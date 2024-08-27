In Black Myth: Wukong, your staff is everything when it comes to melee combat. Quite literally, the staff is the only weapon type in the game. However, that doesn't mean there isn't any room for strategy and deeper melee options. There are 3 different combat stances you can utilize during your journey. They are as follows:

Each stance has its own skill tree complete with unlockable talents containing both active and passive abilities.

From the get-go, you'll have access to the Smash Stance. This stance prioritizes speed and power. The basic combo enables players to unleash quick, successive attacks that end in a significant final blow. Because of this, it is ideal when there are more than one foe to contend with. Players can bounce between targets mid-combo making it a prime choice for crowd control. Below are the skills available under this stree.

Skill Prerequisite Description Force Unbound Enables Sprinting while charging. Resolute Counterflow Performing Heavy Attack during Light Attack Combo with a Focus Point consumed, allows the Destined One to execute Resolute Strike. During Resolute Strike, the Destined One can see through the incoming enemy attacks and nullify their damage. Enemies that have been seen through are easier to Stagger. Winding Wind Requires Focused Attack II Performing Light Attack upon seeing through the enemy initiates a Light Attack Combo from the third move. Ironbound Resolve Requires Focused Attack II Each talent level considerably increases Damage Reduction upon a charged Heavy Attack. Skyfall Strike Requires Focused Attack II After a successful hit with Resolute Strike, performing another Heavy Attack consuming a Focus Point executes Skyfall Strike. The Destined One leverages his forward momentum, launching himself into the air with his staff to somersault forward, then unleashes a firm downward strike upon his enemy's head. Invigoration Requires Focused Attack III Grants massive Focus upon seeing through and hitting the enemy with Resolute Strike. Quick Hand Requires Focused Attack III Each talent level slightly increases the charging speed of all stances. Secondary Damage Requires Focused Attack III Heavy Attacks that cost a Focus Point deals additional Damage to the enemy based on their remaining Health. Vantage Point Requires Focused Attack III After seeing through the enemy, Skyfall Strike deals more Damage based on the number of Focus Points built. Smashing Force Requires Focused Attack III Each talent level slightly increases the Damage dealt by charged Smash Heavy Attacks. Peace from Peril Requires Focused Attack IV When charging, Perfect Dodges retain any Focus that has been built up.

Pillar Stance

While the staff isn't exactly a ranged weapon, the Pillar Stance aims to offer plays a modicum of range extending the staff for far-reaching blows. The Pillar Stance notably allows you to perch on top of your staff and then deliver a heavy downward strike. However, this option can also help players avoid elemental or shockwave damage that can be inflicted when standing directly on the ground. Below are the skills that bolster this stance.

Skill Prerequisite Description Pillar Stance Requires Level 5 Switching to Pillar Stance allows the Destined One to support himself with his staff and ascend to its top by holding Heavy Attack, avoiding ground attacks in the process. The more Focus Point he builds, the higher he perches. Steel Pillar Requires Focused Attack II Each talent level moderately reduces the extra Stamina cost for maintaining balance. Sweeping Gale Requires Focused Attack II Performing Heavy Attack during Light Attack Combo will consume a Focus Point and execute Sweeping Gale. Using it as a pivot, the Destined One grasps his staff with one hand and executes a full aerial spin, delivering sweeping kicks to all nearby enemies. Gale's Blessing Requires Focused Attack II Grants a considerable amount of Damage Reduction when performing Sweeping Gale. Churning Gale Requires Focused Attack III After a successful hit with Sweeping Gale, performing another Heavy Attack that consumes a Focus Point executes Churning Gale. The Destined One leverages his forward momentum to execute rapid whirls, churning nearby enemies with his staff. Skylarking Requires Focused Attack III With over 3 Focus Points, the Destined One can use the gourd when perching on the staff. Towering Mountain Requires Focused Attack III The Destined One no longer falls to the ground when perching but instead executes a Heavy Attack upon Stamina Depletion. Collapsing Gale Requires Focused Attack IV Churning Gale depletes all Focus Points and deals additional Damage based on the Points consumed. Thrust Stance Requires Level 20 Switching to Thrust Stance allows the Destined One to charge by holding Heavy Attack while remaining stationary. Upon releasing Heavy Attack, the Destined One can execute a swift thrust attack at a distant enemy. Borrowed Strength Requires Focused Attack II Each talent level increases Stamina recovery when hitting enemies while in Thrust Stance. Offense in Defense Requires Focused Attack II Following Light Attack with Heavy Attack performs Tactical Retreat. The Destined One hops backward and hones his defenses while preparing for another fierce attack. Following Tactical Retreat with another Heavy Attack that consumes a Focus Point unleashes Forceful Thrust. Whirling Thrusts Requires Focused Attack II After performing Tactical Retreat, Forceful Thrust, or a charged Heavy Attack, hold Light Attack to unleash Whirling Thrusts. The Destined One leaps forward to engage the enemy head-on, besetting them with barrage of staff strikes. Force Cascade Requires Focused Attack III Each successful hit with Whirling Thrusts slightly increases Critical Chance for a short duration. This effect can stack up to 15 times. Adaptability Requires Focused Attack III Following Whirling Thrusts with Heavy Attack unleashes a Tactical Retreat. Lucky Strike Requires Focused Attack III Upon performing Tactical Retreat, with the enemy seen through, executing another Heavy Attack initiates Forceful Thrust and gains brief Invincibility. Relentless Requires Focused Attack III Staggered or repelled enemies take increased Damage from charged Thrust Heavy Attacks. Deadly Dance Requires Focused Attack IV When with 4 Focus Points, automatically perform a Thrust Heavy Attack immediately after a Roll (Dodge) or a Perfect Dodge. Ebb and Flow Requires Focused Attack IV Exempts all Stamina cost of a short duration upon seeing through the enemy in Tactical Retreat.

In one-on-one combat scenarios, the Thrust Stance might be the best option. It focuses powerful attacks with precision. As the name implies, you can employ thrusting maneuvers that pinpoint a specific target. While your attacks may not be rapid like the combo available in Smash Stance, the damage inflicted with each strike is more significant.