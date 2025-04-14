Summary Big Buck Hunter returns on multiple platforms with new features and an online multiplayer mode.

Ultimate Trophy Edition includes new locations, legendary animals, and bonus mini-games.

The standard version is priced at $39.99, with DLC available for extra content or included in the Deluxe Edition priced at $49.99.

Big Buck Hunter is back, and this time, you don't need to be in a bar or arcade to enjoy this classic shooter. This iconic hunting game launched on April 11, 2025 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store.

What is Big Buck Hunter?

If you've ever been into a dive bar and seen people yelling at a plastic rifle mounted to an arcade cabinet, chances are they were playing Big Buck Hunter. This iconic shooting game was first released in the 2000s and quickly became a bar and arcade staple thanks to its simple gameplay mechanic which is to shoot "bucks," identified by their antlers while avoiding "does" or female deer. It's a popular game with a cult following that has even held annual tournaments back. Now, Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy takes it a step further by introducing the most packed version of Big Buck Hunter ever released, turning this barroom classic into a full-on arcade hunting adventure that you can enjoy with friends online.

What's New This Time Around?