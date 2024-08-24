Meditating is one of the easiest ways to level up in Black Myth: Wukong, with each unique meditation location granting the player a massive experience boost on first use.

Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong takes place in the desert region Yellow Wind Ridge, which contains a total of six different locations to meditate.

Meditation #1: Sandgate Village (Village Entrance)

Starting at the Village Entrance shrine, walk to the wooden bridge and drop into the small ravine/crevasse below it. Head to your right, following the ravine into the open cave. Inside the cave, go straight ahead to the ledge overlooking the Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw boss fight (don't go up the stairs or down into the gully).

Stay on the ledge (where the NPC Xu Dog is located) and follow it left around the outside of the cave, where you will see a gazebo with a large head inside of it. The meditation spot is directly in front of it, across from the ledge overlooking the boss battle area.

Meditation #2: Fright Cliff (Rockcrest Flat)

Facing the Rockcrest Flat shrine, head straight forward to the other side of the canyon, past the shieldless Spearbone enemy in front of the (destructible) wooden fence, and go into the next clearing (where the Drunken Boar NPC is located). The meditation location can be found directly beneath the lone tree sitting on the opposite edge of the clearing.

Meditation #3: Fright Cliff (Rock Crash Platform)

The meditation spot is located straight down the stairs through the houses after the Rock Crash Platform shrine, in a stone structure with two large statues.

Meditation #4: Crouching Tiger Temple (Temple Entrance)

Enter the temple and head up the stairs. Just before reaching the top of the staircase, go into the small courtyard to the left. The meditation location is on the ground right in front of the giant statue.

Meditation #5: Crouching Tiger Temple (Cellar)

Exit the Cellar and head down the hill of sand, turning right when you reach the fork in the road. Heading upwards through the valley, make your way towards the large open gate on the right-hand side, avoiding the steeper ascent on the left. Head through the gate and to the back of the area where the meditation spot sits near some statues.

Meditation #6: Kingdom of Sahali (Sandgate Bound)

The final meditation location in Chapter 2 can only be found after discovering the secret Kingdom of Sahali area via the Drunken Boar's questline.

From the Sandgate Bound shrine inside the Kingdom of Sahali, turn left and look for a group of dead trees in the distance. Make your way over to them (the desert should be on your right) and you'll find the meditation spot sitting on the ledge next to the big tree, overlooking the desert.