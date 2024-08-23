There are a lot of ways to level up in Black Myth: Wukong, but the easiest is finding meditation locations. Each new meditation spot you discover will grant you a huge boost of XP, usually pushing you well past a full level-up.

Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong contains 3 different meditation locations, but they can be easy to miss if you don't know where to look.

Meditation #1: Front Hills (Outside the Forest)

This meditation spot is located just before the Outside the Forest shrine. From that shrine, turn around and make your way downhill, pass through the cave, and the meditation spot will be located across from you in the wooden structure overlooking the valley.

All meditation locations consist of a circular cushion sitting on the ground, which can be used by interacting with the floating "Meditate" prompt when standing next to it. This will activate a short cutscene (which can be skipped) consisting of a peaceful montage of the area, followed by the notification for experience gain.

Meditation #2: Bamboo Grove (Back Hills)

From the Back Hills shrine, make your way down the descending steps until you run into the first enemy. Look to the left for a path up to a small cave, where the meditation spot is waiting inside.

This same cave also contains an NPC, which triggers the Ma Tianba questline. They can be found sitting next to the wall of the cave.

Meditation #3: Bamboo Grove (Marsh of White Mist)

This meditation requires defeating the Whiteclad Noble boss, who can be found in a lake at the very bottom of the wooden pathway past the Marsh of White Mist shrine. Upon defeating him, proceed through the archway marked with two flames, and into the cave behind it.

There will be a fork in the road further into the cave. Hang a left here (don't go up the stairs) and go to the opening, where there is a platform overlooking the valley. Here, you'll find the meditation spot, as well as the Celestial Taiyi Pill in a small chest.

