Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is one of the best games in the series for years, and that's partly because of the sheer variety of field upgrades, lethals, and tacticals available to each soldier. There's even a Field Upgrade that lets you listen in on your enemy team's communications.

Close

All Tacticals

Many strategic options are available to players in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 when using tacticals in the game. Some can flash the enemy, stunning them, and others can mark enemies for you on the mini-map. Here are all the tacticals available to you in Black Ops 6:

Concussion A grenade that slows down movement and aiming. Flashbang A grenade that blinds enemies. Spy Cam Equipment that can be placed on the map quickly marks enemies and their equipment on the mini-map for you and your team. Smoke A grenade that summons a smoke screen and blocks the vision of your enemies. It also stops systems like turrets from seeing you and your allies. Prox Alarm An alarm system that detects enemies and rings when opponents cross by it. This shows on your mini-map. Stim Shot A stim that heals you and recharges Tactical Sprint. You can use it again once the cooldown period ends. Decoy A grenade that plays footsteps and gunfire sounds to fool your opponent. Shock Charge A trap that electrifies opponents and stuns them.

The grenade is simple but works wonders in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

All Lethals

There are many deadly weapons available to you in the way of Molotov cocktails and Semtex. By throwing these out onto the battlefield, you can become a menace. All the lethals include the following:

Frag A typical grenade that can be cooked and thrown for a delayed attack. Semtex A sticky grenade that has a timed fuse. Game Rant says it's one of the best lethals while playing the Zombies mode. C4 A sticky explosive that can be detonated from far away. You can double tap square (or X on Xbox) to detonate the device quickly. Thermo Grenade This grenade detonates a fuel-air cloud that explodes after a little while. Impact Grenade Once this grenade hits an object or person, it explodes straight away. Be careful not to throw it too close to yourself. Molotov A bottle that can be thrown for a fiery attack that creates a patch on the ground. Blast Trap An explosive that erupts once an enemy is close by. Drill Charge This device goes onto a surface and explodes foes from the other side. Combat Axe A weapon that can be thrown and bounces off surfaces and kills in one hit.

All Field Upgrades

Field Upgrades are fantastic for helping your team in battle. In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you can set mines to trap your opponents in busy hallways or scramble their communications with a particular device. Here are all the Field Upgrades at your disposal: