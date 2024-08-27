In Black Myth: Wukong, you'll cling to your gourd and the healing nectar inside in order to claim victory over the gnarliest foes. Your staff will vanquish enemies, and your armor will offer protection. But the Gourd will ultimately keep you above ground in a pinch. Your gourd has a set amount of uses that can be replenished by absorbing green flame-like souls found throughout the world, or by simply resting an incense checkpoint. You'll begin your journey with the Old Gourd which offers you 4 uses that will partially recover your health bar.

How to Upgrade Your Gourd

Your initial Gourd can be upgraded with the Shen Monkey vendor in the first region, Black Wind Mountain. When you obtain the proper materials, you can fast travel to the Marsh of the White Mist rest stop in the Bamboo Grove. The Shen Monkey is just down the path and can upgrade your gourd in exchange for the materials required. For instance, the Old Gourd (which offers 4 uses) can be upgraded to the Medicine Gourd which grants players 5 uses. You'll need to the following item in varying quantities in order to upgrade your gourd.

You can also obtain other gourds throughout your journey that offer other benefits. For instance, you can find the Xiang River Goddess Gourd , which grants players a limited window for burn resistance, inside a chest.

How to Customize Your Gourd's Effects

There are two items that you can assign to your gourds that each offer varying effects. This ultimately provides deeper customization when strategizing your approach toward certain foes. These two items are Drinks and Soaks.

Drinks

You can upgrade or acquire new drinks that ultimately add effects on top of the health restoration afforded with each drink from your gourd. These effects range from these libations include the following.

Soaks

Much like the Drink type, Soaks can also add benefits to the drink within your gourd. Like Drinks, these can be modified at any shrine. Below are the Soaks available in-game.

All Gourds Available in Black Myth: Wukong

Below is a comprehensive list of all Gourds available in-game. While information may not be complete at this moment, these items will continue to be updated as all information becomes available. Be sure to check back regularly for more on gourds in Black Myth: Wukong.