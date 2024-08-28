Whether you're a completionist, hunting for achievements, or just need to gain some extra levels, Meditating is crucial to a successful Black Myth: Wukong campaign run.

While there are more than 5 chapters in Black Myth: Wukong, you can only find spots to meditate in the first five chapters. The fifth chapter contains the final four meditation locations, which you may have missed on your first run through.

Meditation #1: Woods of Ember (Camp of Seasons)

Starting at the Camp of Seasons shrine, continue normally across the rope bridge, through the caves, and across the small wooden bridge. After stepping off of the wooden bridge, you will see a staircase to your right leading up to a wooden platform, which is where the meditation spot is located.

Meditation #2: Furnace Valley (Emerald Hall)

Go to the top of the stairs by the Emerald Hall shrine and go left along the pathway overlooking the outdoor section of the map. At the end of the platform there will be a giant statue, in front of which is the meditation spot.

Meditation #3: Field of Fire (Ashen Pass III)

At the Ashen Pass III shrine, head in the opposite direction of where the giant ball rolls around. Past the mushroom mini-boss there will be a meditation location amidst the large boulders.

Meditation #4: Bishui Cave (Purge Pit)

The last meditation location can only be found in the secret Bishui Cave area, which can be accessed by defeating all cart bosses and following the Pale-Axe Stalwart questline.

From the Purge Pit shrine, begin walking along the wall to your right. The meditation location will be located along the path in front of a giant stone tablet.