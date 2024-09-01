Each chapter in Black Myth: Wukong has its own secret area to discover, with Chapter 2's being the Kingdom of Sahali. Discovering the Kingdom is no easy task, however.

The secret area is locked behind a multistep questline involving a wandering boar trying to sober up, so get ready for a weird mission through to Yellow Wind Ridge!

Finding the Yellow-Robed Squire

The first step in finding the Yellow-Robed Squire (also known as the Drunken Boar) NPC, who is located near the Rockrest Flat shrine. From the shrine, head straight forward towards the other side of the gulch, where there will be a Spearbone enemy in front of a wooden gate. Break through the gate and run into the next section.

In the middle of the clearing, lying on a rock formation, will be the Yellow-Robed Squire, who is drunk and hungover but still able to speak (be sure to stop at the nearby meditation spot as well).

Finding the Sobering Stone

Exhaust all the boar's dialogue, in which he will ask you to bring him something to sober him up quickly. Once you've heard all of his dialogue that's available, there are two methods of finding a Sobering Stone . If you've already found it, you can just hand it to him immediately.

Method 1: Nearby Village

We recommend this method, as it's alot quicker (and less expensive). Head to the Windrest Bridge shrine and continue forward across the bridge, taking a left at the front of the village and facing off against the Rat Soldier. Once the enemies are defeated, go to the Blazebone enemy in the nearby area and look around for a glowing pot in a small shack. Smash the pot and you'll receive the Sobering Stone.

Method 2: Man-in-Stone

This method requires unlocking the Man-in-Stone at the Squall Hideout as a vendor, which in turn requires defeating the nearby Mother of Stones Boss, followed by the Man-In-Stones himself. Once you've done both, travel to a nearby shrine and rest before returning to the Man-In-Stone, who will be selling a Sobering Stone for 6480 Will.

Delivering the Sobering Stone

Once you deliver the Sobering Stone to the Yellow-Robed Squire, exhaust all of his dialogue again. He will mention that he needs to find a place to eat, which is where you can find him again.

Finding the Yellow-Robed Squire (again)

The Yellow-Robed Squire can be found for the second time in the Crouching Tiger Temple. Travel to the Temple Entrance shrine and head up the stairs, which will now be covered in animal carcasses. Head to the small courtyard to the right just before the top of the staircase. Inside, you'll find the boar again, this time lying on the floor leaning on the wall.

The boar will request you bring him another item. This time it will be a Jade Lotus . These are pretty easy to come by, and if you don't happen to have one in your inventory already, head to any river or pond and start looking for the lily pad harvestable material. Deliver it to him, and he will comment on how he needs to go to a place with gold. Exhaust his dialogue again, then move on to the next step.

Fighting the First Prince of the Flowing Sand

In order to proceed, you will need to retrieve the Arhat Gold Piece , which is a key item dropped by the First Prince of the Flowing Sand boss in the Valley of Despair cave system. It's entirely possible that you'll already have the Gold Piece. If not, simply defeat the boss in the lowered sandpit in the cave, and then proceed to the next step.

Finding the Entrance to the Kingdom

Return to where you first found the Yellow-Robed Squire, who will not be resting on the rock, but standing at the bottom of the steps in front of the giant gateway to the right. Walk towards him, which will trigger a battle with the boar. Upon defeating him, head up the steps and interact with the gateway, which will teleport you to the Kingdom of Sahali.

The Kingdom of Sahali

Tiger Vanguard Boss

Before entering the main area, you will be required to defeat a Tiger Vanguard boss in battle. Once you have beaten him, he will surrender and kneel before you, sending you into the kingdom to assist his Sage in a battle.

On walking in to the area, activate the Keeper's Shrine straight ahead of you, then head left to find a chest in a nearby building (protected by an enemy), as well as a meditation spot underneath the large mass of trees in the distance. Head back to the shrine, then head to the right side of the raised area, looking out for another chest. After that, head up the cliff where a large creature stands next to a drum (he's peaceful).

Fuban Boss

After a quick chat with the Yellow Wind Sage, who is located next to the giant drum on top of the nearby cliff, jump down onto the big sand arena (you won't take fall damage). This will trigger the Fuban Boss Battle, which the Sage will join partway through the battle. Upon defeating the boss, you'll receive your loot (including the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff ) and be teleported back to the entrance, completing the Secret Area for Chapter 2.