Apramāṇa Bat High None "Take the form of Apramāṇa Bat. Leap into the air to evade attacks, then send forth two freezing gusts to deal Frost Damage; the target can be frozen in place if their Frost gauge is maxed."

Baw-Baw-Lang-Lang "The thunder one belches lightning, the ice one exhales mist, the poison one spews filth, the fire one breathes flame, and the stone one howls and roars. Upon activating this skill, assume the form of a random frog."

Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang "Take the form of Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang. Stick out the tongue to lash at foes from afar. Though soft, a tongue can still inflict great Damage."

Beetle Captain Moderate Moderately increases Maximum Stamina. "Take the form of Beetle Captain. Soar into the air to evade attacks, then dive down to hack at the foe upon landing."

Blade Monk High Moderately increases Attack for a short duration after defeating an enemy "Take the form of Blade Monk. Swing your great blade twice before cleaving forcefully downward upon your foe."

Bull Governor "Take the form of Bull Governor. Charge towards the foe and cleave with a great halberd, thrusting it into the ground to deal Scorch Damage on hit."

Centipede Guai High Slightly increases Movement Speed. "Take the form of Centipede Guai. Curl your body into a giant ball and collide with nearby foes."

Charface "Take the form of Charface. Smash lava-forged blade on the ground, causing magma to burst out and damage surrounding foes."

Civet Sergeant Moderate Slightly increases Attack. "Take the form of Civet Sergeant. Juggle twin blades and hurl them at the foe’s chest. Once striken, the foe shall suffer the agony of a pierced heart."

Clay Vajra Moderate Moderately increases Burn Resistance. "Take the form of Clay Vajra. Spew flames from your knees as you take great strides. The flames twist with each step and burn surrounding foes."

Commander Beetle "Take the form of Commander Beetle. Spin the twin blades to hack at the target. The spinning edges pulse, striking all nearby foes and dealing area Damage once."

Crow Diviner "Take the form of Crow Diviner. Scatter a field of Frigid Dust from an incense burner, stacking Frost Bane on both you and your foes."

Dragonfly Guai "Take the form of Dragonfly Guai. Draw your bow and shoot Poison arrows at surrounding foes."

Earth Rakshasa "Take the form of Earth Rakshasa. Thrust a heavy shield to smash the ground and damage nearby foes. Then, plant the shield to block attacks."

Earth Wolf High Grants a small amount of additional Focus on hit. "Take the form of Earth Wolf. Recklessly charge straight at the foe to make them stumble."

Elder Amourworm "Take the form of Elder Amourworm. Spray venom from the tail to form poisonous pools on the ground, stacking Poison Bane on foes who tread upon them."

Enslaved Yaksha "Take the form of Enslaved Yaksha. Swing a long blade to stab the foe in the heart. This can stagger them for a moment."

Falcon Hermit High Moderately increases Frost Damage. "Take the form of Falcon Hermit. Summon a gust of wind that deals Frost Damage multiple times along its path, or freezes enemies in place with repeated hits."

Father of Stones "Take the form of Father of Stones. Release two powerful roars that shake and damage surrounding foes."

Flint Chief "Take the form of a solid black rock upon the foe’s strike to deflect them."

Flint Vanguard "Take the form of Flint Vanguard. Pummel the foe with stone fists, each strike stacking Scorch Bane. If the foe is ignited, they will also suffer Burn Damage over time."

Fungiman High Moderately increases the recover speed of Might. "Take the form of Fungiman. Wield a staff that spins like a wheel to charge into the foe and nearby yaoguais."

Fungiwoman "Take the form of Fungiwoman. Drift through the air with a mushroom cap and release spores. Upon landing, crash into the foe as the spores rain down to track and strike them. Spores that hit the foe can return and recover Health."

Gore-Eye Daoist "Take the form of Gore-Eye Daoist, who wields a staff topped with a toad whose eyes emit a crimson glow. Stay within the glow and your attack will be enhanced. The staff vanishes on its own after a while."

Guangmou High Moderately increases Poison Damage and Poison Resistance. "Take the form of Guangmou. Call forth snakes to spit venom upon foes and inflict Poison Damage. The snakes will slither away once their venom is depleted."

Lantern Holder "Take the form of Lantern Holder. Wave the lantern to summon will-o’-the-wisps that chase after the foe."

Mad Tiger "Take the form of Mad Tiger. Roar with terrifying might to shock surrounding foes and deal area Damage to the front."

Misty Cloud, Cloudy Mist "Take the form of Misty Cloud and wield an incense bunch to whip the foe. Then, take the form of Cloudy Mist and unleash three beams of light to bash them."

Mother of Flamlings "Take the form of Mother of Flamlings. Summon Flamlings to aid in battle, breathing fire that burns the surrounding foes."

Mountain Patroller "Take the form of Mountain Patroller. Leap up and let a flurry of slashes rain down. This bout of recklessness is sure to deter the foe."

Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai "Take the form of Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai. Wearing the Earth Spirit Cap, with evert tread, lingzhi shall sprout and explode, dealing Poison Damage to nearby foes."

Non-Able "Take the form of Non-Able. Let loose a flurry of punches and kicks. Different phases of Light Attack enable different moves."

Non-Pure High Moderately increases Damage Reduction for a short duration after performing Rock Solid. "Take the form of Non-Pure. Brandish a monk’s spade back and forth, striking foes repeatedly to cleanse all evil."

Non-Void Low Recovers a moderate amount of Stamina when being hit. "Take the form of Non-Void. Stride back in a sweep and turn into a waving after-image, intangible and invincible to foes."

Non-White High Moderately increases Poison and Frost Damage. "Take the form of Non-White. Spin and leap to draw near the target in a flash and sprout thorns all over the body to stab them."

Old Ginseng Guai "Take the form of Old Ginseng Guai. Take root to call forth one or more Ginsenglings that strike at the foe."

Poisestone Low Moderately increases the Damage of Jump Light Attacks and reduces the Stamina cost of Sprinting. "Take the form of Poisestone. Leap up and kick the foe in the chest. Even if the kick misses, the following slam on the ground can damage nearby foes with the impact."

Puppet Spider "Take the form of Puppet Spider. Claw at the foe with fangs repeatedly."

Puppet Tick "Take the form of Puppet Tick. Shake the staff and screech to summon small Stone Spiders to bite the foes. When the spiders perish, their venom bursts out, poisoning those nearby."

Rat Archer High Moderately reduces the Stamina cost for Staff spin. "Take the form of Rat Archer. Load and shoot arrows several times in succession, dealing damage multiple times."

Rat Governor Moderate Moderately increases Thunder Damage. "Take the form of Rat Governor. Leap up with your staff, and shoot lightning from its tip to strike at foes, dealing Thunder Damage."

Rat Imperial Guard "Take the form of Rat Imperial Guard. Nimbly circle the target, slicing them when they least expect it."

Red-Haired Yaksha High Moderately increases Heavy Attack Damage. "Take the form of Red-Haired Yaksha. Shoot an arrow imbued with exceptional power at the foe. This can stagger them for a moment."

Scorpion Prince "Take the form of a Scorpion Guai. Fling your tail to pierce through foes and inject venom into the ground to deal Poison Damage in a small area. Foes standing within the area take more Damage."

Second Rat Prince "Take the form of the Second Rat Prince. Leap with a mace to bash the foe’s head. This can stagger the foe for a moment."

Snake Herbalist "Take the form of Snake Herbalist. Smash venom on the ground from the herb basket to form poisonous pools. Foes that step into the pools will stack Poison Bane."

Snake Shriff "Take the form of Snake Shriff. Extend the neck to roar skyward, shaking all nearby yaoguais with powerful voice."

Spearbone Moderate Slightly increases Damage Reduction. "Take the form of Spearbone. Ward off attacks with the tiger shield and repel foes. Then, bash at enemies repeatedly and smash the ground with the shield to shake foes within range."

Swift Bat Moderate Moderately increases Stamina recovery. "Take the form of Swift Bat. Unfurl your wings and stir up gravel to strike oncoming foes."

Tiger's Acolyte "Take the form of Tiger’s Acolyte. Draw near the foe in a flash and hack them with a sword, dealing a single instance of Damage."

Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top "Take the form of Bottom Takes Top and Top Takes Bottom, then combine into an iron ball that bounces up and slams down, striking foes thrice in a row."

Turtle Treasure "Take the form of Turtle Treasure. Ride a mallet upside-down, igniting the powder within to soar skyward. Upon landing, crush the foe to the ground with bones shattered."

Verdant Glow "Take the form of a tree. Absorb the essence of nature to recover Health continuously. The healing effect is enhanced when in water."