In Black Myth: Wukong , you need to dress for the occasion. Armor is your saving grace and will offer you the defensive measures you need to maintain a pulse in combat. Not only does armor help dampen the impact of your enemies' strikes, it can offer passive effects depending on the armor pieces you have equipped.

There are four armor slots available in-game. You can equip head, body, legs, and arms armor pieces. Each piece comes with its own armor ratings and potential enhancements.

How to Obtain New Armor Sets

There are multiple ways to obtain new armor pieces. As you progress along the critical path, many armor pieces (just like weapon upgrades) will become available at incense rest stops for crafting should you have the right materials at your disposal. Basic crafting materials such as the following can be found by defeating common enemies, looting chests, or picking up items along the way.

You can also obtain certain armor pieces by completing certain objectives or defeating specific enemies. For instance, if you ring all 3 bells in the Black Wind Region of Chapter 1, you can face a secret, optional boss that will enable you to craft the Bronze Armguard , Bronze Brocade Battlerobe , Bronze Buskins , and Bronze Monkey Mask at the next incense rest stop.

Bonus Armor Stats and Set Effects

Some armor pieces come packing their own bonus stats. Alongside the defense rating, an armor piece may (or may not) have resistance to one of the four banes that exist in Black Myth: Wukong. These four banes (or status effects are detailed below.

Burn Chill Poison Shock The Burn effect resulting from flame attacks inflict ongoing damage. You can alleviate it's effects by dodge/ rolling. The Chill effect also inflicts major ongoing damage. However, you must use Body-Warming Powder in order to rid yourself of the ailment. The Poison effect inflicts a low rate of ongoing damage. It can be cured by using Antimiasma Powder . The Shock effect can be detrimental. While inflicted with the effect, all damage you take will be substantial. You must cure it using Shock-Quelling Powder from your inventory.

Bonus Stats

These added effects can make or break your attempts at bringing down a gnarly Elite or Boss combatant. Armor with resistances to these effects will quickly become invaluable.

Set Effects

Many armor sets also come with bonus effects for equipping multiple pieces of armor within the set. Many sets are 4 pieces that offer a specific bonus when 2 pieces are equipped and another bonuse when 4 pieces are equipped. Pay attention to these offerings as they'll become crucial to your overall strategy should you find yourself in a difficult spot.

All Armor Pieces Available in Black Myth: Wukong

Below is a comprehensive list of all armor available throughout your journey. While information may not be complete at this moment, these items will continue to be updated as all information becomes available. Be sure to check back regularly for more on these unique armor pieces.