Continuing our series of guides on how to reach Black Myth: Wukong's various secret areas, we're taking a look at how to reach the Bishui Cave area in the Flaming Mountains region.

This is one of the longer secret area questlines, but thankfully, most of the tasks required occur on the normal path of progression through the level. If you can't find a boss listed below, you may have already defeated them!

Defeat the Pale-Axe Stalwart

Just after the Ashen Pass I shrine, you'll discover a battle taking place. Defeat all the enemies here, as well as the Pale-Axe Stalwart mini-boss. Upon his defeat, he will kneel down and recognize you, becoming non-hostile and opening up the ability for dialogue. Exhaust all of his dialogue options, in which he will task you with finding and destroying five carts.

Defeat the First Two Carts

From the Pale-Axe Stalwart, head to the left along the normal path to a stairway that leads up to the Brown-Iron Cart. Defeat this boss (we recommend using the raised platform on the right to get behind the cart, avoiding his breath attacks) and activate the shrine behind it.

Next, continue along the path across the bridge and through the caves, past where you fight the Father of Stones. You will eventually arrive at another bridge, which will initiate the Gray-Bronze Cart battle. During the fight, take cover in the recesses of the rocky wall when the cart attacks, popping out when the animation ends to attack. Once you have defeated the Gray-Bronze Cart (it may take some time), head back to the Pale-Axe Stalwart.

The Pale-Axe Stalwart can now be found on a cliffside close by to where you first found him. Exhaust all of his dialogue options again, then continue through the level until you reach the Emerald Hall shrine.

Find the Third and Fourth Cart

The third cart has already been defeated for you, and is located in the Furnace Valley Entrance area inside a large cave with magma on the ground. You can interact with it, but it doesn't do anything.

Feel free to skip ahead to the fourth cart, which is located in the Emerald Hall region past the throne room and up to the top of the hill. You should find the Pale-Axe Stalwart battling the cart. If not, defeat the cart yourself, then check to make sure you've exhausted all his dialogue. He can be found again in the spot where the boss battle takes place if you defeat it alone.

After defeating the cart, exhaust all the Pale-Axe Stalwart's dialogue once again, then continue through the level.

Defeat the Fifth Cart

Once you have found a path to the Cooling Slope shrine, look near the shrine for a large icy mirror in a large clearing by a mountain. The Rusty-Gold Cart should be standing in front of it, holding the Pale-Axe Stalwart in its mouth. Defeat the Rusty-Gold Cart boss, but before interacting with the icy mirror, look to the right to find the Pale-Axe Stalwart lying against some rocks.

Talking to the Stalwart will trigger a short cutscene, at the end of which he will turn to ash. You can now walk up to the icy mirror and interact with it.

Enter the Bishui Cave

After the cutscene, walk into the cave behind the icy mirror, where you will find a large staff protruding out of the ground. Approach it, activating another cutscene that will result in you teleporting to the Bishui Cave area.

The Bishui Cave is fairly small and follows a very linear path, but make sure to watch out for the meditation location and any chests near the path. Once you have completed the area, you can find the next frog boss, Baw-Lang-Lang, hiding in the shadows inside the cave you teleport back to.