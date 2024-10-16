Black Myth: Wukong may be a single-player game, but that doesn't mean you don't have friends helping you along the way. There are plenty of friendly (and strange-looking) allies and NPCs to stumble across during your journey to the west.

Whether it be talking boars, talking foxes or talking monkeys (wow, there are a lot of talking animals in this game), companionship can be found in even the deepest corners of Black Myth: Wukong. The best friends you can have, of course, assist you in your own journey and help guide you (or entertain you) along the way.

10 Keeper of Black Wind Mountain

A strange old... "man"?

The first NPC you run into at the beginning of your journey is the Keeper of the Black Wind Mountain, a small elderly man who appears to be so old that his wrinkles cover his own eyes. He's a weird-looking guy (and his cryptic lingo gets on your nerves after a while), but he's a key player in the success of your journey.

Of course, the Keeper teaches you how to use your first spell, Immobilize , against enemies to freeze them in place. Introducing you to a new world of magic, he's the Merlin to your King Arthur.

9 Chen Loong

The dragon with a green thumb

He's a bit grumpy at first, sure. But once you get past that tough exterior (by beating through it with your staff), he's just a sweet guy that misses his friends and loves to tend to his garden. Chen Loong is a bit melodramatic, but so is Black Myth: Wukong, and he fits right in as a nice blend of wisdom and comic relief.

Additionally, he provides you with the unbeatable gift of the Zodiac Village, which acts as a hub world for you and the other merchants you come across in the game. Just be sure that he gets his medicine!

8 Yellow Wind Sage

Beetle-mania

In the secret area of Chapter 2, you'll meet the ruler of the Kingdom of Sahali, the Yellow Wind Sage , overlooking the vast desert he resides in. A short while later, this old and fragile leader reveals himself to be a sweet combatant, joining you in defeating a gargantuan beetle that's attacking the kingdom.

He's a short-lived but impossible-to-forget character, coming in clutch with one of the only instances of in-fight companionship for a showstopping boss fight (but he loses points for being a difficult boss to defeat later).

7 Ma Tianba

Shouldn't we just carpool?

Ma Tianba is a large Horse Guai, who apparently is using the exact same directions as you on his own journey to the west. He's a big guy, which makes it even funnier whenever you come across him caught in a tight bind, tied to a pole or stuck in a spiderweb.

He keeps his head up and his confidence sturdy throughout and we can't help but respect that about him. He also just seems like a cool dude to hang out with.

6 Shen Monkey

It's five o'clock somewhere

The potion master of Black Myth: Wukong, as well as the first merchant you come across, is Shen Monkey. He helps you upgrade your gourd and drinks, and has apparently been having a bit too much of the restorative "spirits" himself.

Shen Monkey may be an alcoholic, but at least he's high-functioning, providing you with crucial improvements to your only system for healing. We'll be scheduling an intervention once this article hits the site.

5 Yin Tiger

Lay down your arms

If you're going to have a blacksmith, you want one who knows what they're doing, and that's what makes Yin Tiger perfect. This dude knows his way around a weapon and can absolutely kick your butt if you ask to spar, so we can definitely trust him to have our backs when upgrading our gear.

He's a stoic (and intimidating) character, but just look at that fluffy and elegant fur. When the time is right, Yin Tiger will be the perfect candidate for a cuddle session.

4 Pale-Axe Stalwart

Rest in power, king

This brave soldier might be too eager to fight (we lost a couple of rounds to him in Chapter 5, we will admit), but it's only because he has the spirit of a true warrior. He's not the sharpest tool in the shed and has to get help to find and defeat the carts he's set out to destroy, but the guy is just such a team player.

Upon defeating the final cart boss, we see that the Pale-Axe Stalwart has suffered critical injuries in the line of duty. Rest in peace, friend, we will never forget you or your big, hairy muscles.

3 Xu Dog

The pharmacy is open 24/7

Xu Dog is the medical expert on our journey to the west, and while he might be a bit of a coward, he's also one of the most generous people you'll meet in Black Myth: Wukong. Not only does he help you permanently upgrade your stats, but he even provides you with free potions at the Zodiac Village, thanking you for reuniting his friends.

Xu Dog is a bro through and through. He's a bit wiry and wouldn't stand a chance in a fight, but he helps you in combat in his own equally-important way.

2 Maitreya

Baby genius

In the snowy mountains of The New West, there's a portly baby that is imbued with the wisdom of thousands of years. He also likes eating watermelon and messing with newcomers, and is a sight for sore eyes in a world full of vicious and deadly monsters and beasts.

Maitreya is a strange and cryptic baby-man, making all of his encounters and events funny and enjoyable in their own right. Just when we thought they couldn't give us anything weirder, a talking baby in a robe pulls up with poetic words of wisdom.

1 Zhu Bajie

My right-hand man

The ultimate NPC, ally and companion in Black Myth: Wukong is none other than Zhu Bajie , your right-hand boar-person that fights alongside you in multiple chapters of combat. It's nice having a friendly face around as well as somebody to talk to.

Zhu Bajie's grumpy and sarcastic personality perfectly pairs with the Destined One's optimism and straight-forward attitude, making for a partnership not-unlike the plot of the animated Pixar movie Up. He's our Carl Frederickson and we love him to death (even when he tries to pick a fight).