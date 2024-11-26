Quick Links
For those who venture into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, they can invest themselves into the Blackcell Season 1 Battle Pass. There are many rewards on the table, including operator skins, COD Points, and plenty of double XP tokens for progression. There are 15 pages of unlockables to get until January 29, keeping many busy for months.
Instant Unlocks for Season 1 Battle Pass
You can get ten instant unlocks straight away for getting the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 Battle Pass. They include the following:
- 1100 CP (COD Points)
- Boiling Point blueprint for Goblin MK2
- Who's Laughing Now Finishing Move
- Blackcell Clan Tag
- Goliath Operator Skin
- 10% Battle Pass XP Boost
- Superboom Frag Skin
- Thorn blueprint for Tanto .22
- Rose Goes Weapon Sticker
- Sev Blackcell
All Season 1 Battle Pass Unlocks
There's an impressive amount of content you can unlock during the Season 1 Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including charms, calling cards, and more. They are the following:
Page 1
- Sapphire Panther Weapon Charm
- Lionheart Calling Card
- 1 Hour - 2XP Token
- Turmoil ASG-89 Blueprint
- Royal Rage Spray
- 100 CP
- Wild Mannered Blackcell XM4 Blueprint
Page 2
- Burnin' Cash Calling Card
- Sheddin' Large Decal
- Headache Finishing Move
- Cranial Condition Weapon Sticker
- Idle Hands XMG Blueprint
- 1 Hour - Weapon 2XP Token
- Drifter Blackcell Operator Skin for Bayan
Page 3
- 45 Minute - 2XP Token
- La Petite Concussion Grenade Skin
- 8 Ball - Weapon Charm
- Underground Operator Skin for Maya
- Gilded Talon Large Decal
- Crown of Lies Emblem
- SAUG weapon
Page 4
- Clamped View Reticle
- Batter Up Blueprint on Baseball Bat
- 30 Min - Weapon 2XP Token
- Fragmented Calling Card
- 100 CP
- Tattered AK-74 Blueprint