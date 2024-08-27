Bishui Beast Bit "The Bull King fashioned this for his cherished mount. This can be used in crafting weapons."

Baw-Baw-Lang-Lang "The very hand that once plucked lotus from pristine waters, now severed, and lying about. Not knowing what use it may serve, it is advised to stow it for now."

Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang "The very hand that once plucked lotus from pristine waters, now severed, and lying about. Not knowing what use it may serve, it is advised to stow it for now."

Beetle Captain "The ribbon, from the celestial shuttle’s delicate touch, is as light as a cloud and as vibrant as a rainbow. This can be used to craft armor."

Blade Monk "Slabs of leaf-shaped iron, wrested from the armor of a Yaoguai King, gleam with a cold radiance and resonate with harsh sounds. They can be used in crafting armor."

Bull Governor "Round in shape and radiant in appearance, this is the fruit of a peculiar insight into Zen. This can be used in crafting weapons."

Centipede Guai "Resentment and curses have condensed upon this filthy horn. This can be used to craft armor."

Charface "Twisted and spun from delicate gold foil, this gold thread is a fortune in itself. This can be used to craft armor."

Civet Sergeant "When fortune forsakes you, your gold dulls to iron; yet when embraced by luck, even your iron sharpens to gold. This material can be used for crafting weapons."

Clay Vajra "The gold ridge beast once perched on the roof of a Buddha Hall. Maybe it can be exchanged for something valuable."

Commander Beetle "Upon the golden hill there grow the trees with hearts of gold, which can be used in crafting weapons."

Crow Diviner "An eye of the hundred-eyed one, concealed by a golden glow. This can be used in crafting weapons."

Dragonfly Guai "This heart of stone belonged to one who renounced faith and slaughtered the divine, and can be used in crafting weapons."

Earth Rakshasa "A tooth for a tooth, the Whiteclad Noble has paid his blood debt. His fang can be used in crafting weapons."

Earth Wolf "From voidness, it grabs completeness. This is the legendary tool you need for Spirit Cultivation."

Elder Amourworm "A piece of steel, forged from the unyielding essence of a spine, that never bends to the relentless tides of time. This can be used in crafting weapons."

Enslaved Yaksha "Oh dear! This gold piece was peeled from the face of a gold Buddha. Keeping it will only invite trouble; it’s better to sell them at the Keeper’s Shrine."

Falcon Hermit "Shining brightly and dazzling in color, this loong pearl once adorned a loong’s chin. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."

Father of Stones "The mighty employ their corporeal forms as furnaces, and their essence, vigor, and spirit as ingredients, to forge a potent core, which may be harnessed to craft Celestial Medicines."

Flint Chief "With muscles and joints resembling gnarled wooden knots, this loong claw harbors the power to shake mountains. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."

Flint Vanguard "The sands have been smelt nine times. They can be used in crafting weapons."

Fungiman "An opaque and bright crystal, left from molten stone and imbued with the power of the Samadhi Fire. This can be used in crafting weapons."

Fungiwoman "An agate imbued with the power of the Samadhi Wind. This can be used in crafting weapons."

Gore-Eye Daoist "Capable of supporting the sky and the sea, this loong tendon is the last relic of the four loong brothers. It may be combined with the rest of the collection. Treat it with care."

Guangmou The thread produced by an old silkworm. This can be used to craft armor.

Lantern Holder "Into the earth it burrows, through the sky it pierces, this singular horn of the beetle bestows its kind the ability to thrive anywhere! This can be used in crafting weapons."

Mad Tiger "A small piece of gold, speckled with bits of stone. Where do they come from? Perhaps they could be traded at the Keeper’s Shrine."

Misty Cloud, Cloudy Mist "How pitiful! Though endowed with a tough outer shell, she harbored a soft heart deluded by the illusion of love. This can be used in crafting weapons."

Mother of Flamlings "Shining like stars, this loong antler commands the mists and clouds. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."

Mountain Patroller "This is the fortitude of the mountains and the spirit of the rocks. This material can be used in crafting weapons."

Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai "Offspring of the frog. Treasure it, as it may prove wondrously useful some day."

Non-Able "A horn taken from a bull’s head severed. This can be used in crafting armor."

Non-Pure "Veiled in clouds and mist at rest, this loong tail conjures thunder and lightning with its every move. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."

Non-Void "Emitting lightning, this loong bone strikes with the force of thunder. Its purpose lingers in mystery, likely to unfold in times ahead."

Non-White "A tiny piece of gold, its origin indiscernible. Perhaps some trade could be done at the Keeper’s Shrine."

Old Ginseng Guai "As the lover’s hair brushes your palm, venom weaves through your heart. A lingering sting pulses ever onward. This can be used in crafting weapons."

Poisestone "With their heart stained by cruelty and impudence, the lesser yaoguais can only forge immature cores within them. These can be used in crafting weapons."