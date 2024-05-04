Black Clover M: Rise of The Wizard King is a licensed RPG based on the popular anime "Black Clover." In this strategic turn-based game, players embark on a quest to become the Wizard King in a world filled with magic and adventure. Utilizing the UE4 engine, the game boasts high-quality 3D visuals and unique animations for each character. Players can summon and upgrade characters, form teams with special linked moves, and engage in a variety of game modes including quests, raids, PvP arenas, and time-limited challenges.

The game also offers interactive features like cooking, fishing, and exploring the expansive Magic Kingdom. "Black Clover M" features voiceovers from the original Japanese and English anime cast, enhancing the immersive experience of the game. Whether strategizing in battle or exploring guild activities, players can enjoy a rich, multifaceted gaming experience.

All Codes For Black Clover M

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Black Clover M. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/4

BCM777 - Redeem Codes for Rewards

BCMS2GIFT1 - Redeem Code for Rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Black Clover M

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Black Clover M on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Complete the 'Go to the entrance exam venue' quest in Chapter 1. Tap your character icon in the top left. In the character details menu, tap the button next to your AID number to copy it. Exit the menu and select the megaphone icon on the left. Choose 'Coupon' and tap the highlighted text to go to the serial code redemption page. Paste your AID number under 'Account ID' and enter the code under 'Redeem Code'. Press "Confirm" to claim your reward.

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.