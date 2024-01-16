Key Takeaways Tekken 8 will have a traditional intro video, giving glimpses into the story mode and upgraded visuals.

Eddy Gordo returns as the Season 1 DLC character, increasing the roster to 33.

Zafina's gameplay trailer showcases her move set and design. Pre-order options include different editions and character passes.

Over the weekend, Bandai Namco held its Tekken World Tour Finals for 2023 and with Tekken 8 right around the corner, some more news was released involving the new game. While in recent memory, the team behind the game would release character videos showcasing each one ahead of the release, this announcement was different, albeit one being a character release video but not in the same vein as the previous ones. The announcement included the first character coming post launch for Season Pass holders, and it was a wild announcement for fans of the series and those that were concerned with a certain character missing from the already-announced 32 character roster.

The first video that was showcased involved Tekken 8, as a whole, and is a wonderful throwback to a great time in gaming. Yes, Tekken 8 will have a traditional introduction video, as it has been stated that the Bandai Namco team worked with a production company to make this intro. It's quite possibly the most Tekken thing ever, giving glimpses as to what to expect from the story mode and what roles some of these characters may play. Plus, it also showcases the upgraded visuals coming from Unreal Engine 5, as Tekken 8 will only be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The first DLC character was surprisingly announced directly after the video. Longtime fans of the series will be happy to see the return of Eddy Gordo, who relies completely on his legs and acrobatics for combat. He will be the Season 1 DLC character, which will increase the roster to 33. Eddy Gordo dates back to Tekken 3, and has long had a specific following in the series. He will have an overhauled look, however, and the quick trailer shows some motion capture that was taken to implement the character into the game. You can check out the videos below:

To top off the weekend, Bandai Namco did release another character gameplay trailer with the video for Zafina. Dubbed as the Mystic Stargazer, the video shows off some of her move set along with her attire and overall design. Players can pre-order Tekken 8 now, as the Standard Edition retails for $69.99 and includes a Paul Phoenix Avatar Costume Set and two Avatar Skins. The Premium Edition retails for $99.99 and will include more goods plus the Year 1 Character Pass with access to Eddy Gordo. Finally, The Ultimate Edition offers more Avatar goods and also includes the Year 1 Character Pass for $109.99. You can check out the trailer for Zafina below: