EA, Bit Reactor, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games today dropped the first look at gameplay for their upcoming title, Star Wars Zero Company.

Earlier this week, all parties revealed Star Wars Zero Company, a single player turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars. Developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment, the game was set for a proper reveal during Star Wars Celebration on April 19. That time has come, bringing with it a trailer, a look at gameplay, and plenty of story details. Star Wars Zero Company is set for a 2026 launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Impossible odds

Star Wars Zero Company takes place in the twilight of the Clone Wars. You play as Hawks, a former Republic officer charged with commanding an elite squad of professionals for hire. To succeed, Zero Company must set aside their differences to beat impossible odds and defeat an emerging threat that threatens to consume to the galaxy.

“Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay,” said Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor. “It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation.” “At Lucasfilm Games, we’re huge tactics fans and we have wanted to make a game like this for a long time,” said Douglas Reilly, GM & VP, Lucasfilm Games. “The best tactics games are all about meaningful choices, and we’re confident we have chosen the right squad in Bit Reactor to deliver a compelling and innovative title that is authentic to Star Wars.”

Gameplay sees players embark on tactical operations and investigations throughout the galaxies. Players have the freedom to create and customize their squad of operators, develop their base of operations, and gather intelligence. Hawks' appearance and combat can be fully customized to your liking. Likewise, you'll be able to edit your squadmates' appearances and abilities. In combat, they'll develop synergies that can help turn the tide of battle.

May the Force be with you, always

Star Wars Zero Company marks the continuation of Lucasfilm Games' and EA Star Wars' relationship, which began all the way back in 2013. While the ten-year exclusivity period has ended, EA remains the most committed to the Star Wars IP. In addition to Zero Company, a third entry in the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi series is currently in development.