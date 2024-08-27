Meditating is an easy way to gain Sparks in Black Myth: Wukong, with each meditation granting an additional level for Self-Advancement on the first interaction.

The New West (AKA the "snowy" region in Black Myth: Wukong) has a total of 6 different spots to meditate at, and while some of them are hard to miss (given they're on the main path), there are a few others that are a bit trickier to locate.

Meditation #1: Snowhilll Path (Mirrormere)

From the Mirrormere Keeper's Shrine, head to the nearby tree next to the lake. The meditation location is beside it, overlooking the water.

Meditation #2: Pagoda Realm (Outside the Wheel)

Head through the caves and ravines until you reach a medicine container. Pass through the destructible bamboo wall behind it and defeat the enemy at the end of the path to use the meditation location by the tree.

Meditation #3: Bitter Lake (Precept Corridor)

Just past the Precept Corridor shrine, the meditation spot is located in front of several Buddha statues to the left (a bit further ahead is a chest).

Meditation #4: Valley of Ecstacy (Mindfulness Cliff)

After completing the second boss encounter with Non-White (just before the snow-sliding section), the meditation spot is located on the side of the battle area in front of the shattered golden mural.

Meditation #5: New Thunderclap Temple (Mahavira Hall)

From the Mahavira Hall shrine, head back down the stairs and go into the large building on your left. After defeating the Non-Pure boss, you can use the meditation location.