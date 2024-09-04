While Chapter 3 is placed right in the middle of Black Myth: Wukong, the secret area in Chapter 3 is actually the last one that you will discover. It's also the key to unlocking the game's true ending.

This is technically the hardest of the five secret areas to unlock, since it requires completing all six chapters, as well as the other four secret area quests.

Complete All Six Chapters

There are a few major prerequisites for finding this secret area, the first of which is completing all six chapters of the main story. Upon defeating the final boss of the game, you will be given the option to continue your journey or start a new cycle. It is crucial that you choose to continue your journey, which will send you back to just before the final boss, allowing you to travel around the other levels again.

You can also choose to follow this quest before defeating the final boss, which will still activate the true ending but will result in you missing the original ending.

Complete All Other Secret Area Quests

The first five chapters of the game each contain a secret area, and in order to find the Chapter 3 area, you must complete the other four. Check the links below for our guides on how to find the Secret Areas for the other chapters (you'll know you've completed them when you're teleported back to where you were before entering the Secret Area)

Complete the Treasure Hunter Quest

The next step is completing the questline, which begins near the North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Find the Treasure Hunter

From the North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine, follow the shore to the right of the giant turtle, past the house where Chen Loong was located. Head up the hill and along the path until you see three enemies attacking a man near a building next to a pool of water. Defeat the enemies, then exhaust all the dialogue with the Treasure Hunter.

Find the Treasure Hunter (Again)

The Treasure Hunter can now be found near the Tower of Karma shrine in the Valley of Ecstasy, and should be able to be heard commenting on how cold it is. Follow his voice until you find him sitting on a rock just before the shrine, and activate your Ring of Fire spell to warm him up. This will trigger a short cutscene, after which he will be open for dialogue again. Exhaust all of his dialogue (the next step won't work if you don't) and head to the Forest of Felicity shrine.

Find the Green-Capped Martialist

The next step is finding the area described by the Treasure Hunter, which will be down the hill to the right of the Forest of Felicity shrine. Cross the bridge and activate the Brook of Bliss shrine, then turn to your left and hop into the ravine below you. Make your way to the edge of the ravine, where three statues can be found peering over the edge. Hop off from here to the small rock platform below, then make your way down to the Melon Field shrine. Activate it, then begin approaching the large Buddha statue to trigger the cutscene and the Green-Capped Martialist boss fight.

Defeat the Green-Capped Martialist and sit through the following cutscene. Once it is completed, use the shrine to travel to the Snow-Veiled Trail shrine in the Pagoda Realm.

Find the Great Pagoda

From the Snow-Veiled Trail shrine, head to the left of the courtyard full of statues down the snowy path. Following this path will lead you to a large clearing with a big gate at the end of it, which will teleport you upon interacting with it. You will now be inside the Great Pagoda, which has its own shrine you can activate to your left.

If you have completed all the necessary steps for this questline, all the murals will be complete except for the center one directly behind the statue. Head to that mural, where you will find the Monk waiting for you. Trigger his cutscene, and you will be teleported to the Mount Mei Secret Area.

Mount Mei

Mount Mei has a very short and linear path, leading to a major boss fight at the end of it. We won't spoil any details here, but upon completing the boss battle and the cutscenes that follow it, you can now head to defeat the game's final boss and witness the true ending of Black Myth: Wukong.