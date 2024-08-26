In the words of Teddy Roosevelt, "speak softly and carry a big stick; and you will go far." While that quote references a broader view of global geopolitics and foreign policy, it's literal form uniquely encapsulates the Destined One's intimate journey. Your staff is your best friend and will see you through the most grueling fights in Black Myth: Wukong . While spells and spirits can aid you in conflict, it'll be the repeated blows and strategic strikes with your staff that'll bring down the toughest combatants.

What Weapons Can You Expect In-Game?

The only weapon type available in Black Myth: Wukong is the staff. However, you can obtain more potent staves, some with unique passive effects, that'll help you with progression in the game's largely linear questline. Some staves can simply be upgraded with the right materials. Other times, rare weapons or materials for crafting weapons can be obtained through secret side questlines such as the case of collecting Buddha's eyes from statues in Chapter 2.

Staff Stances and Their Skill Trees

When wielding your staff, you can strategize your approach with the use of three different stances:

Smash Stance

Pillar Stance

Thrust Stance

Each stance has its own skill tree complete with unique talents and skills that offer both active and passive abilities to enhance combat. Gain sparks to upgrade these trees through various means such as combat, exploring, finding meditation spots, etc. The skills available to unlock for each staff stance skill tree are summarized below:

All Obtainable Weapons Available In-Game

Below is a comprehensive list of all staves available in Black Myth: Wukong. Click on a specific item for further details. While information may not be complete at this moment, these items will continue to be updated as all information becomes available. Be sure to check back regularly for more on these unique weapons.