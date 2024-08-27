In Black Myth: Wukong, there are plenty of skills to apply your beloved Sparks (skill points) towards. The Mysticism category contains three spells with skills for each. These three spells are as follows:

These spells can aid you in combat in various ways. They expend Mana each time they are used. So, be sure to watch your Mana meter.

Immobilize

This is the earliest spell that you'll obtain in Black Myth: Wukong. This spell enables you to stop and freeze your enemies in their tracks for a brief period. You can then use this time to either heal or inflict enough damage on your foe that the spell "crashes" and they become mobile again. Keep in mind, some more powerful enemies can nullify the spell's effects. When it comes to more imposing hostiles, it's best to use this spell when they are staggered or exhausted.

Skill Cost (Sparks) Prerequisite Description Crash 1 Immobilize Each talent level moderately increases Damage dealt to immobilized enemies. Stagnation 1 Immobilize Hitting an immobilized enemy with Light Attack slightly extends the duration of the next immobilization inflicted on them. This effect can stack up to 5 times. Evanescence 1 Crash When the enemy is immobilized the moment they attack, extends the immobilization duration and massively increases the Damage the enemy takes. Easy Prey 1 Stagnation When an enemy is immobilized, massively increases the engage distance of Light Attack Starter. Spirit Shards 2 Evanescence Recovers a moderate amount of Mana upon crashing the immobilization of the enemy. Unbroken Chain 2 Easy Prey Casting Immobilize no longer interrupts Light Attack Combo. Time Bargain 2 Spirit Shards or Unbroken Chain Consumes a moderate amount of additional Mana to massively extend immobilization duration.

Ring of Fire

This spell provides a layer of defensive cover. As its name implies, Ring of Fire conjures a circle of flame on the ground that can not only harm foes but provide boosts while the player is inside the circle. This spell will become available in Chapter 3 once you defeat Macaque Chief in the temple courtyard.

Skill Cost (Sparks) Prerequisite Description Flaring Dharma 1 Ring of Fire Each talent level slightly extends the duration of Ring of Fire. Burning Zeal 1 Flaring Dharma Increases Maximum Stamina while within Ring of Fire. Raging Flames 2 Flaring Dharma Generates additional Focus every second while with Ring of Fire. Consolidation 1 Raging Flames Standing within the Ring of Fire slowly recovers Health. Flame's Embrace 1 Burning Zeal Moderately increases Damage Reduction received while within the Ring of Fire. Boundless Blessings 2 Consolidation or Flame's Embrace After staying in the Ring of Fire for a short duration, its effect continues even after exiting. The Mana cost of this spell moderately increases upon awakening this talent.

Spell Binder

This spell is more offensive in nature. When used Spell Binder enhances the player's attack power for a period. Each of the skills also offer boosts, healing effects, or reduced stamina benefits during this period.