Key Takeaways Over 13 million players have tried Starfield in the past three months, with an average playtime of 40 hours.

Bethesda plans to release updates every six weeks, focusing on new ways to travel and ship customization.

Official mod support and the game's first major expansion, Shattered Space, are also in development.

Back in September, Bethesda Game Studios released their first new IP in over 25 years, Starfield, and while it may not have fully met the high expectations that it accumulated since it was first announced in 2018, the sci-fi RPG established a solid foundation that the developer could build on for years to come.

In a new blog post, Bethesda details the achievements of Starfield’s launch, and shared some peeks into what players can expect for the next year of the game’s evolution. To start, the publisher shared that over thirteen million players have tried out Starfield in the past three months, with that number likely being boosted thanks to the game’s day one launch on Game Pass for both Xbox and PC. However, the average player has spent around 40 hours exploring the universe, so it seems like most people who have downloaded it have at least given the game a fair shot.

Starfield 2023 End of Year Stats Infographic

Official mod support will also be coming to Starfield early next year, with an exporter and a Creation Kit planned to be added alongside the launch of Creations. Finally, the game’s first major expansion, Shattered Space, is currently in development with a targeted release of 2024, with the promise of new story content, locations, gear and more to be shared as they approach launch. If Bethesda can stay true to their plans, then current and returning players alike should have plenty of new Starfield content to check out throughout the year.

For more on Starfield, which is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC, be sure to check out our review, which claims that “even with its shortcomings, Starfield is a memorable experience through-and-through.”