In Black Myth: Wukong , you need to dress for the occasion. Armor is your saving grace and will offer you the defensive measures you need to maintain a pulse in combat. Not only does armor help dampen the impact of your enemies' strikes, it can offer passive effects depending on the armor pieces you have equipped.

There are four armor slots available in-game. You can equip head, body, legs, and arms armor pieces. Each piece comes with its own armor ratings and potential enhancements.

How to Obtain New Armor Sets

There are multiple ways to obtain new armor pieces. As you progress along the critical path, many armor pieces (just like weapon upgrades) will become available at incense rest stops for crafting should you have the right materials at your disposal. Basic crafting materials such as the following can be found by defeating common enemies, looting chests, or picking up items along the way.

You can also obtain certain armor pieces by completing certain objectives or defeating specific enemies. For instance, if you ring all 3 bells in the Black Wind Region of Chapter 1, you can face a secret, optional boss that will enable you to craft the Bronze Armguard , Bronze Brocade Battlerobe , Bronze Buskins , and Bronze Monkey Mask at the next incense rest stop.

Bonus Armor Stats and Set Effects

Some armor pieces come packing their own bonus stats. Alongside the defense rating, an armor piece may (or may not) have resistance to one of the four banes that exist in Black Myth: Wukong. These four banes (or status effects are detailed below.

Burn

Chill

Poison

Shock

The Burn effect resulting from flame attacks inflict ongoing damage. You can alleviate it's effects by dodge/ rolling.

The Chill effect also inflicts major ongoing damage. However, you must use Body-Warming Powder in order to rid yourself of the ailment.

The Poison effect inflicts a low rate of ongoing damage. It can be cured by using Antimiasma Powder .

The Shock effect can be detrimental. While inflicted with the effect, all damage you take will be substantial. You must cure it using Shock-Quelling Powder from your inventory.

Bonus Stats

These added effects can make or break your attempts at bringing down a gnarly Elite or Boss combatant. Armor with resistances to these effects will quickly become invaluable.

Set Effects

Many armor sets also come with bonus effects for equipping multiple pieces of armor within the set. Many sets are 4 pieces that offer a specific bonus when 2 pieces are equipped and another bonuse when 4 pieces are equipped. Pay attention to these offerings as they'll become crucial to your overall strategy should you find yourself in a difficult spot.

All Armor Pieces Available in Black Myth: Wukong

Below is a comprehensive list of all armor available throughout your journey. While information may not be complete at this moment, these items will continue to be updated as all information becomes available. Be sure to check back regularly for more on these unique armor pieces.

Icon

Rarity

Defense

Set Effects

Bull King's Bracers

Mythical

64

2 Pieces: Temporarily grants moderate defense upon taking damage. 4 Pieces: Disables perfect dodges, but grants tenacity when health is below 50%.

Bull King's Greaves

Mythical

96

2 Pieces: Temporarily grants moderate defense upon taking damage. 4 Pieces: Disables perfect dodges, but grants tenacity when health is below 50%.

Bull King's Mask

Mythical

80

2 Pieces: Temporarily grants moderate defense upon taking damage. 4 Pieces: Disables perfect dodges, but grants tenacity when health is below 50%.

Bull King's Shan Wen Armor

Mythical

160

2 Pieces: Temporarily grants moderate defense upon taking damage. 4 Pieces: Disables perfect dodges, but grants tenacity when health is below 50%.

Dian-Cui Loong-Soaring Bracers

Mythical

Gold Suozi Armor

Mythical

Golden Feng-Tail Crown

Mythical

Lotus Silk Cloudtreaders

Mythical

Centipede Gaiters of Transcendence

Legendary

Centipede Hat of Transcendence

Legendary

Centipede Qiang-Jin Armor

Legendary

Centipede Spiked Armguard

Legendary

Embroidered Shirt of Outrage

Legendary

94

2 Pieces: Pillar Stance varied combos (i.e., Sweeping Gale and Churning Gale) deal additional damage. 4 Pieces: Unleash the rage within, significantly increasing damage dealt and taken.

Golden Armguard

Legendary

29

2 Pieces: For a short duration after using a spirit skill or vessel, it considerably increases attack. 4 Pieces: Critical hits and kills grant a small amount of Qi.

Golden Embroidered Shirt

Legendary

72

2 Pieces: For a short duration after using a spirit skill or vessel, it considerably increases attack. 4 Pieces: Critical hits and kills grant a small amount of Qi.

Golden Greaves

Legendary

43

2 Pieces: For a short duration after using a spirit skill or vessel, it considerably increases attack. 4 Pieces: Critical hits and kills grant a small amount of Qi.

Golden Mask of Fury

Legendary

36

2 Pieces: For a short duration after using a spirit skill or vessel, it considerably increases attack. 4 Pieces: Critical hits and kills grant a small amount of Qi.

Iron Horned Helm

Legendary

Iron-Tough Armor

Legendary

Iron-Tough Gauntlets

Legendary

Iron-Tough Greaves

Legendary

Non-Pure Armor of Coiling Loong

Legendary

Non-Pure Broken Mask

Legendary

Non-Pure Gauntlets

Legendary

Non-Pure Greaves

Legendary

Venomous Armguard

Legendary

Venomous Sting Insect Armor

Legendary

Yaksha Bracers of Outrage

Legendary

37

2 Pieces: Pillar Stance varied combos (i.e., Sweeping Gale and Churning Gale) deal additional damage. 4 Pieces: Unleash the rage within, significantly increasing damage dealt and taken.

Yaksha Greaves of Outrage

Legendary

56

2 Pieces: Pillar Stance varied combos (i.e., Sweeping Gale and Churning Gale) deal additional damage. 4 Pieces: Unleash the rage within, significantly increasing damage dealt and taken.

Yaksha Mask of Outrage

Legendary

47

2 Pieces: Pillar Stance varied combos (i.e., Sweeping Gale and Churning Gale) deal additional damage. 4 Pieces: Unleash the rage within, significantly increasing damage dealt and taken.

Yin-Yang Daoist Robe

Legendary

Earth Spirit Cap

Epic

Ginseng Cape

Epic

Insect Spike Bracers

Epic

18

2 Pieces: Upon taking medicines, grants considerable Focus. 4 Pieces: Moderately increases the duration of all medicinal effects.

Insect Spike Gaiters

Epic

26

2 Pieces: Upon taking medicines, grants considerable Focus. 4 Pieces: Moderately increases the duration of all medicinal effects.

Locust Antennae Mask

Epic

Loongscale Armguard

Epic

21

3 Pieces: Massively reduces the duration of Shocked state. Moderately increases Thunder damage.

Loongscale Battlerobe

Epic

53

3 Pieces: Massively reduces the duration of Shocked state. Moderately increases Thunder damage.

Loongscale Greaves

Epic

32

3 Pieces: Massively reduces the duration of Shocked state. Moderately increases Thunder damage.

Monastic Insect Hat

Epic

22

2 Pieces: Upon taking medicines, grants considerable Focus. 4 Pieces: Moderately increases the duration of all medicinal effects.

Ochre Armguard

Epic

19

3 Pieces: Decoy and Duplicates are cloaked in Yellow Wind, granting them considerable damage reduction.

Ochre Battlerobe

Epic

48

3 Pieces: Decoy and Duplicates are cloaked in Yellow Wind, granting them considerable damage reduction.

Ochre Greaves

Epic

29

3 Pieces: Decoy and Duplicates are cloaked in Yellow Wind, granting them considerable damage reduction.

See No Evil

Epic

Skull of Turtle Treasure

Epic

Vajra Armguard

Epic

Bronze Armguard

Rare

12

2 Pieces: Deals addition damage to the enemy upon crashing their immobilization. 4 Pieces: Upon crashing the immobilization of the enemy, massively reduces the cooldown for Immobilize spell

Bronze Brocade Battlerobe

Rare

29

2 Pieces: Deals addition damage to the enemy upon crashing their immobilization. 4 Pieces: Upon crashing the immobilization of the enemy, massively reduces the cooldown for Immobilize spell

Bronze Buskins

Rare

17

2 Pieces: Deals addition damage to the enemy upon crashing their immobilization. 4 Pieces: Upon crashing the immobilization of the enemy, massively reduces the cooldown for Immobilize spell

Bronze Monkey Mask

Rare

16

2 Pieces: Deals addition damage to the enemy upon crashing their immobilization. 4 Pieces: Upon crashing the immobilization of the enemy, massively reduces the cooldown for Immobilize spell

Ebongold Armguard

Rare

13

3 Pieces: In Cloud Step, shrouding black wind will attack enemies nearby the Destined One and the decoy continuously.

Ebongold Gaiters

Rare

19

3 Pieces: In Cloud Step, shrouding black wind will attack enemies nearby the Destined One and the decoy continuously.

Ebongold Silk Robe

Rare

31

3 Pieces: In Cloud Step, shrouding black wind will attack enemies nearby the Destined One and the decoy continuously.

Galeguard Beast Mask

Rare

18

2 Pieces: Upon perfect dodges, grants considerable additional focus. 4 Pieces: Perfect dodges slightly reduces cooldown for all spells.

Galeguard Beastmaw Armor

Rare

35

2 Pieces: Upon perfect dodges, grants considerable additional focus. 4 Pieces: Perfect dodges slightly reduces cooldown for all spells.

Galeguard Bracers

Rare

14

2 Pieces: Upon perfect dodges, grants considerable additional focus. 4 Pieces: Perfect dodges slightly reduces cooldown for all spells.

Galeguard Greaves

Rare

21

2 Pieces: Upon perfect dodges, grants considerable additional focus. 4 Pieces: Perfect dodges slightly reduces cooldown for all spells.

Snout Mask

Rare

17

Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor

Uncommon

14

4 Pieces: Moderately increases the Will gained from defeating the enemy

Folk Opera Buskins

Uncommon

8

4 Pieces: Moderately increases the Will gained from defeating the enemy

Folk Opera Leather Bracers

Uncommon

5

4 Pieces: Moderately increases the Will gained from defeating the enemy

Folk Opera Mask

Uncommon

7

4 Pieces: Moderately increases the Will gained from defeating the enemy

Gray Wolf Mask

Uncommon

10

Guanyin's Prayer Beads

Uncommon

10

Pilgrim's Garb

Uncommon

16

Pilgrim's Headband

Uncommon

8

Pilgrim's Legwraps

Uncommon

10

Pilgrim's Wristwraps

Uncommon

6

Serpentscale Battlerobe

Uncommon

18

3 Pieces: Massively reduces stamina cost when in water.

Serpentscale Bracers

Uncommon

7

3 Pieces: Massively reduces stamina cost when in water.

Serpentscale Gaiters

Uncommon

11

3 Pieces: Massively reduces stamina cost when in water.

Cotton Legwraps

Common

3

Cotton Wristwraps

Common

2

Old Bracers

Common

Old Headgear

Common

Old Legwraps

Common

Old Monk Robe

Common

Tiger Hide Loincloth

Common

5