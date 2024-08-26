Quick Links

In the words of Teddy Roosevelt, "speak softly and carry a big stick; and you will go far." While that quote references a broader view of global geopolitics and foreign policy, it's literal form uniquely encapsulates the Destined One's intimate journey. Your staff is your best friend and will see you through the most grueling fights in Black Myth: Wukong . While spells and spirits can aid you in conflict, it'll be the repeated blows and strategic strikes with your staff that'll bring down the toughest combatants.

What Weapons Can You Expect In-Game?

The Destined One dodging an attack.

The only weapon type available in Black Myth: Wukong is the staff. However, you can obtain more potent staves, some with unique passive effects, that'll help you with progression in the game's largely linear questline. Some staves can simply be upgraded with the right materials. Other times, rare weapons or materials for crafting weapons can be obtained through secret side questlines such as the case of collecting Buddha's eyes from statues in Chapter 2.

Staff Stances and Their Skill Trees

Black Myth Wukong Staff Stance Skill Trees

When wielding your staff, you can strategize your approach with the use of three different stances:

  • Smash Stance
  • Pillar Stance
  • Thrust Stance

Each stance has its own skill tree complete with unique talents and skills that offer both active and passive abilities to enhance combat. Gain sparks to upgrade these trees through various means such as combat, exploring, finding meditation spots, etc. The skills available to unlock for each staff stance skill tree are summarized below:

Smash Stance

Pillar Stance

Thrust Stance

All Obtainable Weapons Available In-Game

The Destined One with his Staff in Chapter 2

Below is a comprehensive list of all staves available in Black Myth: Wukong. Click on a specific item for further details. While information may not be complete at this moment, these items will continue to be updated as all information becomes available. Be sure to check back regularly for more on these unique weapons.

Weapon

Attack

Critical Hit Chance

Unique Effect

Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff

Bishui Beast Staff

105

10%

Bronze Cloud Staff

36

2%

Chitin Staff

80

5%

  • Upon a successful hit with charged Heavy Attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers health.

Chu-Bai Spear

75

  • Integrate spear techniques into Light Attack Combo and increases the Damage dealt by Thrust Stance moves.

Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff

60

  • Moderately increases the Damage executed by charged Smash Heavy Attacks.

Dark Iron Staff

  • Considerably increases Attack based on Defense.

Golden Loong Staff

108

  • Moderately increases the Damage dealt by all Pillar Stance moves. A loong can be summoned to execute Thunder at the enemy at Heavy Attacks that cost 3 or 4 Focus Points.

Jingubang Staff

135

6%

  • Heaven’s Equal: For a short duration after casting a Spell, moderately increases Critical Hit Chance.
  • Upon Critical Hit, slightly reduces Cooldown for all Spells.

Kang-Jin Staff

70

6%

  • Punishing Downpour executes Thunder Damage to the enemy instead of area Damage.

Loongwreathe Staff

70

  • Moderately increases the Damage dealt by all Pillar Stance moves.

Rat Sage Staff

66

7%

  • The Fourth Move of Light Attack Combo and Mobile Staff Spin can stir up a whirlwind of sands, increases attack range and Damage.

Ruyi Full Hoop Staff

Spider Celestial Staff

85

12%

  • Upon a successful hit with charged Heavy Attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health. In Poisoned State, hits inflict the enemy with Poison Bane.

Spikeshaft Staff

80

  • Continuously gains Focus for a brief moment after Seeing Through the enemy.

Staff of Blazing Karma

100

  • Charged Heavy Attacks in Smash Stance that cost over 3 Focus Points inflict a bursting lava effect on the ground.

Stormflash Loong Staff

  • Draws Thunder while charging, and inflicts Thunder Damage with every staff attack.

Tri-Point Double-Edged Spear

135

6%

  • Integrate spear techniques into Light Attack Combo and increases the Damage dealt by Thrust Stance moves; Upon performing shoots swords from the staff to attack.

Twin Serpents Staff

40

  • Moderately increase the Damage of Light Attack Combo finishers. The effect is massively enhanced when fighting in water.

Visionary Centipede Staff

90

10%

  • Upon a successful hit with charged Heavy Attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers Health. If the enemy is in Poisoned State, massively enhances the recovery.

Willow Wood Staff

30

Wind Bear Staff

50

4%

  • Considerably increases the Critical Hit Chance of the Unveiling Strike of Cloud Step.

Wukong Blind
Related
Review: Black Myth: Wukong

The legend of the Monkey King has come to life like never before in Black Myth: Wukong.

1