The first five chapters of Black Myth: Wukong each have a hidden secret area that can only be reached by completing a hidden quest contained within the chapter. These secret areas feature high-tier loot, new shrines, and new boss battles.

Chapter one sees players traversing the Black Wind Mountain and, thankfully, is the easiest of the five chapters to find the secret area in.

Ringing the Three Bells

In order to reach the secret area of Chapter One, you will have to ring a series of bells scattered across Black Wind Mountain. Approach the gazebo-like structures and interact with the prompt when close enough, and a short cutscene will trigger in which you ring the bell. There are three total bells to find and ring.

Bell #1

From the Outside the Forest Shrine, head along the path, across the bridge, and into the arena where you battled Yaoguai Chief: Guangzhi. The bell will be located in a small gazebo just to the side of the battlefield.

Bell #2

From the Marsh of White Mist shrine, turn back and head into the arena where you battled Yaoguai Chief: Guangmou, and the bell can be found up the short staircase from the arena.

Bell #3

Start again from the Marsh of White Mist shrine and continue down the wooden scaffolding to the large pool where you fought the Whiteclad Noble boss. Instead of entering the large building marked with torches, go left into the cave touching the water. The bell can be found across the clearing on the other side of the cave.

Reaching Ancient Guanyin Temple

Upon ringing the third bell, a cutscene will trigger, and you'll be teleported to the secret area called Ancient Guanyin Temple. Move along the path into the first courtyard, where you can find the Grand Courtyard shrine as well as three large chests (one of which contains the armor piece Guanyin's Prayer Beads ).

Continuing into the next courtyard will trigger the Yaoguai King: Elder Jinchi boss battle. Completing this battle will mark the end of the Chapter One Secret Area quest (but be sure to return to Bell #3 and interact with the hanging corpse to receive the Fireproof Mantle item).