There are a total of six chapters in Black Myth: Wukong, and each of them has their own hidden frog boss. All six of them drop tadpoles, which serve as a rare crafting material for upgrading spirits.

Some frogs are easier to find than others, so keep an eye out on the journey to the west (or this guide) for giant hostile frogs.

Chapter 1 (Bar-Li-Guhh-Lang)

From the Snake Trail shrine, go up the stairs and on to the bridge. Hop down and follow the river to the left, where you will find a large pond with the frog boss waiting for battle.

Chapter 2 (Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw)

From the Village Entrance shrine, jump off of the bridge and follow the ravine into the cave to your right. At the opposite side of the cave, head down the wooden staircase to the pond where the frog boss is located.

Chapter 3 (Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang)

From the Forest of Felicity shrine, head back up the path towards the giant snow hill, with the mountain to your right. There will be a small cave opening in the side of the mountain that leads to the pond where the frog boss is located.

Chapter 4 (Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw)

Go to the Lower Hollow shrine and follow the same route through the nearby crack in the cave wall that leads to the Meditation location. After meditating, continue along the path from the crack into a large pond room where the boss awaits (past a flying enemy).

Chapter 5 (Baw-Lang-Lang)

This boss can only be found after unlocking the secret area in Chapter 5, and then returning to the spot you teleported from.

From the Cooling Slope shrine, head up to the cave behind the icy mirror. On the left side of the cave, the frog boss will be waiting in the shadows.

Chapter 6 (Lang-Baw-Baw)

From the Rhino Watch Slope shrine, jump onto your Somersault Cloud and head off of the cliff. With the cliff to your right, continue forward until you see a large patch of sand with rocks surrounding it along the wall. The frog will be waiting to pounce on one of these large rock formations.