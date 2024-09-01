The most impressive aspect of Black Myth: Wukong may very well be its graphics, but what good are great graphics if they're wasted on boring visuals? Thankfully, this isn't even an issue with Black Myth: Wukong, because the game is full of beautiful vistas and luscious locales to explore.

Whether it be lush jungles, golden deserts, snow-capped mountains, or intricate temples, there are very few places in Wukong that we wouldn't want to take a vacation to (Webbed Hollow, we're looking at you). Embark on our tour of the most beautiful spots to visit on your journey to the west!

10 Forest Of Wolves

Humble beginnings

The first stop on our list is also the first stop in the game: the Forest of Wolves, also known as the beginning of Black Myth: Wukong. Complete with a meditation spot to take in the sights, it's one heck of a way to start off a game.

Dense jungles with crumbling ruins are gorgeous with the game's lighting engine, as well as the babbling brooks and distant temples. The only eyesores here are the murderous foxes, but you can probably take them in a fight.

9 Black Wind Cave

Mountain meditation

Just past the resting place of the Whiteclad Noble, this renovated cave system is full of secrets and surprises. Putting aside the serene pool just outside the bounds of the cave, there's a ton of gorgeous spots to relax here.

The most notable of the points of interest in the Black Wind Cave is the meditation spot, which overlooks a vast range of the Black Wind Mountains from a natural opening in the side of a cliff. It doesn't get much more zen than this.

8 Mirrormere

Pretty relaxing (minus the zombies and dragons)

Moving from the mountains to... the mountains, the next stop on our trip would have to be the gorgeous winter sights of Mirrormere. This frozen lake (once haunted by a lightning-infused dragon) is now a great spot to take a rest.

Another location with built-in meditation features, Mirrormere feels like the ultimate ice-skating rink: empty, outdoors, and gigantic. Listen to the snow crunching beneath your paws as you explore this frozen oasis.

7 New Thunderclap Temple

Did you know this game has a photo mode?

If you thought this temple was huge before, just wait until you're shrunken down to the size of an action figure. The New Thunderclap Temple is full of sprawling pathways and warm indoor relaxation spots, built as a testament to meditation and inner peace (and excess).

You know what else is beautiful? Loot. There are tons of hidden chests, boss fights, and medicine upgrades to discover on the grounds of the New Thunderclap Temple, which contains a whopping three Keeper's Shrines to rest at.

6 Temple Of The Yellow Flower

Whatever they pay the gardeners, it isn't enough

Now this is what I call a Zen Garden. Whether it be the ancient stone fixtures to meditate at or the luscious greenery scattered throughout, the Temple of the Yellow Flower just never stops being beautiful.

While its employees may not be the most "customer service" oriented, we'll still give this place four stars for the ambiance alone. The Court of Illumination features a lovely clearing that's perfect for a picnic (if you don't mind squashing a few hungry insects first).

5 Mount Huaguo

You just got Elden Ring'd

Just when you thought it was about to end, they hit you with the open-world segment. The final chapter of Black Myth: Wukong takes place here, in the foothills of Mount Huaguo, which has a diverse array of biomes to explore (and no restrictions on cloud-based air travel).

Red trees contrasting the white snow on the ground, wildlife that seems too big to be real, and the unique views from inside an immortal pig-man's stomach. Don't forget to check out the water features. There may be some cool artifacts you'll find on your adventure!

4 Purple Cloud Mountain

Shhhhh... it's a secret

Somehow, Chapter 4 got two entries on our list, despite being the creepiest and scariest area in the entire game. Thankfully, the chapter's secret area on the Purple Cloud Mountain is an autumnal paradise, with quaint villages and precious wildlife to enjoy.

Are there giant scorpion-men and demonic monkey monsters that you may run into? Yes. But, it's more than worth it for the authentically analog meditation experience here, accessible via rope bridge from an outdoor stone path.

3 Loong Claw Grove

Where the dragons hang out

Another secret area worth going out of your way for, the Loong Claw Grove, really pushes the envelope in terms of pure scope in Black Myth: Wukong. Just make sure to watch out for a certain boss battle while exploring the valley.

The centerpiece of this vast piece of land (accessible via secret path hidden behind an actual waterfall) is obviously the gigantic tree, which branches out in so many directions it could be mistaken for an entire family tree of dragons. We might be on to something there, actually.

2 Peak Of Innocence

The end of the road

The approach to the peak of Mount Huaguo is breathtaking, with golden beams of light illuminating the pristine forest. The sunshine here is so perfect that it makes anyone standing in its rays feel empowered, like they could defeat an enemy with a single strike.

Once you're at the peak, there's a fantastic view of the mountain, and you can see the clouds around you for miles. But before you sit on that strange-looking rock, maybe try interacting with it really quick.

1 Birthstone

A gorgeous finale

The most beautiful place in Black Myth: Wukong is the very last place you see: the inside of the birthstone containing the legendary Wukong himself. A seemingly endless lake of water where the sun is always setting, the gorgeous sites of the Birthstone really help ease the stress of dying repeatedly in a brutal final boss fight.

Take a relaxing boat ride, rest by the Keeper's Shrine, or go head-to-head with the fractured soul of a massively-powerful monkey king inside this gorgeous mineral. Pro-tip for first-timers: you're going to need to pack a lot of supplies for your stay here, and you can never have too many Loong Aura Amplification Pellets .

Black Myth: Wukong 4.5 /5 0 Your Rating 5 stars 4.5 stars 4 stars 3.5 stars 3 star 2.5 stars 2 stars 1.5 stars 1 stars 0.5 star Edit Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology and based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature.

You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.

As the Destined One, you shall encounter powerful foes and worthy rivals throughout your journey. Fearlessly engage them in epic battles where surrender is not an option.

Aside from mastering various staff techniques, you can also freely combine different spells, abilities, weapons, and equipment to find the winning strategy that best suits your combat style. Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 75% Released August 20, 2024 Developer(s) Game Science Publisher(s) Game Science See at Official Site See at Epic Games Store