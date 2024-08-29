Black Myth: Wukong is the hottest game in town right now. After smashing the previous Steam record for the highest number of concurrent players and amassing a large number of mostly positive reviews from both players and critics, the action RPG is looking like a strong contender for Game of the Year. You can check out our review right here.

Just like any other popular game that makes it to PC, Black Myth: Wukong started getting a bunch of mods pretty much as soon as it came out. There aren’t any major total conversion mods or anything like that just yet, but players can already find dozens of small modifications that enhance the game in various ways. Check out the best ones available so far down below.

All the Black Myth: Wukong mods found on this list are available to download for free from Nexus Mods.

BMWK – SPF

The Ultimate Performance Enhancer

BMWK – SPF is the most popular mod for the game right now, and it’s easy to see why. This is a classic performance-enhancing mod designed to improve FPS and reduce stuttering on most systems. PCs that fail to meet the minimum system requirements will likely still struggle to run the game. As far as most other systems are concerned, you can expect to see some noticeable improvements.

BMWK – SPF reduces loading times by loading assets in the background while also tweaking multi-core rendering to improve GPU and CPU utilization. Among other things, the mod also improves the efficiency of streaming assets and optimizes memory management. Make sure to check the Files section when downloading this mod for optional sub-mods that enhance the game even further.

Simple Map

Basic, But Very Helpful Map

Simple Map is a Black Myth: Wukong mod that’s been quickly growing in popularity lately and will probably surpass even BMWK – SPF in the near future. Just as its name suggests, this mod introduces a map to the game, a feature that should arguably have been available by default. A lot of players aren’t bothered by the fact that Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t feature a map, but if you’re one of the people who would prefer to have one, this mod is for you.

There are already several websites out there that offer interactive maps you can use. However, this mod makes things more convenient by adding an in-game map. The map is fairly basic, but definitely fully functional and allows you to do things like switch the camera view, zoom in and out, mark your location, and more. You’ll find all the key shortcuts in the mod page’s description.

Simple Map requires the RE-UE4SS – Mod Loader and Debug Tool mod to be installed.

Enhanced Wukong Visuals

Make the Game Look Prettier

Black Myth: Wukong is already a good-looking game, but you can use various mods to make it look even prettier. One of the first mods you should try goes by the name of Enhanced Wukong Visuals and does exactly what it says on the tin. Ironically, the mod achieves this by disabling several post-processing effects, albeit it also enables a few at the same time.

Enhanced Wukong Visuals makes the game look cleaner and crisper by enabling anisotropic filtering while disabling bloom, lens flare, depth of field, and a couple of other things. Once again, you’ll want to check the Files section for this one because there are a couple of different presets you can choose from, including an ‘Epic’ one that increases draw distance and improves ambient occlusion.

Enhanced Wukong Visuals requires the Filmic Graphic Preset v1.0 mod to be installed.

Downgraded Wukong Visuals

Better Performance at the Cost of Fidelity

Next up, we have a mod that does pretty much the opposite of the previous one. If you have a capable machine, you can go ahead and skip this one. But, on the other hand, if you’re one of the many players who have been struggling to run the game at a decent frame rate, Downgraded Wukong Visuals might be just the mod you need to fix that problem.

As one might expect from a mod like this, Downgraded Wukong Visuals improves the game’s performance at the cost of visual fidelity. There are three presets to choose from, each more aggressive than the last. We recommend going with the ‘Considerably’ preset for starters and switch to the ‘Significantly’ preset if you’re not seeing any noticeable improvements.

Annoying Effects Be Gone

Remove Those Pesky Post-Processing Effects

Annoying Effects Be Gone is essentially a lightweight version of Enhanced Wukong Visuals. The mod does something similar by removing excessive post-processing effects like bloom, blur, and depth of field to improve performance and visual clarity. However, this particular mod doesn’t add anything extra to spice things up.

An advantage of using Annoying Effects Be Gone over Enhanced Wukong Visuals is that this one doesn’t have any mod dependencies. In addition, you don’t have to worry about presets because there’s only one file available, which is a simple engine.ini. Make sure to use either one mod or the other, as these types of mods generally don't play well together and can cause conflicts when used together.

Play As Tifa

Or Goku, or Kratos, or Darth Maul

This mod is pretty self-explanatory. Play As Tifa is a Black Myth: Wukong mod that replaces the Monkey King’s default model with that of Tifa Lockhart from the Final Fantasy series. This is purely a cosmetic mod made for fun and won’t affect your gameplay in any meaningful way. Tifa’s proportions are a bit off, especially in regard to her arms and hands, but that’s to be expected. No physics at the moment, but the mod creator says they might be coming in a future update.

Since we’re talking about skin mods, we also want to mention a few others you might enjoy. The Tifa mod is the most popular one, but there are others that make Black Myth: Wukong’s protagonist look like Goku, Kratos, Darth Maul, and various other characters. There’s also one that adds a Jar Helmet from Elden Ring so you can cosplay as Let Me Solo Her.

Double Bladed Lightsaber

Lightsaber to Complete Your Darth Maul Cosplay

If you’re looking for even more fun and lighthearted mods, we’ve got another one for you. Double Bladed Lightsaber replaces all weapons in Black Myth: Wukong with, well, double bladed lightsabers like the ones found in Star Wars. Don’t worry, this is just a cosmetic weapon and won’t affect damage values or anything like that.

Double Bladed Lightsaber obviously works well with the Darth Maul mod, but can be used separately as well. In addition to the classic red light saber variant, there are a couple of other colors to choose from, including green, dark blue, purple, yellow, and turquoise. It’s worth noting that this mod reskins every weapon in the game by default. However, there is an optional file that allows you to only swap the Bronze Cloud Staff from the Deluxe Edition.

Double Bladed Lightsaber is incompatible with Enhanced Wukong Visuals.

Somersault Cloud Anywhere

Cha-la Head-cha-la

This might be a spoiler to some, but if you’re looking into mods, chances are you’re already far enough into Black Myth: Wukong to know that you’ll eventually unlock the Somersault Cloud spell toward the end of the game. This spell essentially gives you access to a flying mount and lets you move around like Goku on his Nimbus Cloud. But only in certain areas.

With this mod installed, players can use the Somersault Cloud right off the bat pretty much anywhere they want. Needless to say, this can cause certain issues since the devs designed the mount to be used only in specific places, so expect strange bugs and possibly even some crashes while using it. Ideally, you’ll want to use this in New Game Plus to avoid ruining your first playthrough, but it’s up to you.

Unlimited Photo Mode

Take Your Screenshots to the Next Level

Unlimited Photo Mode is another mod that removes one of the game’s built-in limitations, although this one doesn’t have an impact on the gameplay. Like most modern games, Black Myth: Wukong offers a Photo Mode that allows players to grab fancy screenshots of their adventures, but the mode normally comes with some limitations. Well, not anymore.

Unlimited Photo Mode gives players the opportunity to grab much better pictures by fully unlocking the camera. You can finally zoom out as much as you want thanks to this mod, and you don’t have to worry about the camera speed either. You can either leave the speed at its default settings or increase the speed to 3x, 5x, or even 10x. Check the Files section on Nexus Mods to change the speed to your preferred value.

Tag-Teleport

Fast Travel Anywhere, Anytime

This last mod is essentially a cheat, but it’s one of those cheats that won’t have a major impact on your gameplay if you use it sparsely. Tag-Teleport introduces a teleport feature that enables you to record any location and fast travel back to it at any time. You can do so by using the ‘K’ and ‘L’ keys, respectively, once you have the mod installed.

Black Myth: Wukong already has a fast travel system that works more or less like the bonfires found in Soulslike games. You can look at Tag-Teleport as an extension to the existing fast travel system. Instead of traveling to and from a Shrine, you can teleport to any location you have previously marked. The mod doesn’t remove the built-in fast travel system, so feel free to use both as needed.