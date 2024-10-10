One of the more interesting aspects of combat in Black Myth: Wukong is its magic system. As the Destined One, players are able to amass a nice little collection of spells over the course of the game, with most of them granting different advantages against the game’s many bosses.

However, some spells work better with the overall boss design, making them almost indispensable for most players, while others are only usable for specialists who know the right combinations of gear and ability points to bring out their full potential. This isn't a bad thing, though, since it allows both higher and lower skilled players to get more out of their game. This is our look at some of the best spells in Black Myth: Wukong.

8 Somersault Cloud

Having a Nimbus would be so handy!

Mt. Huaguo in Chapter 6 is an absolutely massive space that would be almost untraversable on foot. Fortunately, players gain access to the Somersault Cloud, which can get the Destined One anywhere within the mountain range in a matter of moments. It is unquestionably the best means of transportation in the entirety of Black Myth: Wukong.

Unfortunately, Somersault Cloud has two drawbacks. The first is that it has zero combat functionality; it can get the Destined One to the fight, but there’s no way to use it once fists start flying. Also, it’s limited to Mt. Huaguo, so there’s no using it to speed up backtracking.

7 Life Saving Strand

A little bit of insurance goes a long way.

Once the Destined One has met his fate at the end of Black Myth: Wukong and started the journey anew, he gains access to this potentially very powerful spell. It basically functions as a do-over with added benefits should the Destined One be struck down in combat, allowing players to play a bit more recklessly and avoid dying when the boss is one hit away from defeat.

The thing about Life Saving Strand, though, is that players only get it after they’ve already gotten powerful enough that they likely won’t need it most of the time. It also takes up A Pluck of Many’s spot, which might be too steep a price for most.

6 Ring of Fire

This is MY space!

Ring of Fire is not necessarily the most versatile spell, but it can potentially do a lot of work if one builds for it. This one buffs stamina, health recovery and damage reduction while also building up focus so long as the Destined One remains inside. If fully upgraded, its effects remain for a short time once exited, allowing the user to adopt a defensive strategy of powerful, charged heavy attacks.

Using Pillar Stance inside also makes the Destined One almost unassailable for the spell’s duration. However, it is meant to be a stationary thing, so it’s not going to work all that well in fights against bosses that like to keep their distance.

5 Rock Solid

That “KLANG!” sound never gets old!

Rock Solid has a lot going for it in that it rewards careful use and precise timing, which is something just about any Elden Ring or Dark Souls player will always appreciate. In theory, Rock Solid enables the Destined One to not only negate an attack but also to interrupt boss combos and launch powerful counters.

In practice, however, this only holds true for the first half or so of Black Myth: Wukong. As the game wears on, more and more boss attacks will either not be deflected or they will, and the boss will just punish the counterattack instead. It’s very unfortunate.

Player skill and knowledge can overcome this, of course, but it’s often too much extra work to be worth it. The move is all kinds of hype, though, so it’s really disappointing that it’s not more usable.

4 A Pluck of Many

Shadow clones will always be awesome!

This one is perhaps the best opening move one can go for in most boss fights, allowing players who build for it to pretty much delete at least a third of the enemy’s health bar before the fight even gets started. The clones do comparable damage to the real Destined One and benefit from much of his gear and abilities, especially when fully upgraded.

The main drawbacks to A Pluck of Many, though, are found in its cooldown and mana cost. It is perhaps the most expensive spell in the game and comes with one of the longest cooldowns, meaning that most fights are only going to allow for one use. The clones can be a bit inconsistent before gaining new game plus abilities as well, which is probably why players cannot depend on it exclusively.

3 Spell Binder

Sometimes you just gotta roll up your sleeves and do it yourself

Less of a spell and more of an anti-spell, Spellbinder is for those times when magic just isn’t working and players decide to try their luck with pure martial prowess instead. The downside is right in the name: it binds, or locks out, all spells and does so until either the Destined One is defeated or rests at a keeper’s shrine.

The benefits, however, are immense. The entire mana bar is pumped right into the attack stat, enabling the Destined One to turn each and every strike into a hammer blow. Normal enemies cannot resist it, and bosses absolutely melt under it if a player is good at dodging. It’s absolutely worth the costs, as it’s all kinds of fun!

Seriously, give this one a try if you haven’t already. You hardly even miss your spells thanks to all the crazy damage you get to dish out!

2 Immobilize

You might be wondering how I wound up here. See, it all started with this one monkey...

The first spell players get and probably the main workhorse spell throughout the rest of the game, there’s almost no reason to not use Immobilize. Be the enemy a normal mob or a late-game boss, Immobilize will stop them all the same. With proper building and upgrading, its uptime can be dramatically extended as well, making it a lot easier to deal out massive damage on bosses that don’t normally leave many opportunities for attack.

Immobilize can misfire if poorly timed against bosses, but its relatively low cost, short cooldown, long duration, and availability to A Pluck of Many clones more than makes up for that.

1 Cloud Step

You’d be surprised how far a quick breather will take you

This one might not be the obvious choice for best spell at first, but its usefulness becomes clear almost as soon as one really looks at it. It instantly moves the Destined One out of harm’s way, creates a distracting clone, and gives the user a lot of time to either recover or charge up a powerful strike in the hopes of finishing off the boss.

Even late-game bosses in Black Myth: Wukong seemingly have no counter to Cloud Step. It’s all kinds of free advantage plus a buffed attack upon exiting it, and it both cools down quickly and costs hardly any mana. Seriously, if Cloud Step isn’t a slam dunk of a spell, then none of these are.

While Black Myth: Wukong is hardly ever easy, it can be quite surprising just how much stress building for Cloud Step can remove from the experience most of the time.

The spells of Black Myth: Wukong might not all be created equal, but one of the game’s best qualities is that players can quickly build and make decent use of them. For more details about builds or the game’s other strengths, make sure to check out some of our guides as well as our full review!

