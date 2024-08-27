Quick Links
In Black Myth: Wukong, you'll cling to your gourd and the healing nectar inside in order to claim victory over the gnarliest foes. Your staff will vanquish enemies, and your armor will offer protection. But the Gourd will ultimately keep you above ground in a pinch. Your gourd has a set amount of uses that can be replenished by absorbing green flame-like souls found throughout the world, or by simply resting an incense checkpoint. You'll begin your journey with the Old Gourd which offers you 4 uses that will partially recover your health bar.
How to Upgrade Your Gourd
Your initial Gourd can be upgraded with the Shen Monkey vendor in the first region, Black Wind Mountain. When you obtain the proper materials, you can fast travel to the Marsh of the White Mist rest stop in the Bamboo Grove. The Shen Monkey is just down the path and can upgrade your gourd in exchange for the materials required. For instance, the Old Gourd (which offers 4 uses) can be upgraded to the Medicine Gourd which grants players 5 uses. You'll need to the following item in varying quantities in order to upgrade your gourd.
You can also obtain other gourds throughout your journey that offer other benefits. For instance, you can find the Xiang River Goddess Gourd , which grants players a limited window for burn resistance, inside a chest.
How to Customize Your Gourd's Effects
There are two items that you can assign to your gourds that each offer varying effects. This ultimately provides deeper customization when strategizing your approach toward certain foes. These two items are Drinks and Soaks.
Drinks
You can upgrade or acquire new drinks that ultimately add effects on top of the health restoration afforded with each drink from your gourd. These effects range from these libations include the following.
|
Drink
|
Description
|
"Each sip recovers 36% of Maximum Health; the older the wine, the greater the recovery."
|
"Each sip recovers 40% of Maximum Health; the older the wine, the greater the recovery."
|
"Each sip recovers 43% of Maximum Health; the older the wine, the greater the recovery."
|
"Each sip recovers 46% of Maximum Health; the older the wine, the greater the recovery."
|
"Each sip recovers 49% of Maximum Health; the older the wine, the greater the recovery."
|
"Each sip recovers 60% of Maximum Health, but for a brief moment, inebriation impairs movement."
|
"Each sip recovers 40% of Maximum Health; moderately increase Movement Speed."
|
"Upon resurrection in battle, recovers gourd uses."
|
"Each sip recovers 55% of Maximum Health."
|
"Each sip recovers 40% of Maximum Health and a moderate amount of Mana ."
|
"Each sip instantly recovers 20% of Maximum Health; for a brief moment after, slowly recovers 25% of Maximum Health."
|
"Each sip recovers 30% of Maximum Health; considerably increases Damage executed by the next attack."
|
"Each sip recovers 50% of Maximum Health; the older the wine, the greater the recovery."
|
"Each sip recovers 35% of Maximum Health; when Health is below half, using the gourd grants a considerable amount of Focus."
|
"Each sip recovers 35% of Maximum Health; grants a considerable amount of Qi."
|
"Each sip recovers 30% of Maximum Health; when at Critical Health, massively increases the recovery."
Soaks
Much like the Drink type, Soaks can also add benefits to the drink within your gourd. Like Drinks, these can be modified at any shrine. Below are the Soaks available in-game.
|
Drink
|
Description
|
""When using the gourd, grants a considerable chance to take a sip without consuming gourd uses.""
|
""Using the gourd significantly increases Attack for the next Unveiling Strike in Cloud Step for a short duration.""
|
""For a brief moment after using the gourd, slowly recovers a small amount of Health.""
|
""After using the gourd, the next Rock Solid costs no Mana for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd while in Poisoned State removes the Poisoned State and moderately increase Movement Speed and Critical Hit Chance.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately increases Burn Resistance for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd removes all Four Bane States.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately extends the duration of Invincibility upon executing a Dodge for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately increases of Poison Resistance for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately increases Maximum Health for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately extends the duration of the next Ring of Fire for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd slowly recovers a small amount of Health for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd can no longer be interrupted by incoming attacks and now provides considerable Damage Reduction.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately increases Damage Reduction for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately extends the duration of Duplicates for the next A Pluck of Many for a short duration.""
|
""Massively increases the Health recovery from using the gourd when at Critical Health.""
|
""After using the gourd, moderately reduces Cooldown for all Spells, but impairs movement for a short duration.""
|
""Upon using the gourd, instantly gains a moderate amount of Focus.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately extends the duration of the next Immobilize Spell for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately increases Chill Resistance for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd slightly increases a small amount of Defense for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately increases Shock Resistance for a short duration.""
|
""Using the gourd moderately increases Critical Hit Chance for a short duration.""
|
""When at full Health, using the gourd recovers a moderate amount of Mana.""
|
""After using the gourd, instantly recovers a great amount of Stamina and increases Stamina recovery rate for a short duration.""
All Gourds Available in Black Myth: Wukong
Below is a comprehensive list of all Gourds available in-game. While information may not be complete at this moment, these items will continue to be updated as all information becomes available. Be sure to check back regularly for more on gourds in Black Myth: Wukong.
|
Gourd
|
Uses
|
Special Effect
|
How to Obtain
|
6
|
Can be purchased from Shen Monkey in Chapter 6.
|
10
|
TBA
|
8
|
Recovering health is reduced by half, however attack power is increased for a limited duration.
|
TBA
|
8
|
Fully recovers the health of duplicates close by.
|
Can be upgraded from the Jade Lotus Gourd
|
9
|
Upgraded from the Medicine Master Gourd
|
1
|
Gradually recover available gourd uses.
|
Available for purchase in New Game Plus after obtaining all 31 character portraits.
|
8
|
Offers burn resistance for a limited period.
|
Located just after The Verdure Bridge inside a treasure chest.
|
7
|
Each use grants Chill immunity and extends maximum Stamina for a limited period.
|
TBA
|
6
|
Recovers a considerable amount of health for nearby duplicates upon using the Gourd.
|
Shen Monkey Vendor in Bamboo Grove (Must complete Chapter 2)
|
8
|
Upgraded from the Medicine Sage Gourd
|
7
|
Greatly increases drinking speed.
|
Must defeat the Scorpionlord in Puple Cloud Mountain (Chapter 4 secret boss)
|
6
|
Upgraded from the Old Gourd
|
7
|
Upgraded from the Healing Gourd
|
5
|
Recovering health is reduced by half, however attack power is increased for a limited duration.
|
TBA
|
5
|
When the Gourd is full, the first sip replenishes to full health.
|
Deluxe Edition Exclusive
|
5
|
Upgraded from the Old Gourd
|
4
|
Beginning Gourd