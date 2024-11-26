For those who venture into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, they can invest themselves into the Blackcell Season 1 Battle Pass. There are many rewards on the table, including operator skins, COD Points, and plenty of double XP tokens for progression. There are 15 pages of unlockables to get until January 29, keeping many busy for months.

Close

Instant Unlocks for Season 1 Battle Pass

You can get ten instant unlocks straight away for getting the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 Battle Pass. They include the following:

1100 CP (COD Points)

Boiling Point blueprint for Goblin MK2

Who's Laughing Now Finishing Move

Blackcell Clan Tag

Goliath Operator Skin

10% Battle Pass XP Boost

Superboom Frag Skin

Thorn blueprint for Tanto .22

Rose Goes Weapon Sticker

Sev Blackcell

Close

All Season 1 Battle Pass Unlocks

There's an impressive amount of content you can unlock during the Season 1 Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, including charms, calling cards, and more. They are the following:

Page 1

Sapphire Panther Weapon Charm

Lionheart Calling Card

1 Hour - 2XP Token

Turmoil ASG-89 Blueprint

Royal Rage Spray

100 CP

Wild Mannered Blackcell XM4 Blueprint

Page 2

Burnin' Cash Calling Card

Sheddin' Large Decal

Headache Finishing Move

Cranial Condition Weapon Sticker

Idle Hands XMG Blueprint

1 Hour - Weapon 2XP Token

Drifter Blackcell Operator Skin for Bayan

Page 3

45 Minute - 2XP Token

La Petite Concussion Grenade Skin

8 Ball - Weapon Charm

Underground Operator Skin for Maya

Gilded Talon Large Decal

Crown of Lies Emblem

SAUG weapon

Page 4