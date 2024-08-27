Quick Links
In Black Myth: Wukong, you'll inevitably need to craft armor and weapon upgrades. As your foes become faster and stronger, you'll need better equipment. Often, the materials you need to collect in order to craft these updates can be obtained from common foes, elites, or treasure chests. Furthermore, you'll want to forage the flora as you make your way through each world. These are often ingredients that can be used in crafting medicines with varying effects and protections.
Crafting Materials
Enemies are often the best sources for crafting materials that help you upgrade your armor and weaponry. If you find yourself lacking in any of these items, grind an area with easily defeated foes so that you can collect the materials necessary. Below is a list of all crafting materials available.
Item
Description
"The Bull King fashioned this for his cherished mount. This can be used in crafting weapons."
"The very hand that once plucked lotus from pristine waters, now severed, and lying about. Not knowing what use it may serve, it is advised to stow it for now."
"The very hand that once plucked lotus from pristine waters, now severed, and lying about. Not knowing what use it may serve, it is advised to stow it for now."
"The ribbon, from the celestial shuttle’s delicate touch, is as light as a cloud and as vibrant as a rainbow. This can be used to craft armor."
"Slabs of leaf-shaped iron, wrested from the armor of a Yaoguai King, gleam with a cold radiance and resonate with harsh sounds. They can be used in crafting armor."
"Round in shape and radiant in appearance, this is the fruit of a peculiar insight into Zen. This can be used in crafting weapons."
"Resentment and curses have condensed upon this filthy horn. This can be used to craft armor."
"Twisted and spun from delicate gold foil, this gold thread is a fortune in itself. This can be used to craft armor."
"When fortune forsakes you, your gold dulls to iron; yet when embraced by luck, even your iron sharpens to gold. This material can be used for crafting weapons."
"The gold ridge beast once perched on the roof of a Buddha Hall. Maybe it can be exchanged for something valuable."
"Upon the golden hill there grow the trees with hearts of gold, which can be used in crafting weapons."
"An eye of the hundred-eyed one, concealed by a golden glow. This can be used in crafting weapons."
"This heart of stone belonged to one who renounced faith and slaughtered the divine, and can be used in crafting weapons."
"A tooth for a tooth, the Whiteclad Noble has paid his blood debt. His fang can be used in crafting weapons."
"From voidness, it grabs completeness. This is the legendary tool you need for Spirit Cultivation."
"A piece of steel, forged from the unyielding essence of a spine, that never bends to the relentless tides of time. This can be used in crafting weapons."
"Oh dear! This gold piece was peeled from the face of a gold Buddha. Keeping it will only invite trouble; it’s better to sell them at the Keeper’s Shrine."
"Shining brightly and dazzling in color, this loong pearl once adorned a loong’s chin. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."
"The mighty employ their corporeal forms as furnaces, and their essence, vigor, and spirit as ingredients, to forge a potent core, which may be harnessed to craft Celestial Medicines."
"With muscles and joints resembling gnarled wooden knots, this loong claw harbors the power to shake mountains. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."
"The sands have been smelt nine times. They can be used in crafting weapons."
"An opaque and bright crystal, left from molten stone and imbued with the power of the Samadhi Fire. This can be used in crafting weapons."
"An agate imbued with the power of the Samadhi Wind. This can be used in crafting weapons."
"Capable of supporting the sky and the sea, this loong tendon is the last relic of the four loong brothers. It may be combined with the rest of the collection. Treat it with care."
The thread produced by an old silkworm. This can be used to craft armor.
"Into the earth it burrows, through the sky it pierces, this singular horn of the beetle bestows its kind the ability to thrive anywhere! This can be used in crafting weapons."
"A small piece of gold, speckled with bits of stone. Where do they come from? Perhaps they could be traded at the Keeper’s Shrine."
"How pitiful! Though endowed with a tough outer shell, she harbored a soft heart deluded by the illusion of love. This can be used in crafting weapons."
"Shining like stars, this loong antler commands the mists and clouds. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."
"This is the fortitude of the mountains and the spirit of the rocks. This material can be used in crafting weapons."
"Offspring of the frog. Treasure it, as it may prove wondrously useful some day."
"A horn taken from a bull’s head severed. This can be used in crafting armor."
"Veiled in clouds and mist at rest, this loong tail conjures thunder and lightning with its every move. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."
"Emitting lightning, this loong bone strikes with the force of thunder. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."
"A tiny piece of gold, its origin indiscernible. Perhaps some trade could be done at the Keeper’s Shrine."
"As the lover’s hair brushes your palm, venom weaves through your heart. A lingering sting pulses ever onward. This can be used in crafting weapons."
"With their heart stained by cruelty and impudence, the lesser yaoguais can only forge immature cores within them. These can be used in crafting weapons."
"By day, they patrol the hills; by night, they spin their yarns. Such is the life of lesser guais. Their hard-earned yarn can be used to craft armor."
Ingredients
Ingredients for medicine can often be foraged. They're fairly noticeable as you traverse the terrain. The game highlights objects that can be foraged with glimmer effects. Below is a list of all ingredients available in-game.
Item
Description
"It is believed that which bears the semblance of human shape doth possess a kindred spirit. This can be used to make medicines."
"Descended to the mortal realm with the Bare-Foot Immortal. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Celestial Pear."
"On the barren cliff, only it blooms, like flames, dazzling in their brilliance. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Fire Bellflower.""
"Originated from the southernmost reaches of the land, the Flaming Mountains species was plant by Rakshasi herself. This can be used to make medicine."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Fire Date."
"The embers, fallen into the mortal realm with the brick from Lord Lao’s Eight Trigram Furnace."
"Possessing a cool fragrance, it bestows relief and solace upon inhalation. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Fragrant Jade Flower."
"The taste is as bitter as gut, and it supplements a deficiency in guts. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Gentian."
"The plant of the Buddhas. Seeing this auspicious plant signifies the Buddhas’ sacred presence. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Golden Lotus."
"Originating from the Celestial Realms, this divine plant is the gods’ possession. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Jade Lotus."
"In myriad formulas, licorice reigns, the chancellor of medicines. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Licorice."
"Also hailed as “the wrinkled savior”, this invaluable herb demands prudence in buyers. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Millennium Ginseng and Old Mountain Ginseng."
"This grows from the decayed roots of plants, resembling coral, found only in the mortal realm, absent in the celestial. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Monkey-Head Fungus and Snake-Head Mushroom."
"With night caps forming a splendid canopy, this fungus originated in the Celestial Realm, adorning the palace of the Immortals. This can be used to make medicines."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Nine-Capped Lingzhi and Purple Lingzhi."
"When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Tree Pearl."
"An auspicious fungus that features a luxurious purple hue. This can be used to make medicines."
"Red in color, crisp in texture, this fungus can be found throughout woodlands in clusters. This can be used to make medicines."
"Grows on pearl trees, casting a luxurious glow. This can be used to make medicines."
"These are the remnants of silkworm larvae, stricken by the white blight and left to wither. Unfulfilled in their transformation, they bear their natural pallor."