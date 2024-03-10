Key Takeaways Bitcraft: Age of Automata lets players build towns in an MMO setting, offering a unique and compelling experience.

The game features a flexible skill leveling system, allowing players to tailor character progression to preferred playstyles.

Clockwork Labs' innovative approach and charming hexagon-shaped world blocks set Bitcraft apart in the crowded survival craft genre.

In the world of gaming, it’s not a secret that survival craft games are not rare. They happen to be everywhere, so what makes Bitcraft: Age of Automata look special and stand out? Well, as opposed to the rest of the genre, this is looking to be an MMO where the players are encouraged to build their own towns.

So, What is Bitcraft?

The developer, Clockwork Labs, encourages you to build anything from a small settlement, to a global trade hub, or even a fortress at the edges of the world to offer reprieve from the environment. They’ve confirmed that you’re able to build anywhere that you would like. The premise of building your own trading hub in an MMO where other players can visit, rest, and trade is very compelling. Being able to have your own corner of a procedurally generated world really does just sound so unique and interesting.

Is There a Skill Tree?

Clockwork Lab has also talked about leveling and skills on the Bitcraft site. What you can do to level your character’s skills in the world of Bitcraft isn't unique to the game itself, but still a promising way to handle how it's going to work. Instead of being forced to pick a set of skills from branching trees or take a specific profession, you’re allowed to level your character by practicing in the areas of the game you’d like to excel at. The flexible skill leveling system adds another layer of depth, allowing players to tailor their character progression to their preferred playstyle rather than being constrained by predefined skill trees or professions.

The Game Already Looks Charming

The game looks visually appealing, the hexagon shaped world blocks just work so well in providing a new look to an open world. S haping the world you’re in and having an impact on how the players and NPCs react to it all is a lofty goal for Clockwork Labs. This clearly isn’t an MMO made to rival Final Fantasy XIV or World of Warcraft, but instead, I see some inspiration from Runescape and several other survival craft games. This blend of familiar mechanics and innovative features could make Bitcraft: Age of Automata a standout title in the genre. I’m looking forward to seeing where Clockwork Labs goes from here.

Bitcraft: Age of Automata does not have a release date yet, but it will be getting a closed alpha on April 2nd and there are no constraints on showing off the game either. Clockwork Labs has encouraged the community to stream and record their experience with Bitcraft. The closed alpha offers an exciting opportunity for players to experience the game firsthand and provide valuable feedback to the developers, helping to shape the future of this promising MMO. You can sign up for their alpha test on the website for Bitcraft: Age of Automata.