or support units, her basic attacks are increased. Ice units can also trigger disorder, which gives you the ability to ignore 30% of enemy ice resistance.

Her faction includes Harumasa, Soukaka and Yanagi.

2 Qingyi

A Partner Against Crime

Qingyi is a limited-time S rank affiliated with the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. As an electric stun unit, she is best at dazing enemies while building up shock effects on enemies.

Through her attacks, finishing moves or perfect dodges, Qingyi can stack Subjugations on enemies to increase the Stun DMG multiplier. This will stun enemies faster, allowing you time to swap out for your DPS. This makes her ideal for running alongside electric attack units such as Harumasa, who was given away for free during the Special Visitor event. With her passive, other attack units or members of her faction will also serve her well, increasing her daze effect.

If Qingyi is not on the banner, Anby is a beginner A rank who also fills the role of an electric stun unit.

1 Yanagi

A Deadly Threat In Heels

Yanagi is a limited-time S rank affiliated with Hollow Special Operations Section 6. She’s a powerful electric anomaly unit capable of dealing vast amounts of DMG to enemies to trigger shock effects.

After activating her EX special, other teammates of a different DMG type can apply disorder to enemies, allowing Yanagi an Electric DMG increase. Running her alongside other anomaly units or members of her faction allows you to use her passive to increase electric anomaly build up, making the disordered state easier to achieve. Since she is capable of carrying the electric and shock effects herself, it is best to run her in a diverse squad, making her a flexible addition to your collection.

Lose your 50/50? Grace also serves as a standard S rank great for electric anomaly stacking.