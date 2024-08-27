Quick Links
In Black Myth: Wukong, there are many opportunities to upgrade your character's abilities and combat prowess. One of those options is through unlocking skills and talents under the Foundation skill trees. The Foundation skill trees are skills that enhance the core gameplay mechanics. They ultimately enhance your basic combat power, defense, and endurance. They are divided into 3 trees: Stamina, Martial Arts, and Survival.
Stamina
Monitoring your stamina usage in combat is crucial to not burning out and opening yourself to attack. You're not a machine who can unflinchingly continue to batter enemies with your staff combos without an exhaustive cost. Enhancing your ability to recover stamina more rapidly or cater to specific attack strategies is in your best interest as you progress in your journey. Below are all the skills that fall under the stamina category as well as their cost.
|
Skill
|
Cost (Sparks)
|
Ranks Available
|
Prerequisite
|
Description
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Each talent level moderately reduces the Stamina cost of Sprinting.
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Each talent level moderately reduces the Stamina cost of Dodging.
|
1
|
1
|
Endurance
|
Slightly increases Stamina recovery rate when depleted.
|
1
|
1
|
Simian Agility
|
Makes each initial Dodge more agile and flexible.
|
2
|
1
|
Everlasting Vigor or Simian Agility
|
Doding no longer interrupts Light Attack Combo. This also applies to Perfect Dodges.
|
1
|
1
|
Composure
|
Massively reduces the Stamina cost of Jumping.
|
1
|
2
|
Composure
|
Each talent level moderately increases Focus gained from Perfect Dodges.
|
1
|
1
|
Bold Move
|
Grants a considerable amount of Damage Reduction for a short duration after a Perfect Dodge.
|
1
|
2
|
Featherlight
|
Each talent level considerably increases Stamina Recovery Rate when health is above half.
|
2
|
1
|
Ephemeral Shadow
|
Perfect Dodges leave an illusion in your wake, which explodes instantly, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
Martial Arts
As the name implies, this tree is completely focused on bolstering the Destined One's combat prowess. These skills are both active and passive. Below are the skills you can expect to obtain under this tree.
|
Skill
|
Cost (Sparks)
|
Ranks Available
|
Prerequisite
|
Description
|
1
|
2
|
None
|
Each talent level significantly increases the engage distance of Light Attack Starter
|
1
|
1
|
None
|
Moving forward while using Staff Spin initiates Mobile Spin. The Destined One spins his staff around his body, deflecting projectiles.
|
1
|
1
|
Swift Engage
|
Grants more Focus when the second move of Light Attack Combo hits an enemy.
|
1
|
1
|
Effortless Finisher
|
After Sprinting, Light Attack Starter temporarily deals more Damage.
|
2
|
1
|
Soaring Strike
|
After six successful hits with the first four moves of Light Attack Combo, Light Attack Finisher deals extra area Damage.
|
1
|
1
|
Punishing Downpour
|
Grants significant Damage Reduction during Light Attack Finisher.
|
2
|
1
|
Sturdy
|
When Stamina is depleted, a weaker Light Attack Finisher can still be performed.
|
1
|
1
|
Mobile Spin
|
Initiate Heavy Attack during Mobile Spin to quickly engage and stagger the enemy.
|
2
|
1
|
Mobile Spin or Effortless Finisher
|
Increases the Focus gained from blocking projectiles with Staff Spin.
|
1
|
1
|
Silver Lining
|
Significantly reduces the Stamina cost of Staff Spin.
|
1
|
1
|
Graceful Whirl
|
Massively increases the Focus gained from successful hits with Mobile Spin.
Survival
This skill tree helps bolster your resilience to the damage enemies can inflict on you. For starters, this is where you can upgrade your health meter. However, you can also bolster your resistance toward any of the four banes (status effects) that some hostiles can wield: burn, poison, chill, and shock damage. There are also skills that help boost the recovery rates of your various meters. Below is a complete listing of these skills under this branch and the costs associated with each.
|
Skill
|
Cost (Sparks)
|
Ranks Available
|
Prerequisite
|
Description
|
1
|
6
|
None
|
Each talent level moderately increases Maximum Health.
|
1
|
6
|
None
|
Each talent level moderately increases Maximum Stamina.
|
1
|
6
|
Level 15
|
Each talent level slightly increases Critical Hit Chance.
|
1
|
6
|
Level 15
|
Each talent level slightly reduces the duration of Four Bane effects.
|
2
|
6
|
Level 30
|
Each talent level moderately increases Defense.
|
2
|
6
|
Level 30
|
Each talent level moderately increases Maximum Mana.
|
2
|
6
|
Level 60
|
Each talent level moderately increases Critical Hit Damage.
|
2
|
6
|
Level 60
|
Each talent level slightly increases Four Bane Resistance.
|
2
|
6
|
Level 45
|
Each talent level slightly increases Attack.
|
2
|
6
|
Level 45
|
Each talent level moderately increases Stamina Recovery Rate.