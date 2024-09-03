Black Myth: Wukong has tons of hidden surprises up its sleeve, including a total of five secret areas spread out across the first five chapters of the game.

Chapter 4’s secret area is by far the largest and most plentiful, with multiple questlines, rare items, and boss battles to discover. The path to this new area is (thankfully) a pretty simple one.

Defeat the Venom Daoist

The first step in reaching the Secret Area in Chapter 4 is finding and defeating the Venom Daoist boss, who is located just up the path from the Pool of Spirited Jade shrine in Webbed Hollow. Look for the nearby cave full of hanging cocoons, and head through them to the small courtyard and building, where a uniquely large cocoon will be hanging from a tree. Start hitting the cocoon until it triggers the Venom Daoist boss fight, then defeat him (he’ll escape) to complete this step of the quest.

Defeat the Venom Daoist (again)

You must now find the Venom Daoist again, who is located a short walk away from the Court of Illumination shrine in the Temple of the Yellow Flower.

From the shrine, head back out of the square courtyard from where you came in, looking across the way to the gateway straight ahead. Go through the gateway and head along the path. At the top there will be a large empty area with a small house at the end, as well as another path into a ravine directly to your left. Head into the ravine, and you will enter an arena, where a cutscene will trigger, and the Venom Daoist will appear.

Defeat the Venom Daoist, and a cutscene will trigger, after which a mural will be standing in front of you. Walk up to it and interact with it, teleporting you to the Purple Cloud Mountain Secret Area.

Purple Cloud Mountain

There are a total of three (four?) shrines in the Purple Cloud Mountain, as well as a meditation spot and three boss battles. Be sure to complete the scorpionlord and Daoist bosses BEFORE the Duskveil boss, or else they will be locked permanently.

Daoist Mi

After speaking to him, which triggers a cutscene, start making your way through the surrounding village, defeating all the enemies that you see until one of them drops the Purple Veil. Once you get it, return to the Daoist, who will attack you and start a boss fight. Defeating him will earn a new transformation spell.

The Scorpionlord

You’ll find The Scorpionlord past the Bounds of Deity's Abode shrine, lying on top of a roof drinking alcohol. In order to trigger the boss fight, begin smashing the jars below him that contain his alcohol. Once you defeat him, head along the path, keeping an eye out for the rope bridge that leads to the meditation spot.

The Duskveil

This boss is a two-phase boss, located in the arena up the stairs from the Cloudnest Peak shrine. Upon defeating him, you will be teleported back to the Temple of the Yellow Flower, where you can find a few chests in the adjacent courtyard with a large tree in the center.