In Black Myth: Wukong, you'll be outfitted with an array of combat options despite only being limited to a staff as the sole weapon type. You will eventually earn spells under the Alteration category. These spells include the following:

These skills enable you to alter your state in order to engage in offensive or defensive maneuvers.

Cloud Step

This spell brings in a cloud-like decoy. It enables you to evade attacks with ease while administering a heavy strike on an enemy. As with all spells, the Cloud Step will expend Mana. So, be sure to watch your Mana meter when utilizing this spell. Below are the skills that bolster this spell. You will earn this spell once you defeat the Black Wind King in Chapter 1.

Skill Cost (Sparks) Prerequisite Description Gallop 1 Cloud Step Moderately increases movement speed in Cloud Step Ruse 1 Cloud Step Each talent level considerably increases the Maximum Health of the Decoy. Converging Clouds 1 Gallop Each talent level slightly extends the duration of Cloud Step. Concealed Observation 1 Thunder Strike Each talent level slightly increases the Critical Hit Chance of Unveiling Strike, which stacks per second while in Cloud Step. This effect can stack up to 10 times. Bait 1 Ruse When hit, the Decoy will generate a shockwave that attacks surrounding enemies. This shockwave can trigger only once per second. Thunder Strike 2 Converging Clouds or Bait When in Cloud Step, Unveiling Strike can be performed with a charged Heavy Attack. Absolute Strike 2 Thunder Strike Considerably increases the Damage of Unveiling Strike. The Mana cost of this Spell slightly increases upon awakening this Talent.

Rock Solid

This spell enables you to deflect attacks by transforming yourself into a rock-like state. If used strategically, it'll open up your foe to a rapid counterattack. Can learn this spell once you defeat the Tiger Vangaurd in Chapter 2.