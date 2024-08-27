Quick Links Curios Relics

In Black Myth: Wukong, many obstacles in your path won't be easy. Foes are deadly and often challenging. That's why it is up to you to exploit every resource possible to grant your character the necessary buffs and support to win the day. Enter Curios and Relics. These objects are seemingly mystical items that can be equipped (or activated in the case of Relics) to grant you various power boosts. Of course, your play style will determine what Curios and Relic options you select.

Curios

Your armor loadout doesn't stop at your the threads your curated Destined One is wearing. You will also have two slots to equip Curios. Pick your objects wisely. Keep in mind these objects can compliment armor or other equipped items. Often, specific effects used across multiple items are stackable in Black Myth: Wukong enabling rich customization options when it comes to gameplay.

Below is a listing of all available Curios in-game. Click on a specific item for further details. While information may not be complete at this moment, these items will continue to be updated as all information becomes available. Be sure to check back regularly for more on these unique armor pieces.

Relics

Like Curios, Relics also offer ongoing passive benefits. In your first playthrough, there are a total of 5 relics. You will receive one after you complete each of the first 5 chapters. They each come with 3 perks and you must select one.

Keep in mind that if you select a perk and then later regret that decision, your choice can be undone. Simply interact with a shrine and select "Reignite the Sparks" under the Self-Advance category. Then select your relics in order to rest the selected perk.