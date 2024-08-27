There are several places in Black Myth: Wukong where the player can meditate, giving them an extra level of Self-Advancement points to use for their build.

In Chapter 4 of Black Myth Wukong, there are six total meditation spots to discover. Some of them are simple enough to find throughout the campaign, but there are some that are very well hidden (and that we personally missed our first time around).

Meditation #1: Webbed Hollow (Pool of Shattered Jade)

This meditation spot is located in the small pool of water right next to the Pool of Shattered Jade shrine, before the Venom Daoist boss fight.

Meditation #2: Webbed Hollow (Middle Hollow)

The meditation location is directly across from the Middle Hollow shrine, just past the green tree (where you originally entered the area from).

Meditation #3: Webbed Hollow (Lower Hollow)

From the Lower Hollow shrine, head back into the cave full of hanging cocoons and egg sacs. On the wall in the larger cave room, there will be a crack in the wall that you can crawl through upon defeating the nearby enemies, which is where the meditation spot is located.

Meditation #4: Temple of Yellow Flowers (Forest of Ferocity)

Continuing past the shrine, go left, along the wall and past the enemies, until you see the meditation spot on the small wooden platform overlooking the canyon.

Meditation #5: Temple of Yellow Flowers (Temple Entrance)

Head into the temple, go up the long staircase, and enter the courtyard with the large white tree in the center. To your right, there will be an entrance to another courtyard full of enemies; the meditation spot will be to the left.

Meditation #6: Purple Cloud Mountain (Bounds of Deity's Abode)

This meditation spot can only be found after progressing the Venom Daoist quest and unlocking the secret area "Purple Cloud Mountain."

From the Bounds of Deity's Abode shrine, head up the stairs and along the road until you see a rope bridge hanging overhead. Look to the right for a path that goes up to the bridge, cross it, and the meditation spot will be sitting on the edge of the cliff.