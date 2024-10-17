Black Myth: Wukong is hiding a ton of secrets behind its grand exterior (81 to be exact). That's right, Black Myth: Wukong on PC has a grand total of 81 achievements to collect, with only ten percent of all players managing to collect them all on Steam.

Some achievements are easy to come across, awarded for progressing through the game normally, but the hardest achievements are reserved for only the most committed completionists. The ten toughest achievements on PC will most likely take some outside help to achieve (which is where we come in).

10 Scenic Seeker

Locate all 24 Meditation Spots.

With each meditation spot granting a full level of experience (and a beautiful cutscene) on first use, this achievement is worth pursuing during your playthrough. The meditation spots are scattered across the first five chapters of the game, often hidden from the standard path.

To find all the meditation spots for each chapter, check out our guides below:

9 Meet the Match

Get the Secret Ending.

That's right, there's a secret ending to Black Myth: Wukong, which can only be found completing the secret area in Chapter 3. Unfortunately, the only way to get into the Chapter 3 secret area is to complete the four other secret areas, each of which is hidden behind a different quest.

The best way to find the secret areas is to seek out NPCs or just use one of our guides:

8 Portraits Perfected

Unlock journal portraits for all 90 Lesser Yaoguais, 26 Yaoguai Kings, 55 Yaoguai Chiefs, and 32 characters.

The next achievement tasks players with encountering all characters and enemies in the game, which can only be done by completing the game with the secret ending. You can keep track of the characters and enemies you have already collected in your compendium of records, but finding the missing ones may be a tough challenge.

We recommend looking at the completed entries near your missing characters and enemies, and tracing your steps back to where you first encountered them. This should get you closer to the enemy or character that you're looking for.

7 Staffs and Spears

Craft all weapons.

There are 22 different weapons to unlock in Black Myth: Wukong, whether it be by crafting using materials you've collected or finding them in chests and boss fights. All weapon have a base weapon that is stored in your gear, which can then be crafted into different upgraded weapons.

Thankfully, the full list of weapons that can be found and equipped in Black Myth: Wukong (as well as how to craft them) can be found on the weapons page of our Black Myth: Wukong database:

6 With Full Spirit

Collect all Spirits.

There are a total of 54 spirits that can be found in the game, the majority of which are from defeating different enemies and bosses. Some enemies will glow purple or blue when holding a spirit for you to obtain, but they also are imbued with much more power and health than they normally are.

The best way to collect all the spirits is to cross-examine your list of enemies and spirits with our complete database of spirits, which can be found by clicking the link below:

5 Seeds to Sow

Collect all 15 types of Seeds and give them to Chen Loong in Zodiac Village.

There are fifteen different seeds to collect in the game, which can be found randomly by looting the different types of plants that are scattered throughout the game. Some seeds are rarer than others, so you may be stuck farming this achievement for a while.

You'll also need to find your way to the Zodiac Village so that you can turn in all of your seeds to Chen Loong at his shop. Once you drop them off, you'll be able to harvest them when they grow as time passes. The Zodiac Village can be found by confronting Chen Loong near the North Shore of the Bitter Lake in Chapter 3.

4 A Curious Collection

Collect all Curios.

Curios are the Black Myth: Wukong equivalent of FromSoftware's talismans, providing boosts to different stats and abilities when equipped. You can find 36 curios throughout the game, across all the different chapters.

Every curio has its own page in our database and each of their pages has instructions on where to obtain them. The full list of curios in our database can be found here:

3 Brewer's Bounty

Obtain all Gourd Soaks.

There are a total of 26 different Gourd Soaks to find, most of which are found in chests scattered around the game or by completing quests for NPCs. These soaks can be used to boost and improve your gourd drinks with bonus effects and modifiers.

Like all the other items in the game, Hardcore Gamer has the full list of gourd soaks (and how to get them) in our database. The list of soaks can be found here:

2 Mantled with Might

Collect all armor and gear.

There are many different pieces of armor and gear in Black Myth: Wukong, and thankfully, none of them can be made twice or destroyed. Your collection of armor can only grow, so no need to worry about forgetting armor from the past or crafting armor you already have.

Notes on how to find or craft each piece of armor, as well as the materials required to craft them, can be found on each piece's page in our database. For the full list of armor pieces (and links to their database pages), check out the link below:

1 Final Fulfillment

Unlock all Achievements.

The hardest achievement to get (as in most games) is the platinum-grade "all other achievements" achievement. Black Myth: Wukong is unforgiving in this department, as completing all of the other achievements in the game will require 100% completion of all collectibles and progression.

To help you fill in the missing progress along the way, Hardcore Gamer has assembled all of our guides, lists and database entries for Black Myth: Wukong on to one page, which can be found here: