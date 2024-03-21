Key Takeaways Path of Exile 2 to explore new Ranger class inspired by LOTR's Legolas, with versatile arrow types and skills like Gas Cloud Arrow.

Path of Exile has been going strong for over a decade with no signs of slowing down now. Today during a livestream, there were a couple of reveals for both Path of Exile and the upcoming Path of Exile 2. Path of Exiles will be receiving a new expansion and the Ranger class will be examined for Path of Exile 2.

The Ranger

The Ranger class in Path of Exile 2 is one of the focal points. Patterned after Legolas from The Lord of the Rings. The Ranger class is a highly mobile and agile unit that can fire arrows while moving, albeit with a movement penalty. The Ranger has a variety of different arrow types at their disposal that can be utilized for different effects on enemies. For example, the Vine Arrows creates a plant that sprouts poisonous tendrils. This can be further augmented with the Gas Cloud Arrow, which creates a poison gas cloud that is harmful to anything that steps inside of it. The poison gas can also cause the poison plants to grow, so arrows can end up having a stacking effect with each other.

While specializing in plants and poisoning, those are not the only tricks in the Ranger's repertoire. Lightning is another element the Ranger has at their disposal, and by mixing the Barrage skill, which enhances the next attack to fire three times, with Lightning Arrow the Ranger can triple the electrical explosions. These skills and others can be viewed in this Ranger trailer.

Enter the Necropolis

Path of Exile: Necropolis brings new story content and end game improvements. In the Necropolis Leaugue players will be introduced to Undertaker Arimor. Arimor is a man who is gathering the spirts of the Eternal Empire. The purpose of such an activity is unknown, but it's probably not for anything good. These spirits have started haunting the monsters of Wraeclast, sending their fury and sorrow into the world. The Undertaker realizes this is a bad thing, and employs the players to ride Wraseclast of these spectral abominations. He grants the player use of the Lantern of Arimor, which is essential in hunting these spirits.

In addition to the new story content, improvements will be applied to the endgame. Some quality of life improvements include being able to instantly move all currency at once in a trade window and allowing Private Leagues to have their own Global and Trade chat channels. Additionally, there will be greater challenges to be had in Tier 17 maps and the scarabs used to enhance these maps have been overhauled. Path of Exile: Necropolis, will launch March 29 simultaneously on PC, Mac and console. A quick glance at some of the offerings of Path of Exile: Necropolis can be found in this trailer.