While Black Myth: Wukong isn't technically soulslike, it sure can feel about as hard as a FromSoftware title. With no minimap, no quest tracker, no natural regeneration and no multiplayer summons, Black Myth: Wukong can have a controller-throwing level of difficulty on your journey to the west.

Related 10 Most Beautiful Areas In Black Myth: Wukong Take in the sights on your journey to the west!

But just like any (not a) soulslike, there are surefire ways to get the upper hand in Black Myth: Wukong. If you're struggling to make it through a level, improve your combat or figure out what is even going on, maybe try out some of these tips and tricks.

9 Focus on One Stance Tree

Smash, Pillar or Thrust

There are a total of three different "stances" that players can utilize in Black Myth: Wukong, but you really only need to focus on one of them. While in theory they may seem similar to similar systems in games like Ghost of Tsushima, where stances need to be changed based on what enemy you're fighting, Wukong's three stances are all pretty universal.

We would recommend choosing one stance to construct your build around and avoid upgrading the other two trees at all. Each stance tree has enough entries to fully upgrade your focus meter, and there's little to no crossover in skills and buffs between the three trees.

8 You Can Respec Individual Skills

Fine-tune your build with ease!

While most games in the genre would require completely resetting your skill trees to zero in order to redistribute your skill points, Black Myth: Wukong allows players to respec individual skills one-at-a-time. The only catch is that you have to be at a Keeper's Shrine in order to respec.

At any Keeper's Shrine, select the "Self-Advance" option, then "Reignite The Sparks." You'll be brought to an alternate version of the Self-Advance screen, but instead of following the instruction to "Reset All Sparks At Once," simply select one of the tree sections and you'll be able to view and respec skills using the left gamepad button.

7 Running Past Enemies is a Legitimate Strategy

Warning: Does not work on boss fights

Is it the most noble of combat approaches? Maybe not. But truth be told, you don't really need to kill every last enemy in an area, especially if it isn't your first time in the location.

There are even some builds that improve the skipping-past-conflict strategy. We recommend checking out the Pilgrim's Garb armor set, which boosts sprint speed, builds damage while sprinting, and (when fully upgraded) can even replenish focus while sprinting, leading to easy one-shot kills on enemies blocking your path.

6 Exhaust All of the Dialogue for Quests

Talk, then talk again, then talk some more

There are a lot of well-hidden quest lines in Black Myth: Wukong, most of which require talking to NPCs to progress further. We have fallen prey to this issue many times: you must keep talking to NPCs until they start repeating their dialogue lines over again.

Many quests, such as the Treasure Hunter quest, require that you trigger speaking with an NPC multiple times after they finish speaking. It's a similar system to FromSoftware's quests, which require you to "exhaust" all the dialogue possibilities with a character before being able to proceed to the next part of the quest.

5 Each Chapter Has a Secret Area

(Except for Chapter 6 (Kinda))

Locked behind a different quest line for each chapter, there are a total of five different "Secret" locations in the game, with special loot, bosses and shrines unique to that area. There's one for each of the first five chapters (as well as one in chapter six, if you count the final boss area).

Thankfully, we've compiled a series of guides on how to unlock every single one of these secret areas. You can find the secret area for each chapter in the links below:

4 You Can Upgrade Your Armor

The Zodiac Village Awaits!

Did you know there's a hub world for NPC merchants in Black Myth: Wukong? It's called the Zodiac Village and it can be unlocked by following Chen Loong's quest in Chapter 3, beginning on the North Shore of the Bitter Lake.

Once you've completed his quest (defeat him, talk to him, talk to Xu Dog and return to Loong), he'll provide you with a scroll that teleports you to the Zodiac Village, where Xu Dog, Chen Loong, Shen Monkey and the new blacksmithing merchant Yin Tiger are. Yin Tiger will be able to help upgrade your armor, as well as craft new items, sell materials and even spar in battle.

3 Some Progression Requires Multiple Playthroughs

New Game Plus awaits

While getting the satisfaction of 100% completion on your first run of the game may sound tempting, there are a few things that will not be able to be fully finished until your second or third playthrough. Some armor sets may require more materials than possible to obtain in a single run, such as the Bull King's Shan Wen Armor set.

Another one of the most notable examples are Relics, which are still given as a reward for completing each chapter in your second and third playthroughs. This allows you to unlock all the relic perks in the game, instead of choosing from one of three options for each.

2 Shrine Shops Change With Locations

Shopaholics keep an eye out!

Every shrine in the game has the option to buy and sell items in the shop, but you may not have noticed how often these shops change their inventory. Depending on which shrine you're at, shops can have completely different inventory, including important materials like Mind Core and Celestial Ribbon .

They'll stay the same if you're looking at shrines in the same area, but we've found that shrine shops are different in each of the six chapters, as well as in the five secret areas in the game. The shops also improve vastly when playing through the game in New Game Plus.

1 There's A Secret "True Ending" To Black Myth: Wukong

Run it back!

That's right, there is a secret ending to Black Myth: Wukong that can only be accessed by defeating the final boss and choosing not to start a new cycle. After choosing to continue your journey, you'll be brought back to just before the final boss.

From here, you must complete the Chapter 3 Secret Area quest, which in itself requires completing all the other Secret Area quests in the game (see entry number five on this list). Once you've made it to the Chapter 3 Secret Area, Mount Mei, you'll encounter what is undoubtedly the best boss battle in the game (no spoilers!).