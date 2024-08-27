In Black Myth: Wukong, many obstacles in your path won't be easy. Foes are deadly and often challenging. That's why it is up to you to exploit every resource possible to grant your character the necessary buffs and support to win the day. Enter Curios and Relics. These objects are seemingly mystical items that can be equipped (or activated in the case of Relics) to grant you various power boosts. Of course, your play style will determine what Curios and Relic options you select.
Curios
Your armor loadout doesn't stop at your the threads your curated Destined One is wearing. You will also have two slots to equip Curios. Pick your objects wisely. Keep in mind these objects can compliment armor or other equipped items. Often, specific effects used across multiple items are stackable in Black Myth: Wukong enabling rich customization options when it comes to gameplay.
Below is a listing of all available Curios in-game. Click on a specific item for further details. While information may not be complete at this moment, these items will continue to be updated as all information becomes available. Be sure to check back regularly for more on these unique armor pieces.
|
Item
|
Description
|
Moderately increases Defense.
|
Moderately increases the speed of building up Focus Points.
|
Inflicts chants-beguiled effect to the bearer in Cloud Step; Moderately increases Attack, but massively reduces Maximum Health.
|
Considerably increases Maximum Stamina
|
Moderately increases Critical Hit Damage.
|
Grants considerable Damage Reduction when Gourd Use is depleted.
|
Slightly increases Four Bane Resistance.
|
Slightly increases Critical Hit Chance.
|
Ignores the enemy’s Four Bane Resistance.
|
Slightly increases Experience gained from defeating enemies.
|
Moderately increases Poison Resistance.
|
Moderately increases Attack for all Burn-inflicting and Chill-inflicting Transformations.
|
Moderately increases Stamina Recovery Rate.
|
Moderately increases Burn Resistance.
|
Moderately increases Chill Resistance.
|
While Perfect Dodging, recovers a small amount of Stamina.
|
When at full Health, significantly increases Attack.
|
Considerably increases Defense; deals Damage to surrounding enemies upon taking hits.
|
Slightly increases Damage Bonus; this effect is enhanced when equipped with Jade Moon Rabbit.
|
Moderately increases the chance of obtaining materials from defeated enemies.
|
Slightly increases Will gained from defeating enemies.
|
Slightly increases Damage Reduction; this effect is enhanced when equipped with Gold Sun Crow.
|
Land enough successful hits on the enemy to avoid the next fatal blow.
|
In Chilled State, moderately increases Critical Hit Chance.
|
For a relatively long duration after resurrection, increases Maximum Health, Mana, and Stamina.
|
The lingering resentment of the deceased white fox transformed through her fur into this brush. With it, you can take on her form and fulfill her final wishes.
|
Moderately increases Poison Damage.
|
Considerably increases Critical Hit Chance when Health is low.
|
Considerably increases Maximum Mana.
|
Moderately increases Shock Resistance.
|
Upon successful hits with Light Attack Combo, moderately increases Attack for a short duration.
|
For a brief moment after seeing through the enemy, considerably increases Attack.
|
Slightly reduces Cooldown of all Spells.
|
Slightly increases Might recovery rate.
|
Considerably increases Defense when in water.
|
Slightly increases Attack.
|
Slightly increases movement speed.
Relics
Like Curios, Relics also offer ongoing passive benefits. In your first playthrough, there are a total of 5 relics. You will receive one after you complete each of the first 5 chapters. They each come with 3 perks and you must select one.
Keep in mind that if you select a perk and then later regret that decision, your choice can be undone. Simply interact with a shrine and select "Reignite the Sparks" under the Self-Advance category. Then select your relics in order to rest the selected perk.
|
Relic
|
How To Obtain
|
Perk 1
|
Perk 2
|
Perk 3
|
Complete Chapter 1
|
Opportune Watcher: Considerably increases Focus gained upon consecutive successful Light Attack hits.
|
Eagle Eye: Upon a successful hit with Unveiling Strike, the Cooldown of this spell is massively reduced.
|
Keen Insight: Considerably increases Critical Hit Damage.
|
Complete Chapter 2
|
All Ears: Slightly extends invincibility duration of the first move of all Varied Combos.
|
Sound as A Bell: Narrows the window of Rock Solid Deflection, but returns half the Mana cost of the Spell upon a Deflection.
|
Whistling Wind: Temporarily increases Attack after a Perfect Dodge.
|
Complete Chapter 3
|
Lingering Aroma: Gains a moderate Damage Bonus for a short time after casting a spell.
|
In One Breath: Focus Points can be charged up to 4 within the Ring of Fire.
|
Hold Breath: Moderately extends Dodge invincibility duration.
|
Complete Chapter 4
|
Refreshing Taste: After consuming medicine, increases the Critical Hit Chance of the next attack.
|
Spread the Word: Immobilize affects all enemies around the target.
|
Tongue of a Connoisseur: Each equipped Soak slightly increases the Health recovery of the Drink.
|
Complete Chapter 5
|
Nimble Body: Massively reduces the Stamina cost of all charged Heavy Attacks.
|
Everlasting Vitality: Considerably increases Maximum Health.
|
Divine Safeguard: Considerably increases Four Bane Resistance.