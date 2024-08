Welcome to Hardcore Gamer's Black Myth: Wukong Database. Here we have gathered data for every category of collectible items in Black Myth: Wukong that will aid you in your journey as the Destined One. These items include Armor, Weapons, Consumables and more. Click on the links below to see each of the items in a specific category.

This database is continually being updated as more information is made available. Check back regularly for updates to the categories and the items within each.

Weapons

Equipment

Skills

Other Categories