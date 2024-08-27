In Black Myth: Wukong, there are many opportunities to upgrade your character's abilities and combat prowess. One of those options is through unlocking skills and talents under the Foundation skill trees. The Foundation skill trees are skills that enhance the core gameplay mechanics. They ultimately enhance your basic combat power, defense, and endurance. They are divided into 3 trees: Stamina, Martial Arts, and Survival.

Stamina

Monitoring your stamina usage in combat is crucial to not burning out and opening yourself to attack. You're not a machine who can unflinchingly continue to batter enemies with your staff combos without an exhaustive cost. Enhancing your ability to recover stamina more rapidly or cater to specific attack strategies is in your best interest as you progress in your journey. Below are all the skills that fall under the stamina category as well as their cost.

Skill Cost (Sparks) Ranks Available Prerequisite Description Endurance 1 2 1 Each talent level moderately reduces the Stamina cost of Sprinting. Simian Agility 1 2 1 Each talent level moderately reduces the Stamina cost of Dodging. Everlasting Vigor 1 1 Endurance Slightly increases Stamina recovery rate when depleted. Deft Evasion 1 1 Simian Agility Makes each initial Dodge more agile and flexible. Composure 2 1 Everlasting Vigor or Simian Agility Doding no longer interrupts Light Attack Combo. This also applies to Perfect Dodges. Featherlight 1 1 Composure Massively reduces the Stamina cost of Jumping. Bold Move 1 2 Composure Each talent level moderately increases Focus gained from Perfect Dodges. Ephemeral Shadow 1 1 Bold Move Grants a considerable amount of Damage Reduction for a short duration after a Perfect Dodge. Focused Breath 1 2 Featherlight Each talent level considerably increases Stamina Recovery Rate when health is above half. Vengeful Mirage 2 1 Ephemeral Shadow Perfect Dodges leave an illusion in your wake, which explodes instantly, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Martial Arts

As the name implies, this tree is completely focused on bolstering the Destined One's combat prowess. These skills are both active and passive. Below are the skills you can expect to obtain under this tree.

Skill Cost (Sparks) Ranks Available Prerequisite Description Swift Engage 1 2 None Each talent level significantly increases the engage distance of Light Attack Starter Mobile Spin 1 1 None Moving forward while using Staff Spin initiates Mobile Spin. The Destined One spins his staff around his body, deflecting projectiles. Effortless Finisher 1 1 Swift Engage Grants more Focus when the second move of Light Attack Combo hits an enemy. Soaring Strike 1 1 Effortless Finisher After Sprinting, Light Attack Starter temporarily deals more Damage. Punishing Downpour 2 1 Soaring Strike After six successful hits with the first four moves of Light Attack Combo, Light Attack Finisher deals extra area Damage. Sturdy 1 1 Punishing Downpour Grants significant Damage Reduction during Light Attack Finisher. Hidden Strength 2 1 Sturdy When Stamina is depleted, a weaker Light Attack Finisher can still be performed. Intrepid Lunge 1 1 Mobile Spin Initiate Heavy Attack during Mobile Spin to quickly engage and stagger the enemy. Silver Lining 2 1 Mobile Spin or Effortless Finisher Increases the Focus gained from blocking projectiles with Staff Spin. Graceful Whirl 1 1 Silver Lining Significantly reduces the Stamina cost of Staff Spin. Focused Spinning 1 1 Graceful Whirl Massively increases the Focus gained from successful hits with Mobile Spin.

Survival

This skill tree helps bolster your resilience to the damage enemies can inflict on you. For starters, this is where you can upgrade your health meter. However, you can also bolster your resistance toward any of the four banes (status effects) that some hostiles can wield: burn, poison, chill, and shock damage. There are also skills that help boost the recovery rates of your various meters. Below is a complete listing of these skills under this branch and the costs associated with each.