The most important element to a worthwhile build in Black Myth: Wukong is usually the armor you have equipped. Full or partially complete armor sets can provide the player with three or more unique modifiers that can vastly change how you approach combat.

There are a total of sixteen different armor sets in Black Myth: Wukong, several of them upgradable and incredibly powerful. Rather than waste time looking at the more underpowered sets, let's cut straight to the chase with the best options.

10 Bronze Set

Once his penalty has been served, someone will come to his aid

The Bronze Armor Set buffs the Immobilize spell, dealing extra damage and cooldown effects for the spell when breaking the frozen state on an enemy. You'll probably want to upgrade this one several times before trying it out in later levels, as the initial defense of the set is quite low.

Obviously, it's best to max out the Immobilize skill tree completely, as well as equipping any Immobilization-related relics and soaks. We also recommend focus-building items, so you can break the cast spell quickly with a heavy charged attack.

9 Galeguard

Flee beauty like a foe, flee wind like an arrow.

If you like getting up close and personal with your play style, the Galeguard Set may be right up your alley. This set boosts perfect dodge effectiveness, granting extra focus and cooldown for spells with each perfect dodge (and regenerates Mana if you land three perfect dodges in a row).

Max out your dodge and stamina trees, as well as items that support dodging and stamina builds. Also, make sure to get the Peace from Peril skill from the Stance Tree, which will save your focus charge when perfect dodging.

8 Ebongold

Ebongold armor, aglow with light, a sun ablaze in darkest night

Boosting the Cloud Step spell, the Ebongold set helps deal damage to foes from afar, as well as deliver a crushing blow when stepping out of Cloud Step. It also only requires three armor pieces, so you can play around with the many head picees in the game as well.

Max out the Cloud Step tree and relics, and focus your build around increasing your criitcal hit damage. We recommend tracking down and equipping the Weaver's Needle , as well as the Loong Balm drink for your gourd.

7 Iron Set

Where now is that pious soul who melted your metal, or the smith who cast it to form you?

While Black Myth: Wukong doesn't have a dedicated "parry" button per se, it does still have a parry in the form of the Rock Solid spell, which the Iron Armor Set makes even more effective. The set helps boost focus and reduce cooldown when executing Rock Solid, as well as buffing your counterattack when landing it correctly.

It goes without saying that you should max out your Rock Solid skill tree. Additionally, we would recommend buffing your perfect dodge and stamina skills, since you'll be spending a lot of time in close range of enemy attacks.

6 Centipede Set

O Brother, you say the scriptures are easy to fetch, but on this road to the west, even pests plague our path!

It's a masochistic armor set, but holy smokes is it effective. The Centipede Armor Set lowers the damage taken from the poison effect, but also boosts attack when afflicted with the poison effect, urging players to plague themselves in order to deal massive damage.

The perfect pairing for this armor set are the Deathstinger (Consumable) soak, which inflicts the poison status on yourself when drinking from a gourd, and the Spider Celestial Staff , which inflicts poison damage on enemies when you're poisoned.

5 Yaksha Outrage

Tears are best shed for the beloved dead or sorrowful goodbyes... so why, Mother, do you cry, when I am here at your side?

The Yaksha Outrage set is a high-risk high-reward set, boosting both damage taken and damage given. It also boosts attacks from the Pillar Stance tree, as well as buffing attack damage when at low health.

Definitely pair this one with perfect dodge abilities and relics that boost invulnerability time, as well as the Golden Loong Staff for extra pillar damage. Since you'll be at low health most of the time, we also recommend taking death-preventative measures with items like Maitreya's Orb or the Life-Saving Strand spell.

4 Loongscale Set

Dive through the clouds to the deepest trench; soar through the clouds to the highest sky

Unleashing massive thunder damage, the Loongscale set is the ideal set for players interested in an elemental build. It greatly reduces the damage from incoming thunder attacks while boosting your own outgoing thunder damage.

An absolute must-have with this set is the Golden Loong Staff , which grants your high-focus pillar stance heavy attacks with bonus thunder damage. Equipment that boosts focus buildup are great for this set, such as the Bull King's Mask or the Ginseng Pellets medicine.

3 Pilgrim Set

Wearing the headband, scriptures pervade your mind, no need for recitation. Donning the garb, etiquette binds your form, no need for cultivation.

If you're looking to speed through levels and one-shot enemies, the Pilgrim's Armor Set is the way to go. We used this in our NG+ run, and it absolutely shreds when optimized right, giving a boost to your sprint speed while also stacking attack bonuses for each second spent sprinting before you attack.

We recommend pairing this with a Smash Stance build, ideally using the Jingubang Staff . We also enjoyed using the Blueridge Romance drink in this build, as well as any other focus-boosting items we could get our hands on such as the Amber Prayer Beads .

2 Monkey King

Splendid! Splendid!

The armor worn by Wukong himself, this is the only set in the game that's comprised of five different pieces of equipment. The full set boosts critical hit chance as well as spell cooldowns, in addition to boosting your maximum health and stamina.

Since the Jingubang Staff (which is already one of the best in the game) is already equipped, we would recommend going for a critical hit chance and spell-heavy build. The Weaver's Needle and the Eagle Eye relic are great choices here.

1 Bull King Set

Yet that yaoguai king showed not a hint of fear

The Bull King's Set of armor is our choice of frontrunner for the best in the game. While the full set does disable perfect dodges, it makes up for it by boosting defense and tenacity so high that it's practically impossible for enemies to stagger your character.

To really maximize your build for this set, the Dark Iron Staff is absolutely a must-have, seeing as the Bull King's unmatched defense stats boost the attack level of the weapon. We'd also recommend maxing out the defense stat in as many skill trees and celestial medicine upgrades as possible, and equipping the Wandering Wight spirit as well as the Gold Spikeplate curios.