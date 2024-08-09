Key Takeaways The final trailer reveals stunning visuals, mythology-inspired gameplay, with a summer launch anticipated.

Game Science's long-awaited title, Black Myth: Wukong received the award for Best Graphics at Gamescom 2023.

Launching August 20 on PS5 and PC, with the title coming to Xbox Series X|S in the future.

Destiny awaits! In celebration of the upcoming release of Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science has revealed its final trailer for the anticipated action RPG, which showcases new gameplay and characters. Anyone who watches this trailer can see that this game has a lot of potential, and it looks to bring something exciting to players with its stunning realistic style, visuals and gameplay. While some are just beginning to find this game, fans have been waiting for this title for years.

Getting it down to a (Game) Science

Inspired by the classical Chinese novel Journey to the West, we find ourselves in the hands of the Destined One, who is based on the main player in the book, Sun Wukong. Steeped in Chinese mythology, our protagonist utilizes a staff based on the Ruyi Jingu Bang, which can extend and shrink to the size of a needle that is placed inside their ear when not in use. The Destined One can also harness spells and transform into different creatures and objects to outsmart their opponents in battle. Within the trailer, we get the opportunity to see the breathtaking landscapes of Black Myth: Wukong and meet a wide range of characters taken from the pages of the 16th-century novel.

The long-awaited title has been in the works at Game Science since 2018 with a group of seven people on the team, according to IGN. The team decided to release a trailer in 2020, which was originally meant to recruit more talent, but was met with tons of popularity within 24 hours, with about two million views on YouTube, according to SCMP. From there, the team began to bring in talent and the fans began to speculate what was to come of the game. In 2021, the team transferred all their work to Unreal Engine 5 with the pursuit of providing players with the realistic style that they were celebrated for. At the beginning and end of 2023, more of the game was shown, with a trailer announcing its release at The Game Awards in December.

Black Myth: Wukong currently sits at the top of the Steam Wishlists page and has already received an award at Gamescom 2023 for Best Graphics, almost a year before its official release. The game is set to find itself being released during a summer peak in the gaming industry, with releases such as Concord, Star Wars: Outlaws and Visions of Mana coming within a week of its launch. For those who have been following the game since 2021 or are looking for a unique action RPG to play, then look no further.

Black Myth: Wukong launches on PlayStation 5 and PC on August 20 and will release on Xbox Series X|S at a later date.