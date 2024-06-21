Key Takeaways Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition offers modern improvements like 60 fps, 4K resolution, and other quality of life enhancements.

New content includes a Speedrun Mode, twenty extra achievements, an Anniversary Gallery with unreleased content and a special treasure hunt mission.

Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition launches digitally on June 25, with pre-orders opening on July 12 for the physical versions.

Even though Beyond Good & Evil 2 mostly exists as a development hell meme these days, the original game nonetheless remains a beloved cult classic of the sixth console generation. Believe it or not, Beyond Good & Evil turns twenty this year, and, perhaps even more surprisingly, Ubisoft is commemorating it with the release of Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition on June 25. What's more, this version comes with some actual new content.

To start, Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition will feature the now more-or-less standard suite of improvements for modern ports of older games. It will run at 60 fps and at up to 4K resolution, and it now features quality of life improvements such as auto-save, skippable cutscenes, cross-save across all platforms and full controller/mouse-keyboard support. These features aren't all that the new version is offering, though.

Players can compete for speedrunning supremacy and hunt for clues about Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Along with better presentation and an overall improved basic gameplay experience, Ubisoft has apparently put in a bit of extra effort and actually added some new content this time. The first addition is a "Speedrun Mode," which will challenge players to complete the game as quickly as possible without any saves. Achievement and trophy hunters have been taken care of too thanks to the inclusion of twenty new achievements.

The most interesting additions featured in Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition, though, are its Anniversary Gallery and a new treasure hunt woven throughout the game. In the Anniversary Gallery, fans can find a wealth of previously unreleased artwork, videos, developer stories and other content that'll help provide insight into the original's development.

As for the treasure hunt, players will be challenged to find information and items about Jade's childhood and her involvement in Beyond Good & Evil 2. Success means more info as well as special cosmetic unlocks to enjoy as one plays through the game.

Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition launches digitally for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch on June 25. Physical editions are coming too, thanks to Limited Run Games, and fans will have the option of either a standard edition or a special collector's edition. There's no launch date for these physical versions just yet, but those interested can put in their pre-orders starting on July 12.